Bullish Start To July Pushes Prices Back Above $3/MMBtu

Weather will continue to dominate trading in the short-term moving forward, but July is off to a nice start so far for the bulls.

Money managers have reduced net long positions by 1,751 Bcf over the last four weeks erasing the 1,721 Bcf increase in net long positions the prior 12 weeks.

Bullish (warm) start to July saw prices along the curve move back above $3/MMBtu.

Welcome to the bullish start edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Surprise, natural gas futures did not move lower on a Monday. Weather forecasts over the weekend improved materially for the start of July signaling higher than expected cooling demand (higher CDDs).

The result of the weather revisions saw us bring down injections by 15 Bcf for the next several weeks.

Below is a look at one of the model’s outlook.

Source: Andrea Paltry, Ph.D.

As we noted last week, natural gas traders we talk to remain long despite prices weakening following bearish weather revisions last weekend. We also saw on Friday’s CFTC position disclosure report that a good portion of the money managers that were long liquidated, which bodes well for prices going forward. See chart below:

Source: John Kemp

Money managers have cut net long positions by 1,751 Bcf over the last four weeks reversing the previous build of 1,721 Bcf over the preceding 12 weeks. The fast pace of these money managers piling in and out of positions has taken natural gas out of its equilibrium price for the last two months (overpriced in May, underpriced today).

Moving forward, natural gas prices will continue to be dominated by weather changes as CDD revisions could translate into material storage differences. We will be posting all relevant and material fundamental updates to HFI Research subscribers first along with trader commentary. If you are interested, you can sign up here .

