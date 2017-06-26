Athersys And Aurinia Target Human And Animal Health

Athersys and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals provide a unique way for investors to capitalize on human and animal health simultaneously.

Both companies have recently entered into partnerships in order to market their treatments to animals.

Athersys and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals are both engaged in late stage clinical trials of treatments for human diseases.

Firstly, the market for animal medication will be described. Secondly, the drugs being developed by Athersys and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will be explored. Finally, this article will set out the partnerships which Athersys and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals have signed in order to market their drugs to animals.

Animal Medicine Market

The animal health sector is composed of vaccine and pharmaceutical sales for farm animals and pets. A study released on April 20th, 2017 found that the size of the international animal health sector will reach $54.8 billion by the year 2025. The compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) for this sector is expected to be 5.4% from 2016-2025.

Much of the growth in the animal medicine market is driven by increasing numbers of families who own family pets such as dogs and cats. By 2022, it is projected that the market for pet medication will reach $44.4 billion. At the same time, the farm animal health sector is expected to grow rapidly as the global population rises and demand for farm animal products grows. In sum, the market for animal medication is large and expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company which focuses on developing treatments for unmet conditions primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. Athersys' Multistem is a patented stem cell product which is being developed to treat a range of different diseases and conditions.

I have previously described the potential of Athersys' Multistem treatment in "Athersys is Poised to Disrupt the Ischemic Stroke Market". A significant recent development demonstrates that Multistem may give Athersys the potential to capitalize on the animal health sector as well as the human stroke market. On January 18th, 2017, Athersys announced that its subsidiary ReGenesys had entered into an agreement with "a global leader in the animal health business segment to evaluate the cell therapy technology for application in a non-disclosed animal health area".

While this announcement lacked detailed information about the agreement, it was disclosed that ReGenesys would

"receive an initial payment in exchange for an exclusive period to evaluate the cell therapy technology with an option to negotiate for a license for the development and commercialization of the technology for this area".

This agreement should provide significant optimism for Athersys investors because it demonstrates interest in Multistem's application in the animal health market. As stated by Athersys in its January press release,

Based upon its efficacy profile, its novel mechanisms of action, and a favorable and consistent safety profile demonstrated in both animal models and human clinical settings, MultiStem therapy could provide meaningful benefits to animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical need.

Investors should carefully monitor updates on this agreement from Athersys and ReGenesys.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company which seeks to treat patient populations suffering from serious diseases with currently unmet needs. Aurinia's primary drug candidate is Voclosporin. In phase 2 trial results, voclosporin demonstrated improved safety, efficacy, and renal response or remission for lupus nephritis patients. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has been granted fast-track status by the FDA for voclosporin.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is already an attractive candidate for investment based on voclosporin's potential to be a part of the standard of care for lupus nephritis patients. Recently, however, indications have emerged that voclosporin has the potential to take a share of the growing animal health market. On April 17th, 2017 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced the signature of a definitive agreement with Merck Animal Health. This agreement granted Merck Animal Health the international rights to develop and commercialize Aurinia's nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution in order to treat dry eyes in dogs.

According to Richard Glickman, the CEO of Aurinia Pharmaceutical,

This partnership with Merck Animal Health underscores our long-standing belief that voclosporin has the potential to be effectively used across a range of therapeutic areas, in addition to its primary potential indication for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Conclusion

Athersys and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals are both in a unique position. These two companies are in the late stages of developing treatments for humans. At the same time, they have both signed agreements to explore the use of their products in animal health. Therefore, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Athersys are both attractive opportunities in the biotech sector for investors wishing to tap into the animal and human health markets simultaneously.

