Commercial Bank Byline Corp. Looks Overvalued Ahead Of IPO

Byline looks overvalued compared to other similar commercial banks, particularly given it lacks profitability. We recommend investors avoid this IPO.

Assuming Byline prices at the midpoint of its proposed price range, it would command a fully diluted market value of $584.9M.

The company plans to raise $114 million by offering 5.7 million shares at a price range of $19 to $21 per share.

Byline Bankcorp (Pending:BY) is a full service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago. The bank was established in 1978 and today has 56 branches and $3.3B in net assets. Byline Bankcorp is expected to make its market debt this Thursday (6/29), offering 5.7 million shares at a price range between $19 and $21 per share. Of the shares being offered, approximately 34% are being sold by company insiders. Assuming the company sells shares at a midpoint price of $20 per share, Byline Bancorp would command a fully diluted market value of $584.9M.

(Company Website)

We first covered the deal on our IPO Insights Platform.

Company Overview

Byline Bancorp conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Byline Bank. The company has been a part of the banking community in Chicago for more than one century, and it operates Chicago’s fifth largest branch network. Byline Bank offers a number of banking services and products to medium- and small-sized businesses, financial sponsors and commercial real estate companies as well as to consumers who work or live near its branches.

In addition to its commercial banking services, the bank also provides small ticket equipment leasing solutions. As of its IPO, it had total assets of $3.3 billion, total gross loans and leases outstanding of $2.1 billion, total deposits of $2.6 billion and total stockholders' equity of $389.7 million.

Executive Management

Alberto J. Paracchini serves as CEO and President of Byline Bank, positions he has held since 2013. With more than 20 years of experience in financial services, Mr. Paracchini has held executive positions at a number of companies, including E-Loan, Popular Financial Holdings, BXM Holdings, Inc. and Banco Popular North America. Mr. Paracchini received his undergraduate degree from Marquette University and his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Lindsay Corby serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Byline, positions she has held since July 2015. She joined Byline in June 2013, serving as Chief Administrative Officer. Previous experience includes: Principal at BXM Holdings, Inc. and Vice President in the investment banking group of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.. Ms. Corby received her bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting from Southern Methodist University.

Upcoming IPO Details

Byline Bancorp aims to raise $114 million through its IPO. It estimates that net proceeds will be approximately $66.4 million or, if underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares, approximately $82.4 million at the midpoint price range of $20 per share. The company indicated that it will not receive any proceeds from the IPO by the selling stockholders, which represents 34% of the total shares being offered.

The company plans to use the proceeds from its IPO to repay the outstanding balance under its line of credit and to repurchase all outstanding shares of its Series A Preferred Stock. Keefe Bruyette Woods and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Financials Highlights

Byline Bancorp booked interest income of $89.6M, $83.M, and $98.4M in 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. Interest expense has remained consistent as a percentage of revenue around 7%. Non-interest income was $18.3M, $20.8M, and $25.9M in 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. The company generated a net loss of $1.3M and $14.7M in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and a net profit of $66.7M in 2016. This net profit in 2016 was largely due to a $61.2M provision benefit for income taxes.

Assuming Byline prices at the mid-point of its price range, it would trade at a price/book ratio of 1.67x. This is slightly above the bank industry average of 1.43x. At the same time, Byline Bancorp has a lower return on assets (0.80% versus 0.93% bank industry average), for the most recent quarter, annualized. Return on equity for the most recent quarter annualized was 6.83% for Byline Bancorp versus 11.46% for the industry average.

(S-1/A)

Conclusion: Consider Caution At Time of IPO

Byline Bancorp operates in a highly competitive environment.

While the bank has been successful building a strong clientele and has a strong suite of products and services, we feel its current valuation is high compared with other commercial banks.

In addition, Byline has shown unimpressive growth and a lack of profitability.

We recommend investors avoid this IPO.

Don Dion's IPO Insights provides up-to-date information and analysis on the major IPOs each week, along with additional opportunities to invest and short these stocks at their quiet period and lockup period expirations, respectively. Consider following us at the link above. We will continue our PRO offerings on Seeking Alpha alongside our more exclusive research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.