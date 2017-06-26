Citigroup: No Stress Ahead

Since last discussing the expectations for capital returns and specifically a dividend hike at Citigroup (C), the CFO provided some further details on expectations and the Fed stress tests results were released. The data points pivot towards some big capital return plans.

The stock trades near the recent highs. Should investors pile into Citigroup for some big capital returns?

After the close on June 22, the Fed released the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results for 2017. Citigroup passed on all metrics with flying colors including leading the big banks with crucial capital ratios like CET1. The ending CET1 ratio for the top banks under the severely adverse scenario in Q1'19 were as follows:

Citigroup - 10.8% JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - 9.3 Bank of America (BAC) - 8.9 Wells Fargo (WFC) - 8.8

Even the minimum CET1 ratio during the severely adverse scenario easily surpasses the 4.5% capital requirement.

Citigroup - 9.7% JPMorgan Chase - 9.1 Bank of America - 8.9 Wells Fargo - 8.6

So under the stress test, Citigroup even eclipses the fortress balance sheet of JPMorgan. The large bank provided the following slide on their internal projections.

The results should bring to reality the projections from my previous research and further highlighted by the CFO comments at the Morgan Stanley 2017 Financials Conference. My discussion surround the likely reguest to increase capital returns far beyond the $10.4 billion approved last year that already made the stock cheap amongst the large financials.

The discussion at the conference brought further focus on the actual capital return plans. CFO John Gerspach was clear that Citigroup needed to show the market that the bank was 'credible' with returns possibly in excess of annual capital creation.

The CFO actually suggests the upper end $18 billion mentioned by Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck is the amount needed for credibility from the market. Citigroup has some $15 billion in excess capital and generates over $15 billion in additional regulatory capital each year and the expectations are for this amount to only grow from here. The reality is that the only way to reduce the extra capital that holds back returns on equity is to increase payout ratios in excess of 100%.

The analyst went so far as to poll the audience with the following question surrounding capital return levels:

How high do you think Citi's payout ratios can go after the 2018 CCAR? This is, A, less than 100%; B, 100% to 109%; C, 110% to 119%; D, 120% to 139%; or E, 140%-plus.

The audience actually answered D. The expectations are now that Citigroup will raise payout ratios above 120% by next year. The question is why not this year?

Even at $18 billion in capital returns that approaches a 120% payout ratio, Citigroup might only chip away at the excess capital by a couple of billion per year. The large financial would need capital returns of at least $20 billion to eliminate the excess capital in three years assuming no growth in the annual capital generation.

The only problem facing Citigroup is that the optics of nearly doubling the capital return to $20 billion don't appear wise. Such a return would boost the net payout yield to 11.4% based on the current market cap of $175 billion. The yield would likely double those of the other large financials.

The key investor takeaway is that Citigroup should announce a rather large increase to the capital return plan this week. The stock remains an incredible buy still below tangible book value that sits at nearly $66.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.