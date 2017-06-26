DryShips Inc.: Kalani 4 Passes Halfway Point - A Closer Look

We assess the current Dry Bulk Shipping outlook, and why at the current levels of undervaluation the stock presents a compelling risk/reward proposition for mid/long term investors/traders.

A) Introduction

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) is a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels that has been making negative headlines for a while. At the center of all negativity lies the company's effort to fund the rebuilding of its fleet through a series of 4 rounds of equity offerings with Kalani Investments Ltd (Kalani 1-4) .

This article provides a status update on the offerings and an in depth look at the last offering (Kalani 4) which has surpassed all previous rounds both in terms of duration and destruction of shareholder value.

We attempt to interpret the causes for how things have evolved as such and discuss possible outcomes for the last half of Kalani 4. Finally, we look at the Dry Bulk Shipping Outlook and present a thesis for how Dryships Inc. may offer an investment of compelling value.

B) Kalani 1-4: Overview

Kalani 4 which is just 52% done so far, has outlasted Kalani 3 by 3 times over and Kalani 2 the former longest lasting offering in the series by 2 times

Pace of equity raise at Kalani 4 is 1/5th of Kalani 3, and 1/3rd of Kalani 1 and 2

Price has slipped by a whopping 98.66%!

C) Kalani 4: A Closer Look

Kalani 4 started at a high pace of dilution of the order of Kalani 3, but going forward we have gone through a slippery slope from raising 7.6 to 0.8 $ mill/day

We are 58 days into the offering and the pace of dilution has increased to levels almost matching those of the 2nd week of the offering that of the 17th of April 2017

Kalani 4 is the only offering that hosted 3 reverse splits (1 for 4, 1 for 7, 1 for 5)

Since the reverse split announced on the 19th of June the share price slippage has accelerated beyond any previous measure. This proves the market was caught off guard since it was announced prematurely and while the shares were trading at the comfortable level of $1.8 This was a sloppy and rushed move as the company could, if it had some basic communication skills, help support the stock and avoid the abnormal drop of 63.58% of the last 5 trading days

D) Why So Slow? And Why So Many Reverse Splits?

One would have thought that since this is to be the last equity raise for the company it should have been faster to complete. However, the way this process has been unraveling resembles a marathon where fatigue and tactics kick in just before the final stretch. In a marathon participants would sustain the slowest possible pace while saving their last reserves of vitality for the final stretch.

Notably the slow pace starts right after the first RS (1 for 4) and is also repeated after the second RS (1 for 7) so that should make one think that there is a high likelihood of it being intentional.

An attempt by the corporate financial department to stabilise the share price by adjusting the throttle of dilution could have been it. But it has not achieved the desired effect, rather the opposite.

The slow pace of equity raise though made the share price declines much faster when announced, as participants assume that with the slow pace there are bound to be more reverse splits ahead.

E) What to expect as we go past the 52% mark?

The good outcome for long investors would be if the company had some aces up its sleeve like significantly positive business developments or an (unlikely) buyout offer or another strategic investor/partnership, or even the same investor Kalani acquiring a larger stake as a higher commitment fee. The latter to me seems the most reasonable as it would make sense for the investor to take advantage of the last offering and scale up/average down. If such a scenario would materialize it would greatly accelerate the pace of this offering without the need for further reverse splits.

Trader and investor interest (both long and short) should increase as we traverse the second half of this final offering, theoretically the offering can close in as soon as two weeks if the pace increases to that of Kalani 3.

The bad scenario for investors is if the company is forced to just do more frequent reverse splits, maybe on a bi-weekly or even weekly basis and each time raising small amounts, therefore making this offering decrease pace once again. At this stage reverse splits may not have the same effect they did before.

F) Dry Bulk Shipping Outlook

The Baltic Exchange Dry Bulk Index (BDI), at this stage is far away from the previous cycle highs, but is emerging from post 2008 lows and had been trading up since bottoming in Feb 2016. The recent slippage can be seen as a retracement from the peak of the 29th of March. Should this new find a bottom soon (if not already) then this can be a positive sign for the dry bulk shipping and confirm positive views expressed by industry professionals including traditionally conservative shippers like Safe Bulkers (SB) who now switch to offer bullish guidance. The following is an excerpt from that company's views during their last earnings call:

Excessive past order-book will be exhausted mainly in 2017. Minor additional dry-bulk orders have been placed. Stabilization or decrease of dry bulk fleet. General financing constraints remain, which means the market still faces scarce financing. Present correction creates hesitation for the future prospects. China is a key player in dry-bulk transportation through development plants for infrastructure projects and urbanization substitution of Chinese domestic production. And the projects for global growth, which have been enhanced recently, all this factors lead basically to improved market conditions and improving asset values.

While the prolonged down cycle in shipping is a fundamental process that helps clear up market excesses. At a higher fundamental level it seems the world economy is also warming up. The leading indicators for the economy are leading indicators also for shipping as well as other sectors of the economy. In particular the Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs) have been on an uptrend also from February 2016 and in some areas of the world such as Europe are trending with higher highs since the crisis started. In the EU a manufacturing PMI of 59 or greater will confirm the economy of the region maybe about to get hot from warm, while the rest of the world's PMIs are presently in a nice uptrend. This provides a reinforcement of the view that a cyclical transition maybe underway.

G) Conclusion

The company DryShips Inc., despite having the most tormented stock in the Nasdaq, has been busy renewing its fleet in order to take advantage of the improved shipping outlook. So far this year these are the 10 new additions to the fleet:

5 Kamsarmax Bulkers: Spot Market

1 Newcastlemax Bulker: 1 year Time Charter

1 VLCC: Spot Market

1 Suezmax Tanker: 5 years Time Charter

2 Aframax Tankers: Spot Market

Another 7 ships are expected to be delivered by the end of the year including 4 new VLCCs which are expected to come attached to a 5 year time charter (extendable to 8). The company's earning capacity is significantly improved and will continue to improve as new ships are delivered and start their service. The company's CEO has issued an official statement that there will be no further equity raise after the company received its first bank loan since 2014 for $150 million from Abn Amro Bank N.V. and Export-Import Bank of Korea.

To the trader and mid/long term investor the stock offers an attractive risk/reward proposition. At the current stage of the offering the equity book value is approximately $49 per share. Equity book value of course does not express the fair value for the stock, fair value should be at an even higher level provided the improved earnings capacity and prospective improved shipping environment for the rest of 2017 and 2018 materialize. However, one should take into consideration that the last half of the current equity raise is still pending at this stage and there is a high probability for increased volatility and/or reverse split(s) ahead.

