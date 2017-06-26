Contrarian Approach To Midstream Investing With A High Yield

pInvesting is so much about timing and fundamentals in an irrational market. I feel we currently are in 2 of those said irrational cycles. One being the Mid-Stream MLP sector and the other being Mall REITs. /ppstrongspanInfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)/span/strongspanbr/span/ppAMZA is, in my opinion, extremely misunderstood ETF and offers opportunity. That may seem counter-intuitive as the price has declined since inception but understanding the underlying components will shine light on why this is an investment to consider./ppThe Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund invested primarily in the U.S. midstream energy infrastructure sector, a vital component of the overall oil amp; gas industry. AMZA is a relatively new ETF which started trading in late 2014, the a href="http://www.infracapmlp.com/about/management.html"managers are Infrastructure Capital Advisors/a. The ETF currently yields close to 22%. It strives to generate total return through capital appreciation, a high level of current income, and steady growth in the income stream. The Fund invests in equity securities of publicly-traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships ('MLPs') as well as related general partners./ppstrongOverview / Summary/strong/ppAMZA invests primarily in first class oil and gas Midstream MLPs with good fundamentals (earnings growth, dividend growth, MLPs that are undervalued) Chart below is from a href="http://www.infracapmlp.com/fund-overview.html"Infracap/a. /ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/20/32728855-14979661596400607.png" //ppWhy Midstream MLPs is the most important word./ppLet's briefly look at the different MLPs that are pertinent to this article. Upstream MLPs are Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, these are extremely dependent on oil and gas prices. Midstream MLPs are Transportation and Storage they are not directly tied fundamentally to Oil and Gas prices. Especially, not as tied as the market is obviously believing. Let's revisit this concept again. Midstream's are tied to transportation and storage, this means their income in driven by transportation and storage. So the U.S. has added drilling rigs for 22 consecutive weeks, meaning production is and will continue to increase. If production increases transportation increases. If supply increases storage increase. If Midstream's get paid off of the transportation and storage of oil why in the world is the market-beating them up the way they are?/ppThe most important thing to take is Midstream MLPs are profitable in the current environment./ppAdditionally, as the market perceives this fund being correlated with the price of oil and most analysts are expecting an increase in oil price for the second half of 2017 capital appreciation is expected in the sector and thus AMZA./ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/26/saupload_9fc38af15dda5566736cfc9ac68161d0.png" class="sa-ycharts-img" alt="Chart" /a href="http://ycharts.com/companies/AMZA"AMZA/a data by a href="http://ycharts.com"YCharts/a/ppa href="http://www.virtus.com/vsitemanager/Upload/Docs/2017-04-03%20InfraCap%20MLP%20ETF%20-Press%20Release%20-%20Dividend%20Announcement%20-%204-3-2017.pdf"AMZA pays $2.08/a per share yearly, which gives it a yield close to 22%/ppSome analysts have concerns about dividend sustainable. One component of this concern is an unwillingness to understand or blatant misunderstanding of AMZA's dividend structure. Management uses covered call options to boost fund income. According to management, the use of covered calls would enable the yield to remain in the vicinity of $2.00 per share per year./ppDistribution Yield is the annual yield that an investor would receive if the most recent distribution remained the same going forward. The yield represents a single distribution from the Fund and does not represent the total return of the Fund. The distribution yield is calculated by annualizing the most recent distribution and dividing it by the most recent NAV. a href="http://www.virtus.com/vsitemanager/Upload/Docs/1001_AMZA_factsheet.pdf"AMZA Factsheet/a. /ppFund Expenses - 1.36%/ppAMZA trades based on its Net Asset Value/ppAMZA is weighted according to the perception of each holding's value to the portfolio as a whole. In AMZA's case, holdings are weighted according to their growth prospects./ppThe management of the fund keeps a stable Net Asset Value which is very important./ppNet Assets were 408,081,393.89 USD, Shares Outstanding were 42,850,004.00 - as of 6/16/2017/ppNet assets were 119,606,170 USD, Shares outstanding were 11,250,004 - end of the year 2016/ppNet Investment Loss in 2016 was 384,662 USD, Net Investment Loss in 2015 was 45,000 USD/ppstrongTechnical analysis/strong/ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/26/saupload_671abb9b837a377e7241ed5ee2e1f45b.png" class="sa-ycharts-img" alt="Chart" /a href="http://ycharts.com/companies/AMZA"AMZA/a data by a href="http://ycharts.com"YCharts/a/ppWhen we take a look at three years chart, we see that price dropped from 25 USD to 6.48 USD and started to raise. On this chart, we can see strong quot;downtrendquot; which has been broken and the price has been moving in the quot;sidewaysquot; for last several months. On this chart, I marked resistance and support levels. Supports levels are 9.34 USD and 8.85, resistance levels are 10 and 11 USD. If the price jumps above 10 USD it would be a quot;BUYquot; signal and we have the open way to 11 USD. Rising above 11 USD level and resistance that I marked on this chart is important to achieve the waited targets, this supports the continuation of bullish trend overview efficiently for the upcoming period, and the way is open the achieve more gains that its next target located at 15 USD.bra href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/6/20/32728855-14979658384452167_origin.png" rel="lightbox"br/a/ppstrongConclusion/strong/ppMy opinion is that AMZA is well positioned for the future and is likely to be a highly profitable investment. The company is well positioned to benefit from the future expansion of U.S. energy infrastructure. AMZA invests primarily in first class oil and gas MLPs with good fundamentals (earnings growth, dividend growth, MLPs that are undervalued). This fund is correlated with the price of Oil and operates best when MLP prices are stable or going up. Weightings are based on estimated total return and company fundamentals instead of market capitalization./ppAMZA started trading in 2014 around the time when Oil amp; Gas MLPs were under severe selling pressure. Most analysts are expecting an increase in oil price for the second half of 2017 (a slow but steady rising of prices, they also expect continued growth in Oil demand). I also believe that today's low crude prices are forcing an equally powerful innovation in the way oil is being developed and produced. Price forces innovation and I believe we are still in the early stages of what can be achieved in terms of reducing unit costs of oil production and ultimately increasing unit margin and achieving a higher return on capital employed./ppThe endgame is an oil and gas industry that will be stronger, leaner, and built to last. Going forward, the Oil Production cuts and inventory and production levels will ultimately drive the market. Technically looking, very strong quot;BUYquot; signal will be if the price jumps above resistance that I marked on the chart, this could be an indication of a trend reversal./p

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.