Gear Energy: Hidden Reserves Behind Drillbit Add To NAV

These hidden reserves help prolong the 2P reserve life to 13.3-17.0 years, and raise the NAV to C$2.59-3.38, making it an even more undervalued stock than previously thought.

The inventory of drilling locations thus carry hidden reserves: 2.96 MMboe in 1P, and 9.58-19.54 MMboe in 2P.

Additions of these unconventional reserves usually resulted from development drilling. On average, Gear adds 40.1 Mboe of 1P and 62.6 Mboe of 2P reserves per net well drilled.

Gear Energy owns 26 MMboe of 2P reserves as of end-2016. The stock has been shunned partly for its low reserve life index.

1. Introduction

Gear Energy (TSE: GXE; OTC: OTC:GENGF) is a junior Canadian oil company, which focuses on heavy oil exploration and production in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. It also has light oil properties in Central Alberta since 2015.

It currently trades at C$0.64 per share on TSE and US$0.49 apiece on OTC Grey Market as of June 23, 2017. The presently prevailing low oil prices are certainly the main reason behind its depressed share price; however, investors tend to justify their bearish mood with fundamental arguments, e.g., as having been pointed out by some researchers, the market identified the low reserve life index as one of bearish fundamental factors.

In this article, we intend to explore whether the negative public perception as to the company's reserves is justified, hoping to shed some light on its reserves-based estimate of net asset value.

2. Booking of unconventional reserves

Although unconventional oil and gas plays have assumed an increasingly important role in North America, neither the SEC nor Canadian authority specify any special disclosure requirements as to booking unconventional reserves, because conventional and unconventional reserves are financially indistinguishable with all other things being the same.

Still, SEC allowed some minor changes in its definition of reserves since 2008. For PUD reserves it changed "certainty" criterion to "reasonably certain", introduced the "reliable technology" concept and the five-year rule for PUD wells, reflecting new challenges to book unconventional reserves under the legacy regulations.

Reserve changes at the end of report period consist of the following components:

[revision increases - revision decreases] +

[Acquisitions - Sales] +

[Extensions] +

[New field discoveries] + [New reservoir discoveries in existing fields] -

[Report year production].

Unconventional reserve additions can thus be thought to consist mostly of field extensions as a result of development drilling. Exceptions would arise where new plays are being explored, which might result in new-field or new-reservoir discoveries, such as the new "Alpine High" play which Apache (NYSE: APA) discovered in the Delaware Basin, Texas (see here).

It follows that, in an area of established unconventional play, its annual reserve additions, excluding the acquired and disposed amounts, should on average be positively correlative to the number of net development wells drilled, as long as the company is prudent in its identification of future drilling locations. In order words, well locations can materialize into reserve additions through development drilling. If a correlation is indeed proven to exist between wells drilled and drillbit reserve additions, such a regularity can potentially be used to estimate reserves hidden behind drilling location inventory.

3. Reserve additions at Gear Energy

3.1. Year-end reserves

As of end-2016, Gear had 13,792 Mboe of 1P and 25,971 Mboe of 2P reserves, consisting of heavy oil, light and medium oil, NGLs and natural gas (Table 1). Its reserves are in an incipient uptrend, barring the year of 2015 when major revisions were made as a result of falling commodity prices (Fig. 1).

Table 1. Reserves of Gear Energy as of end-2016, after company release.

Fig. 1. 1P and 2P reserves of Gear Energy, author's chart based on company reserve releases.

3.2. Reserves for 2015

The year of 2015 deserves some additional attention. In the year, 2P reserves had a net reduction of 1.66 MMboe resulting from 2.24 MMboe of additions offset by 3.89 MMboe of negative revisions. The downward revisions include the following:

0.98 MMboe of the negative revision was due to economic factors associated with reduced commodity prices.

The other 2.91 MMboe belong to two types of technical revisions. Technical revisions in the Wildmere area, which accounted for 40% of the total, were mostly due to low commodity prices, while those in the Saskatchewan Minors, Maidstone and Bonnyville resulted from geological factors, such as rising water cut etc.

Within the 1P category, the 1.13 MMboe of additions were offset by 1.99 MMboe of negative revisions, yielding a net total company reserves reduction of 0.86 MMboe for the year. Some 1.04 MMboe of the negative revision was due to economic factors, the other 0.95 MMboe of technical revisions were distributed similar to those in the 2P category (see here).

3.3. Correlation between drilling and reserve additions

When reserve additions through drillbit are plotted along with net wells drilled, a positive correlation emerges between these two parameters. On average, drilling one net well leads to the addition of 40.1 Mboe of 1P and 62.6 Mboe of 2P reserves (Fig. 2).

The correlation seems a bit weak but that is because we only have four data points available for Gear Energy. Please note that reserve changes in 2015 were severely affected by the oil price crash and obscured the impact of drillbit contributions. Adding back the amount of commodity price crash-related revisions lead to adjusted amount of 180 Mboe of 1P and 487 Mboe of 2P reserve additions.

Fig. 2. Scatter diagrams of reserve additions through drillbit and net wells drilled, author's chart based on company reserve releases. Red dots are the average points.

4. Inventory of well locations

According to company release, its future potential well location inventory contains as high as 481 net drilling locations as of end-2016. The GLJ reserve evaluation currently recognizes 74 net locations in the 1P category and 153 in the 2P category, which represent 15% and 32% of the 481 total, respectively. The 153 net booked 2P locations includes 43 multi-lateral horizontals, 84 single horizontals and 25 vertical wells.

Using the per-well reserve additions derived above, we can convert this well location inventory into the following reserves:

The 74 net well locations in the 1P category are estimated to result in 2.96 MMboe of 1P reserve additions;

The 153 in the 2P category correspond to 9.58 MMboe of 2P reserve additions;

The 481 net locations are supposed to yield 19.54 MMboe of 2P reserves.

5. Conclusion

These latent reserves can therefore help increase the 2016 year-end 1P reserves by 21.5%, 2P reserves by 36.9% according to booked well locations; per the aggressively created drilling inventory, some 75.3% of hidden reserves can be found in drillbit. These hidden reserves also help increase the 1P reserve life index from 5.9 to 7.2 years, and 2P reserve life index from 9.7 to 13.3 - 17.0 years.

Taking into consideration of the increase of net debt as of 1Q 2017, an updated net asset value of Gear Energy is thus obtained, which is between C$2.59 and C$3.38 per share (Table 2). Such a valuation implies that investors are currently offered a margin of safety as large as 75-81%.

Table 2. Adjustment of net asset value with updated information, modified after company release.

Given the low net debt burden and projected cash flow (Fig. 3), there is no wonder Seeking Alpha Contributor HFIR presented Gear Energy as his best long idea for 2017.

Fig. 3. Projected cash flow and net debt of Gear Energy, after company presentation of June 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GENGF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.