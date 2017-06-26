FedEx Needs To Improve On One Key Metric

FedEx(FDX) had a much better quarter on most metrics. Senior Equity Analyst Ben Nye found himself slightly disappointed with the ground segment's margins and the updated guidance moving forward.

FedEx ground delivery's operating margins have been in a consistent downtrend for the past two years, starting around 18 percent and reaching as low as 14 percent. This is especially bad news given that this segment has the highest margin and brings about the most revenue. Given their incremental margins, most increases in revenue end up dropping to the bottom line. UPS (UPS) has declared an increase in prices coming later in the year, so it will be interesting to see if FedEx follows suit.

FedEx is better viewed through a macro lens. They will perform best as business to business economies improve. If GDP were to drop below 2 percent growth, FedEx will begin to feel some serious pressure. It has a relatively low valuation compared other industrials, albeit it's not a company you should compare with the others in its space directly. The first thing that jumps off of the page in a negative manner is the free cash flow. They continue to spend a lot on capex and leave less room to return money to shareholders.

Watch the video for more in depth analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.