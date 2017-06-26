Tesla And The Case Of Missing Inventory

Ask any new car dealer what the top three concerns are in operating his/her business and sure to be one of them will be inventory management and controlling/minimizing those costs. Trying to stay ahead of the changes in consumer tastes and preferences is incredibly demanding, especially for dealers of large manufacturers that offer dozens of models with seemingly endless lists of options. One would think that for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), with just two models, and a handful of options and colors, this would be a simple task.

After more than two and a half decades spent in the business of selling cars and trucks in California, I learned early on that it is difficult to sell what you cannot immediately deliver. Commercial buyers routinely order cars and trucks to their exact specifications direct from manufacturers. Dealers only assist in the process with deliveries and service. But when dealing with the mass market general public, a large portion of sales are impulse purchases. Many are looking to buy a vehicle the day they walk on your lot, and for others a love affair with a particular unit will have them driving home a car or truck they had no idea they would be buying when they walked in stating "we are just looking."

Front line salespeople are trained extensively in ways to help narrow down customer "wish lists" to vehicles in stock that can be inspected and test driven immediately. Salespeople are pushed to get customers into test drives. It is well proven in extensive studies that it is much easier to close a sale when people can touch, taste, hear or picture themselves using what you are selling. Clothing stores encourage trying on outfits, grocery stores offer free samples, electronics stores have massive TV displays, and car dealers offer test drives. To facilitate these sales, dealers need inventory and lots of it. So it should come as no surprise that the highest grossing mass market dealers have the largest inventories spending tens of millions of dollars annually.

The internet has transformed some aspects of the auto sales business. Many buyers today arrive at a dealership armed with information. They will approach a salesperson asking to see specific vehicles in their inventory, with the information taken directly from the manufacturer's and dealer's websites. They already know every option on the vehicles, including the MSRP, the invoice cost and possibly even the dealer's holdback amount (funds allocated by a manufacturer meant to cover the first couple of months of the dealer's interests costs for inventory units). Today, more than ever before, inventories must be accurate and continually updated as vehicles are sold and new arrivals are prepped and made available for sale.

For dealers, computers and specialized software programs linked with the Internet have made it possible to analyze sales data in detail and adjust their inventory orders to meet current customer preferences and identify preferred models and configurations, with all of this geared to increasing turnover speed and reducing or eliminating stale inventory.

In December 2016 Tesla opened a Service and Delivery Center here in Jacksonville, FL, across the street from my office building. Monitoring the new and used vehicle activity at this location has become something of a hobby. The first shipment of new Model S units arrived the first week of January. Of the six 2016 75D units in that first delivery, two (VINs 168367, 168590) are still parked there today. All six of the units were labeled "inventory" on a sticker in the upper right corner of the windshield. It was physical proof for me that Tesla had shifted from "production constrained" to "demand constrained" as was being debated at that time for the Model S. Over the past six months as units move in and then out to customers the on-site inventory has continued to grow, now with Model X units accumulating as well.

Here in Jacksonville Tesla operates a separate location for sales located in the St Johns Town Center. This is a large outdoor mall where all of the high-end retailers have stores. Imagine Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills but on a newer and larger scale. The Tesla store is a very small end unit. It has one each of Model S and X and a Model S exposed chassis on display. There is little room for anything else (there is still no Solar Roof display). Outside, in a nearby parking lot, there are six convenience chargers for test drive units. Yesterday there were two each Model S and X units along with two customers units (probably diners at the upscale restaurants across from the Tesla store). Importantly, this store is about seven miles and twenty minutes from the Delivery Center. Ten minutes is wasted just getting out of Town Square.

The problems mount up:

1) As I witnessed with those first six units in January, it continues to take weeks for the EV-CPO inventory website to be updated with new arrivals, and as we recently witnessed with the used inventory, new entries are sometimes being loaded in large blocks. This is not consistent with the normal inventory flow of car sales. How many new and used units are sitting elsewhere in this internet "limbo" status? Even worse, no focused efforts seem to be underway to keep the inventory flowing within Tesla management. As of today there are 21 used Model S units that have been on the EV-CPO listings since 2015. It is unclear which person is even accountable at Tesla.

(Source: author)

2) As the photos above and satellite map searches have shown, many Delivery Centers have not been located on properties large enough to become "Inventory Centers." The Jacksonville Delivery Center already is using every available side and rear parking spot. The only remaining space is the front service parking area. After that they will need other arrangements for the growing inventory such as offsite storage, at additional cost.

3) CPO "front line ready" units are stashed in the very back rear corner (photo 4) of the parking lot in Jacksonville. More recent lease returns or trade-ins are parked further to the front (far rear of photo 3), some with notes of "waiting on parts," etc. This is just the opposite of where these two groups should be parked and displayed.

4) In all of my visits to the delivery center often at times when the center is open, I have been approached only once by a staff member asking if he could answer questions, and offered me a business card for the Sales Center manager. So contrary to normal dealer operations, Tesla is not making any effort to capture possible "walk on" traffic and turn them into customers.

5) As I discussed above, today's dealers are highly reliant on their websites and to an increasing degree the internet sales departments most major dealers now have in operation. At my last store, we catered to clients who wanted to bypass the entire dealership process altogether. A buyer could view our entire inventory online, make side by side comparisons and narrow their selections. Once decided on a unit, they could buy or lease, and have a vehicle delivered without ever stepping into our showroom.

Tesla's website was not designed or being updated in a manner conducive to this process. As the chart below shows, it is not easy or even possible to see the current inventory at any given location. The Tesla site does not allow a VIN search. So if you walked the delivery center lot and spotted a unit of interest you can not find out any particular information or if a discount is being offered without checking both websites. On the Tesla site, (which does not identify discounted units) the best I could do was perform a search by zip code but over half the units on the lot do not appear. What does appear are units identified as located in Florida or with no location at all but able to be shipped to me free of charge. The only other option is the EV-CPO website. Even there only a fraction of the on-site units are listed. Pointed out on my chart is that a Tesla site zip code search yesterday showed the exact same 18 units available for both Jacksonville and Orlando, FL, nearly 2.5 hours apart. Worse still, of the nine units identified with only 50 miles (never driven), only one, a 2016 S75 is actually on the lot in Jacksonville.

ON TESLA WEBSITE VIN Model Miles Location Included in Included in Shown Actual Shown results for results for on EV-CPO Location? on website 32224 ? 32810? inventory? 168367 75D 50 NONE Y Y Y JAX 180344 90D 1359 NONE Y Y Y unk 185684 P100D 2417 NONE Y Y Y unk 189553 90D 2191 NONE Y Y Y JAX 190506 75D 50 FL Y Y Y unk 192201 90D 2030 NONE Y Y Y JAX 192345 90D 507 FL Y Y Y unk 192700 S75 50 FL Y Y Y unk 197052 S75 50 FL Y Y Y unk 197289 75D 1282 FL Y Y Y unk 198345 75D 50 FL Y Y Y unk 198405 75D 50 FL Y Y Y unk 198436 90D 627 FL Y Y Y unk 198455 75D 50 FL Y Y Y unk 198506 90D 248 NONE Y Y Y unk 198542 90D 354 FL Y Y Y unk 198601 75D 50 FL Y Y Y unk 198613 75D 50 FL Y Y Y unk JUNE 14th On-Site Visit - JAX VIN Model Inventory Shown on Shown on Customer EV-CPO EV-CPO or Loaner 6/14/2017 6/25/2017 168367 75D Inv Y Y 168590 75D Inv Y N 191531 Inv N N 192201 90D Loaner Y Y 192546 Inv N N 192611 75D Inv N N 194549 Inv N N 194555 90D Loaner N N 194557 90D Inv N N 194558 90D Inv N N 194578 90D Inv N N 194641 90D Inv N N NEW INVENTORY ON JUNE 24th VISIT 189553 90D Loaner Y 192219 90D Loaner N 192305 75D Inv N 192330 75 Inv N 192333 75D Inv N 192491 75D Inv N 192545 75D Inv N 193271 75D Inv N 193434 75 Inv N 193475 75 Inv N 194574 75D Inv N

6) Proper unit distribution is another issue. A recent EV-CPO search showed two 2017 S75 units in Chicago. One (VIN 189773) with a $6,600 discount and no miles. Wouldn't it seem logical for a company happy to move cars around for no more than a $2,000 fee, to move, or at least advertise, this unit to a southern state better suited to a RWD, before offering a huge discount? While here in Florida the majority of the units at the Jacksonville location and almost every recent new arrival are 90D or 75D units. As mentioned above, the two oldest units here in Jacksonville are 75D models so all-wheel-drive units are not moving well here. Those two 2016 units were only this past week given $1,000 discounts (raised to $6,000, and $6,100 today during the time I was writing this article). Unless 75D units are the only Model S units being built in the last two months, why is Jacksonville being inundated with them? Most Florida drivers have no use for costlier all-wheel drive units. Of the 375 new Model S units listed on the EV-CPO site only 52 are RWD.

7) Perhaps the most troubling issue of all is the VIN sequence of deliveries. 194xxx numbers have been here for weeks. This week's arrivals were units with older VINs in the 192xxx and 193xxx numbers. Where have these cars been sitting? Why are they still not listed on the EV-CPO website, or as being in Florida on the Tesla website? Tesla seems completely unconcerned with moving units around within or between states. A test sample showed units brought up in a zip code search for West Palm Beach can be delivered to Jacksonville at no additional cost to the buyer. The same for units identified as being in Atlanta over five hours away. That is sheer nonsense, and a waste of time and money. Expense controls seem non existent at this time because apparently if investors have no concerns about mounting losses, why should management?

The Tesla website also will not alert you if a unit with the same specs is located closer to you. You can click a box in the lower right corner of the order page to view supposed close matches. However, I spec'd out a silver 75D unit, and when I clicked to look at nearby similar inventory it gave me 11 choices: (1) S75, (2) 75D, and (8) 90D in a rainbow of colors, none of which matched my initial choice, and six of which have miles on them. When I did a 100D test, the same 90D loaner, VIN 192219 came up on both searches. Repeating the process kept bringing up the same units.

8) If these existing inventory units are not on the website, are they being tracked accurately for financial reporting? Are the inventory values reflected in the financials being compiled on a separate database? If so, why? It would make sense to have one database to track all new vehicle inventory from order to sold with certain data fields for each unit only available to be seen by certain personnel or the public. But apparently that is not the case with Tesla. Entries in the website are not even consistent, with over half not having any current location identified. How do you manage a growing inventory this way? Disappointing for a corporation that considers itself a tech company.

9) Why is the actual inventory of available units being under-reported to the EV-CPO folks? The EV-CPO site appears to draw information directly from the Tesla website, so is a concerted effort being made to hide the fact that inventory levels are rapidly rising in both new and used units by not loading units into the Tesla website in a timely manner?

Conclusion:

Tesla has some serious challenges ahead involving inventory. They need better systems and practices to convert inventory to cash. Without a dealer network to pass inventory costs off to, Tesla is footing the entire bill for every unit. In order to survive and thrive as a mass market manufacturer Tesla must evolve from an order taking entity or else they must scale back production. If they do not get their house in order now, what will happen a year from now when the Model 3 transitions from production to demand constrained?

In conversations with staff and a review of job descriptions, it seems no one at the local level has any control over inventory. There is no clear indication which department is controlling inventory or from where. My guess is Fremont. Central planning has not worked out very well for governments or large corporations and has ultimately proven to be a total failure in many cases. It does not seem to be working any better for Tesla.

Tesla seems to be fraught with short-sighted retail management decisions. From the design, layout, and locations of the sales and delivery centers, to the locations and sizing of the SC network as I discussed in an earlier article on Tesla semi trucks (here), which if indeed pursued, will need an entirely new SC network. Tesla management seems to be addressing planning with a 12-24 month outlook. That is not enough. Tesla's playbook must integrate all future products into a seamless network. The current system is not working and Jacksonville is a perfect example. With a wide availability of vacant former car dealership locations, Tesla chose a location with too little parking and spent a reported $250,000 to convert the building to their needs. In just six months parking is already an issue. In talks with retail store managers, there are no known plans to merge the operations into one location here in Jacksonville.

In an effort to solve reported complaints of maintenance delays, Tesla is listing openings for Mobile Service Technicians for Naples, Florida. However these techs armed with a van and a 20-foot trailer also will pick up and deliver customer cars. One each will be based in Pensacola, FL, and New Orleans, LA. One odd thing is New Orleans is much closer to the service center in Houston, TX. Pensacola is closer to Jacksonville. The listings do not make it clear if these techs will be storing loaner cars in their driveways. But for any repairs these guys cannot handle out on the road are they really going to be bringing cars hundreds of miles back to Naples? The bottom line is, for any investors hoping to see improvements in the SG and A costs, it is going to be a very, very long wait.

It seems it is time analysts (and internal auditors) started digging deeper into operational issues instead of opening quarterly conference calls with questions about Mars.

(Note: While writing this article Tesla made some sweeping pricing changes Sunday night. 223 of 375 new inventory Model S units listed on the EV-CPO website have been discounted anywhere from $100 up to $22,000. Someone is waking up to the inventory problems that are developing. Unfortunately heavy discounting is very costly, but verify my predictions of trouble ahead. Just how many units are sitting out there and not reported yet to the EV-CPO folks? Hundreds, thousands? Someone needs to wake up Mr. Musk with the news discounting is back and here to stay).