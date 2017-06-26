HP, Inc. Is Still Relatively Undervalued, I'm Buying More

I’ll do some profit-taking this week and sell some of my highflying Nvidia and AMD shares. This is to finance the purchase of more HPQ shares.

I argued two weeks ago that HP, Inc.'s (NYSE:HPQ) recent interest in high-margin gaming computers is a serious tailwind for the company. HP OMEN gaming computers are so good that Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) selected them as the official PCs for its professional Overwatch World Cup e-sports venture. Overwatch is currently the most popular first-person-shooter game. Activision’s endorsement therefore is a catalyst for HP OMEN computers. HP OMEN computers are now accepted by the video games industry as true rivals to Dell’s pricey Alienware gaming rigs.

HPQ already delivered a one-year return of +45.18%. The company greatly outperformed its PC/server rival Lenovo’s (OTCPK:LNVGY) stock over the last 12 months. HPQ has also outperformed its printing rival Canon (NYSE:CAJ). However, I’m still endorsing HPQ as a buy. Compared to its peers, HP’s stock is still cheap.

HPQ is Still Relatively Undervalued

Aside from the fact that the PC market is rebounding and HP is now selling high-margin gaming computers, FundamentalSpeculation’s analysis told me that HPQ is notably relatively undervalued compared to its sector/industry peers. This undervaluation will eventually get corrected. Now is therefore a good time to add more HPQ shares while they still trade below $20.

FundamentalSpeculation’s Relative Value Model (RVM) uses unassisted machine learning computers to extract the relative value of similar or related stocks. As you can see from the screenshot below, the Relative Value Model’s fair value for HPQ is $30.39. First, let me explain what is Cohort Fair Value, the $27.48. It is the price calculated from the Valuation Ratios of the cluster formed from the cohort (or group) of companies with similar business fundamentals to HP.

Fair Value is based on RVM, which incorporates adjustments on the Cohort Fair Value according to HPQ’s sector. The Security Discount/Premium of 41.72% is calculated as Fair Value minus Closing Price divided by Fair Value. Security Discount/Premium could also be taken as how much undervalued or overvalued a stock is. FundamentalSpeculation is saying HPQ is 41.72% undervalued compared to its cohort or group of sector/industry peers.

To understand it better, please study the comparative valuation ratios chart below. The Stock Valuation Ratios tab pertains to HPQ. One look at the chart and you will appreciate that HPQ indeed has a lower P/E, P/S, and EV/EBIT ratios than its cohort of peers in the technology sector and computer hardware industry. The weighted average P/E, P/S, and EV/EBIT ratios of its peers are notably higher than HPQ’s.

To fortify this relative undervaluation verdict from FundamentalSpeculation, I would also like to refer you to Alpha Omega Mathematica (AOM), another peer-comparative investing platform. The chart below from AOM is also effectively saying HPQ is undervalued compared to its market, technology sector, and computer hardware peers.

HP Is Also The Runaway Leader In Printing

My very bullish sentiment over HP is also because of its massive presence in traditional hardcopy printing. HP has always been a leader in inkjet printing. Buying Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) laser printing business last year made HP the undisputed champion in home and office printing.

Like the PC market, the worldwide hardcopy printing & peripherals is also posting positive growth. Inclusive of Samsung’s laser printer/copier business, HP now touts 55% share in the global hardcopy peripherals industry. This large market clout allows HP to further aggravate the declining printing business of Canon and Brother (OTCPK:BRTHY).

Taking ownership of Samsung's A3 multi-function laser printer/copier business will also eventually help HP compete better on production printers. As of last year, HP, Inc. is only the number 5 global supplier of production or high-volume printers. Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and Ricoh (OTCPK:RICOY) are still the top dogs in production printers.

Rather than giving too much weight to PC sales, people should care more about the health of HP’s printing business. The razor-and-blade advantage of selling cheap printers and pricey consumables still contributes the most to HP’s bottom line.

My Takeaway

The small growth in hardcopy peripherals and large format printers is prima facie evidence that the paperless office concept is just an illusion. Office and home users are still printing hard copies of their daily document needs.

Due to its current relative undervaluation, HPQ deserves to be added to your long-term portfolio. HP is not a one-trick-pony PC company. It’s also a printing giant with substantial product portfolio of inkjet, laser, and large-format printers. HP is also the leader in high-margin large-format/industrial/CAD printers. IDC’s March 2017 report said Q4 2016 showed a modest gain for large-format printers.

The IDC chart below only calculated the value of large-format printer hardware products. Common sense told me that the company that sells the most large-format printers is also the one with the most ink sales. Like it is in consumer inkjet and laser printers, the big money is in supplying inks to large-format printer users.

Going forward, I hope HP considers buying more third-party firms that will consolidate its big lead in printing further. HP still has more than $6 billion in cash and equivalents it can use for mergers and acquisitions in the printing industry. In my book, HP is better off concentrating first on fortifying its industrial and consumer printing business than getting involved in additive manufacturing.

I am not being dismissive of HP’s Voxel 3D printer. However, 3D printing is still a niche market that will take decades before it can equal traditional printing's total annual global revenue of $825 billion.

More resources and manpower should go to finding ways how HP can also be number one in production printers. Being no.5 in production printers is not good enough for HP.

