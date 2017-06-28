Smart Retirement: Stock Prices Will Fall; Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

The long-awaited correction will bring very good things to those who have been patient.

Those who have invested yet hold good amounts of cash in reserve are in an enviable position to benefit in two ways.

Sitting on the sidelines has been a very frustrating experience for those who have sat out a very long and very strong stock recovery.

Stock Prices Will Fall: Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

I like to think of my portfolio of stocks like an apartment building. When real estate prices fall and your building is worth less than last year, do you sell it? Not me. If you raise rents, each apartment will be paying you more income than the previous year.

This is how a portfolio of high quality dividend stocks with long histories of increasing the dividend works. Regardless of the value the market places on your shares from day to day, you continue to collect more income each year. If you're an income investor interested in preparing for retirement or in retirement, this is your sole concern: investing in companies that keep your head above inflation and pay the bills.

You know that when the economy experiences the inevitable recovery, the price of your building rises right along with the recovery.

So, too, do the values of your shares of stock. This enables you to live off the income generated now while your heirs, or charity you intend to gift your shares to, benefit from price recovery. And, your heirs will get the stepped up cost basis, based on the date of your death. You will have avoided paying any capital gains tax and so will your heirs.

If your heirs later sell shares for less than their stepped up basis price, they'll be able to actually claim a capital loss on their tax return and enjoy a tax deduction, saving them serious money on their tax bill.

Early Buyers Have Lots Of Equity

Those who bought their homes decades ago usually are in the enviable position of having seen their equity grow enormously. So too, for the apartment building owner. When the real estate cycle goes in reverse, even a downturn of 20%, 30% or more won't seem like much of a dent for an owner who doubled or tripled their money already. It's viewed only as a bump in the road.

For example, if he paid $300,000 for the building and saw it appreciate to $900,000, then a 30% decline from the top would bring the value down to around $630,000. This still leaves the owner with more than a doubling of their original investment. No cause for panic there.

In the same way, long-term stockholders see large capital appreciation on their holdings over decades as well. The same tripling of stock value and 30% correction leaves them in the exact capital position of the apartment building owner. Like the building owner, the stockholder sees their portfolio constituents paying higher dividends, much like the higher rents the building owner collects.

Buying At The Highs

The hapless real estate owner who comes into the market at the cyclical real estate highs winds up paying top dollar for their new building. Out of all the buyers, this is the one who may fret the most when they see their original investment decline 30% in value. After all, unlike the buyer who bought at lower prices, they have no built-up of capital appreciation in their building to fall back on.

However, if they are cognizant of historical real estate trends, they know that with time, their building's value will eventually recapture the value they paid and go on to higher property values with the economic and real estate recovery. In the meantime, this experienced real estate investor comforts himself or herself with the knowledge that while they await the re-inflation of property value, they will be well compensated by the increasing rents they are able to charge their tenants throughout the "lean" years.

Playing Their Cash Flow Role

Again, the parallel to the dividend stock investor is clear. Because their primary concern is to increase cash flow every year from regular dividend increases, they find themselves not concerned with stock values that compress during corrections as long as their companies continue to play their cash flow role, funding their retirement expenses with room to spare as regards inflation.

Strategy Session: A Useful Example

For an example of this principle, let’s examine how AT&T’s (NYSE:T) investors fared as regards stock price and dividend growth in the most recent stock market correction, the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

At the 2007 high point, T was selling for around $42.50 per share. At that time, it was paying a quarterly dividend of $.35, or $1.40 annually. This represented a dividend yield of 3.3%.

As investors became convinced that the world was coming to an end, they bailed out of even the highest quality stocks, like AT&T, sending its price down to a low of $21.72 at the market bottom, March 9, 2009. While the price had fallen virtually 50%, the orange dividend line indicates that the dividend increased, from $1.40 to $1.62 annually. So, while Chicken Littles were running around screaming that the sky was falling, investors who had conviction in their good stocks were rewarded with a generous dividend increase of 15.7% during this time span. Income investors proclaimed, “Good things come to those who wait”.

Reflation of Price, Accompanied With Increasing Dividends

Just in case you were wondering what happened in the following years, the news was all good for price-focused investors as well as income, dividend growth investors.

As can be seen from the above chart, T’s price more than doubled from the crash low, and dividends continued their steady, upward climb, rising from $.41 quarterly to $.49 quarterly today. The current annual dividend rate of $1.96 translates to a current dividend yield of 5.13%. In the meantime, the dividend increased by almost 20% in this time period. Both price-focused investors and dividend growth, income investors were able to sing in unison, “Good things come to those who wait”.

But look at the result for those who were able to run against the herd. I’m talking about those investors who bought T near the 2009 lows. Having spent just $21.72, the current dividend of $1.96 rewards them with a yield on cost of:

$1.96/$21.72 = 9.02%

Verizon Tells A Similar Tale



Take a look at Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) history during the same period.

Juxtaposed together, you can see both large-cap telecoms traversed a similar path.

Verizon’s price peaked around $47 and crashed to around $26 per share (red line). Its price movement tracked T’s price movement very closely.

At the same time, the green line shows VZ’s dividend climbing from $.40 to $.46 per share quarterly, or 15%, just like T’s increase in the dividend.

While price-focused Verizon investors may have been crying in their beer, or selling shares in panic as they lost almost 50% in share value, dividend growth investors who held tight were delighted and rewarded for their steadfastness. A dividend increase of 15% over that time was generous, and plenty enough to keep long-term investors satisfied in their convictions.

History Rhymes

From the 2009 crash low till today, Verizon’s stock price followed in concert with AT&T’s, and so did its dividend increases.

The dividend rose steadily, from $.46 quarterly to today’s $.58 quarterly dividend. This represented an increase of 26% for patient investors who held their shares from the bottom till today.

The red line shows us how price focused investors (and dividend growth investors) fared as to price appreciation. It rose from $27 to the recent high of about $57, more than doubling their capital.

Again, when we examine the income picture for dividend growth investors, those who stepped up to the plate and bought near the 2009 lows, their yield on cost looks like this:

$2.32 dividend/$27.00 per share = 8.6%

An examination of the previous crash, the dot com crash of 2009, reveals a similar history as to price and dividend growth.

Stock Corrections: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Gut reactions, being what they are, lead millions of investors to conclude that when prices fall hard, it must be that the vast majority of other investors simply must know something that they don't. The lemming reaction causes them to run off the cliff with their fellow investors and sell off their stocks for a fraction of what they paid.

Do you remember the avuncular Warren Buffett giving interviews with Becky Quick on CNBC in the thick of the financial crisis of 2008-2009? This man has lived through many corrections and crashes. Did he look panicked to you when the market was off 30%? How about when it was down 40? What about 57%?

I watched in earnest as he did his level best to calm the investor class. Like J.P. Morgan and other well-known bankers during the stock market crash of 1929, he stepped up to the plate and began buying enormous amounts of discounted stock that nobody else wanted to hold any longer.

J.P. Morgan and his banker buddies put up a public, united front, gauged to convince small investors to buck up their courage and buy, just as they were doing to bolster the market and keep it from falling any further.

Morgan, Buffett, and his sidekick Charlie Munger were displaying the age-old tactic of being patient and letting prices come to them. And, when those prices came to them, they backed up the truck and loaded up.

Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

The income investor places great emphasis on practicing this concept and putting it into practice, just like Morgan, Buffett, and Munger. We understand that the entry price we pay plays an outsized role in our eventual capital gains and the current yield and income we can capture. Pay too much for a stock and you've wasted capital that could be invested elsewhere for additional capital gain and income.

Pay on the lower end when prices are depressed and you've gained a higher margin of safety against a further downward slide in price. At the same time, you've magnified your probability of future upside capital appreciation and also assured a higher yield and income, for life.

Let me demonstrate:

Buy an over-valued stock at $10 per share, paying a $.50 annual dividend:

$.50/ $10.00 = .05, or 5% yield

Buy the same stock during a correction, under-valued at $5.00, still paying a $.50 dividend:

$.50/$5.00 = 10% yield

Which yield would you prefer, the 5% yield or the 10% yield?

Say you had invested $10,000 in that stock at the highs. This is what your annual income would look like, from that stock:

$10,000.00 X .05 = $500.00 annual income

By contrast, if you were patient and waited for good things to come to you, this is what your annual income would look like:

$10,000.00 X .10 = $1,000.00 annual income

Which would you prefer, $500.00 annual income, or $1,000.00 annual income?

Of course, this is a rhetorical question, one requiring you not to answer. We all know what the answer is. But when we put some real-world numbers to it, the answer becomes crystal clear and unmistakable. It is otherwise known as a no-brainer.

For an investor who has accumulated $500,000 in savings over a lifetime of work, the difference in outcomes could make the difference in being able to retire now, rather than later. 5% yield now on a $500,000.00 portfolio equals $25,000.00 in annual dividend income to supplement his or her Social Security and any other pension or annuity benefit they may be entitled to. 10% yield obtained on under-valued stocks during a large draw-down would confer $50,000.00 of annual dividend income on the patient investor with $500,000.00 to invest.

This could mean the difference between retiring now rather than retiring later. It could also mean the difference between a mediocre retirement and a very comfortable one.

Tucking away a good portion of one’s reserves in cash, or short-term instruments like money market accounts or short-term Treasury bonds makes this strategy one that can be realized.

Good things come to those who wait.

Principle Applied

Since we like to make good use of this principle, we don’t necessarily have to wait till the next crash to begin increasing our current income. We can do it in steps, whenever prices contract and offer a better income result.

Making use of the Real Time Portfolio Tracker, we can input various price scenarios to see the expected dividend yield and income result.

If T suffers with other interest sensitive equities as interest rates continue their upward climb, as most expect another quarter point jump from the Fed soon, then we can project a possible move downward in price, from the current $38.17 to around $36.00 per share. Should this occur, column L, circled in red, indicates the current yield of 5.13% will be bumped up to 5.44%.

Should the price erode further, to $35 per share, the yield will rise to 5.60%. This would be significantly higher (12% more) than T’s average yield around the 5% range.

A $100,000.00 investment at that price would give an investor $5,600.00 of annual income, fully 12% higher than the average yield would bring.

We’ll monitor developments carefully, along with the expected merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), whether regulators allow the combination, and whether the projected synergies between the two companies pay off as expected.

We’ll be guided by these developments, interest rate movements and price movement to determine our next entry price.

Your Takeaway

Investors burned by the last stock market crash lost a great deal of capital, especially since they sold their good stocks and missed out on the recovery that followed and all the income those stocks generated throughout the debacle and since.

For them, seeing prices rise to new highs and being left behind has been a very frustrating experience.

In contrast, those investors who stayed the course and held have reaped the rewards of wonderful capital gains as the recovery brought and continues to bring new highs and capital appreciation. In addition, these investors never suffered an interruption of their income stream. In fact, most have enjoyed continued growth of that stream by virtue of dividend increases and compounding the stream by reinvestment.

The few who know a good price when they see it have prepared for the inevitable price correction by harboring some cash reserves. Those reserves will come in handy as they buy alongside Buffett and Munger, gathering greater amounts of dividend yield and income to see them through a comfortable retirement.

In summation, don't sell the building that pays you higher rents. Don't sell your high quality stocks that pay you higher dividends. Doing so will only deprive you of your hard-earned income and a well-deserved retirement.

