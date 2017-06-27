AT&T: Well-Positioned To Win Wireless Wars

Nevertheless, bad news and buying opportunities often come hand in hand. In the following article we give our take and come to a conclusion for concerned potential and current investors.

I completely agree with the article’s premise. The entire telecom sector has and will continue to see a down-tick in revenues due to the unlimited wireless wars.

What happened?

The Wall Street Journal came out with a highly negative piece regarding pricing pressure on AT&T (NYSE: T) and the telecom sector in general due to the unlimited wireless wars heating up. The piece identifies several negative indicators and factors. The following are the highlights:

The cost of U.S. cellular service is rapidly plunging, reversing years of increases that have squeezed consumers’ budgets and generated huge profits for wireless companies.

Telecommunications companies are losing their power to raise prices for using their networks, in part because the U.S. cellphone market is nearing saturation. That has kicked off a vicious price war among the four national wireless carriers.

The consumer-price index for wireless phone service, an indicator of current offers from cellphone service providers, dropped 12.5% in May from a year ago, according to the Labor Department.

This all sounds extremely daunting if you ask me. Nonetheless, the loss of revenues due to the unlimited wireless wars is not what current investors should be focused on if you ask me for the following reasons.

AT&T is best positioned to whether the storm

My money is on AT&T winning the unlimited wireless wars. I consider AT&T the favorite in this fight for several reasons. The primary reason is the company has prepared well in advance for the commoditization of 4G wireless services. This is the entire reason the company is leading the way regarding 5G implementation and vertical integration. The increased profits from these new revenue streams should offset losses due to the unlimited wireless wars.

Nothing good lasts forever

The discounted pricing of wireless carrier plans due to intense competition will subside at some point in the near future I surmise. I see the development as transitory in nature. Just as with any commodity and 4G service has been commoditized, lower prices are the cure for lower prices. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint (NASDAQ: S) will most likely be allowed to merge based on the price drop. I see this as ending the price wars. Once these carriers are granted permission to merge you can bet prices will resume their upward trajectory.

The future is now

I want to be sure everyone knows what we are talking about is quickly becoming the past. 4G is the past, 5G is the future. What’s more, AT&T is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition in regards to rolling out 5G services. According to AT&T’s SVP of Technology Planning & Engineering Scott Mair the company “expects to start commercial deployments of both fixed and wireless 5G networks in late 2018 or early 2019.” Mair stated this at the company’s recent presentation at the at the Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Broker's Conference. You can read the entire transcript here. 5G deployment will be a major game changer for the industry. I see any drop in price based on current pricing pressure as a buying opportunity. Here is why.

AT&T stock is undervalued

AT&T stock is trading very just 5% off its 52-week lows. All the news of the unlimited wireless wars has caused the stock to fall over 10% in just the last month. Nevertheless, I see the sell off as short sighted. In fact the company’s normalized P/E ratio stands at 14.2 while the industry and its peers are trading at 23 and 24 respectively.

Source: scottrade.com

If valid, this would equate to approximately 70% upside in the stock. Now, I am not saying AT&T is going to pop 70% in the next 12 months. Nevertheless, I do believe all the negative press regarding the pricing wars and debt has created a significant buying opportunity in the stock. Let’s now take a look at the chart.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

Upside potential far outweighs downside risk

At this point I’d say the risk/reward ratio favors long trades at this level. The public has been saturated with the news of the unlimited wireless wars. I posit all the bad news and then some is currently priced into the stock at this point. Now is the time to buy , not sell.

The Bottom Line

The story this weekend in the WSJ.com is old news to informed market participants. What’s more, with a majority of the public using cell phones, I submit the public at large is aware of the situation already. This has caused the stock to drop to an unwarranted level. Moreover, the current 5.16% yield provides a nice margin of safety. My suggestion for income and dividend growth investors looking to start a position would be to layer in over time. I do not feel you can go wrong with buying AT&T today. The stock is trading at a steep discount to its peers and the industry while also providing a best-in-class dividend yield of 5.16%. On top of this, the future looks bright of the company with the Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) acquisition and President Trump’s pro-growth policies due to be approved by the end of the year. Not to mention the roll out of 5G is scheduled to begin in late 2018. Sometimes stocks are down for good reason. This isn’t one of those times. AT&T has a solid plan for continued growth. This is what matters most. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Is AT&T a buy right here? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you enjoyed this article, please click the "Follow" button. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.