Hudbay Minerals Kicked Its Debt Repayment Further Down The Road - But Is It Far Enough?

The adjusted free cash flow in Q1 was still very low once you isolate the non-recurring benefits.

Introduction

I haven’t been very impressed with the performance of HudBay Minerals (HBM) in the past few years and when the copper price dropped to just $2 per pound, the company’s chances to survive were very low as its balance sheet contained too much debt. Fortunately the copper price and the zinc price started to increase, boosting HudBay’s cash flows.

HBM data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts

The higher copper price in Q1 provides more room to breathe

HudBay’s two production hubs are in Peru (copper-focused) and Manitoba (zinc-focused) and on a consolidated basis, HudBay sold a total of 26,400 tonnes of copper, just over 25,000 ounces of gold, almost 700,000 ounces of silver and almost 27,000 tonnes of zinc in the first quarter of this year. As you can see on the next image, the copper and gold price were definitely cooperating during the quarter.

Source: stockcharts.com

Whilst the gold price was higher compared to the end of 2016, it was slightly lower compared to the first quarter of last year but fortunately the higher copper and zinc prices made up for the difference.

Source: quarterly report

The company’s total revenue in the first quarter remained stable at US$253M (the higher copper price compensated for the lower copper production volumes), resulting in a gross profit of just over $49M which is almost twice as high as the gross profit in Q1 2016. That’s a good result, but we shouldn’t forget the majority of this improvement is related to a lower depreciation charge on the assets.

The operating income also increased to $42M (thanks to a one-time benefit related to an insurance claim on the Constancia copper mine where the company received compensation for an incident during the commissioning phase of the plant). Despite this benefit, HudBay still reported a net loss of $2.3M as its finance expenses remain very high.

The $50M net debt reduction was caused by one-time benefits

As you know, you can’t repay debt with a paper profit, and the ‘real’ cash flows are what really matter for HudBay Minerals. HudBay was proud to announce it generated 50M in free cash flow which reduced its net debt, but unfortunately the adjusted free cash flows are much weaker than what you’d expect.

So let’s start with analyzing the operating cash flows. According to HudBay, the total operating cash flow was $110M. Okay, but almost $30M was caused by working capital changes and this is per definition non-recurring. Secondly, it looks like the operating cash flow also included the insurance payment, which also is a non-recurring item. This already reduces the adjusted operating cash flow to $75M.

Source: financial statements

That would still be a strong result, but there’s one important final part of the puzzle: the interest expenses. Based on the new situation (7.48% on a $1B bond, and 5%+ on a $130M loan), the average quarterly interest expenses will be approximately $21M (with Q2 and Q4 being the interest-heavy quarters). After taking this into consideration the fully adjusted operating cash flow in Q1 was just $54M. Still sufficient to cover the $40M in capital expenditures, but with an adjusted free cash flow of just $14M in Q1, the company’s net debt of in excess of $1B remains relatively high.

Is the situation hopeless? No, but HudBay will have to be careful – and buying time was an excellent move

A first important improvement of its financial situation will be the Lalor expansion. The new plant will process ore at a capacity of 4,500 tonnes per day which is 50% higher than the current milling rate of 3,000 tonnes per day. According to the company’s CEO in the conference call, this will improve the efficiencies and reduce the sustaining capex, which is positive on both fronts.

Another positive note is HudBay’s progress at Rosemont. It took the company much longer than expected, but the Rosemont copper project in Arizona is now finally moving ahead.

However, Rosemont won’t be the holy grail. The Internal Rate of Return at $3 copper is just over 15%, and I doubt financiers will be falling over themselves to fund the construction of the project. Never say never though, as I heard Chinese smelters and end-users have been kicking the tires of some North American projects in an attempt to secure a stable supply. However, I wouldn’t count on Rosemont in the near future.

A third positive achievement will be the inclusion of the higher grade Pampacancha zone in the Constancia mine plan. HudBay confirmed in its conference call 2017 will be the‘peak year for cash cost and the sustaining cash cost, before significantly declining in 2018 to 2021’. This means the (adjusted) operating and free cash flow should increase, accelerating the net debt reduction.

Source: company presentation

The company’s new management did one thing which will very likely have saved the company’s shareholders from additional dilution. In December 2016, when the copper price was increasing, it refinanced the existing 9.5% debt with two new bonds, raising $1B with an average cost of debt of 7.48%. This reduced the annual interest expenses by $20M per year, and kicked the can three years further down the road. Instead of having to repay $920M in 2020, it now has to repay $400M in 2023 and $600M in 2025. A golden move, as the company borrowed more cash at a 20% lower cost and that’s a job well done!

Investment thesis

HudBay’s turnaround has started, and the company’s free cash flow in Q1 will help to reduce the net debt. Although marginal ($14M), the free cash flow is expected to increase in the next few years as the sustaining capex will decrease whilst a new zone with higher returns will be mined at Constancia resulting in a substantially lower all-in sustaining cost per produced pound of copper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.