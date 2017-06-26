Saudi Crude Exports Fall, But Higher Production From Nigeria And Libya Reduce Impact

ClipperData reported that US imports of Saudi crude has been trending lower so far in June.

WTI rallied higher today to close at $43.38/bbl.

Source: Lee Saks

ClipperData in its daily blog report highlighted the declining Saudi crude exports to US in this chart below:

Source: ClipperData

As you can see from the chart above, Saudi crude exports to the US has been higher YTD versus last year, but we are now starting to see June data decline. However, what's caught the market's attention recently is the 400k b/d increase month-over-month from the Saudi's in export/loading data. We saw a material cut lower in May from Saudi in terms of loading data, but June quickly reversed. Although we can't be certain due to the timing of these loading tracking firms, it is a concern that has some traders questioning if Saudi will follow through on their promise of cutting exports to the US below 700k b/d.

In other news, Libya and Nigeria continues to track higher with both producing near capacity within the next several weeks. Loading data also shows both countries' exports rising, which bodes badly for Atlantic basin balances as the market is currently dealing with a surplus of light crude.

China's recent refinery quota increase has helped tighten the physical market in Asia, but the bulk of the increase isn't expected until Q3 this year. For the time being, the physical market will have to navigate through a downtime period from Chinese refineries and increase from Nigeria and Libya.

