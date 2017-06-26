Pandora CEO To Step Down - Is SiriusXM Already Influencing What Happens?

Today it was announced that Pandora (P) will be in the market for a new CEO. Founder and current CEO Time Westergren has announced that he will be stepping down as the top management person in the audio streaming company. As yet Pandora has not announced a replacement and it is speculated that Westergren will stay on until that happens.

The news about Westergren comes on the heels of a $480 million dollar investment by satellite radio provider SiriusXM (SIRI). The satellite radio provider now owns 16% of Pandora and perhaps more importantly will control 33% of Pandora's Board of Directors with one of those seats being Chairman of the Board.

Over the past year Pandora had found itself in a bit of a cash crunch. The streaming platform has had difficulty making money in a highly competitive segment against companies like Spotify, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (OTC:APPL), and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Spotify has a deal in place with Google to run streaming of its music through Google's popular Waze navigation app. Amazon has multiple revenue streams and is an industry giant. Apple is no slouch either. Simply stated, Pandora found itself trying to compete with massive players. With SiriusXM bring cash to the table, it bought Pandora time. If Pandora can find synergies with SiriusXM, it may be the shot in the arm that was needed.

In my opinion SiriusXM and by extension, Liberty Media (LMCA) will have a lot of weight in the selection of a new CEO. Some may argue that Westergren was essentially pushed out. This may or may not be the case, but should not really be the focal point of any discussion. What should be the focal point is who may step in, what will the future plans of Pandora will be, and how much synergistic integration there might be between SiriusXM and Pandora. The identity of the new CEO could offer insight as to the tenor of the relationship between SiriusXM and Pandora.

An educated guess as to a new CEO might be Jim Cady. He is experienced in streaming services and is currently running the Internet division of SiriusXM. Cady was one of the principal players behind Slacker, and early entry in the streaming market. In my opinion it is possible that a promotion from within Pandora could happen, but I feel that it is unlikely.

The decision by Westergren could be an indication that he was not entirely happy with the SiriusXM deal, but it could also be that he is simply making the decision to move on and the SiriusXM deal provided an opportunistic time to transition away. The reaction of the street to the news is pretty neutral. Pandora is up 2% early in the session.

Over the past couple of weeks investors have been trying to figure out the future of Pandora and whether or not the relationship with SiriusXM is going to be bigger than just a financial move. Most investors are leaning toward the two companies working together in some fashion. With the cash coffers now flush with almost $500 million, there are several possibilities, but the SiriusXM presence on the Board, the purse strings are not as loose as some may imagine.

SiriusXM has been one of the few players to figure out how to profit from a subscription based model. Pandora has attempted to step into that type of model in the past, but it is the ad supported model that has been the method for the company to have a large number of users. The critical component for Pandora is being able to monetize its user base more efficiently. The emergence of the connected car may help that happen. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own several Liberty Media related stocks