Identifying Risk In BDCs - TCP Capital

The purchase decision is based on valuations. Yes, it clearly is a good BDC. But is it worth the premium?

TCPC has never cut its dividend, has projected dividend coverage and has a sector-beating NAV growth. All those are great attributes.

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

This BDC sells at a 130 bps lower than average yield. TCPC sells at a Price/NAV ratio of 1.12x compared to the sector average of 0.96x. BDCs with lower yields and higher Price/NAVs are usually the safer BDCs. TCPC has dividend coverage and a superior NAV trend. Are those attributes correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of TCPC's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of TCP Capital Corporation.

Let's begin with a look at the Q1-17 and historical numbers. These numbers need to clearly show that TCPC merits a higher than average valuation.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Realized & Unrealized Gains -469,960 2,200,000 208,756 2,675,361 -6,823,253 -18,739,000 -1,886,201 -2,214,992 435,544 -24,967,480 -4,505,178 -3,011,938 5,180,018 3,120,563 2,937,047 4,753,522 2,355,389 Realized_&_Unrealized_Gains/share -$0.0089 $0.0415 $0.0040 $0.0534 -$0.1400 -$0.3834 -$0.0385 -$0.0453 $0.0089 -$0.5524 -$0.1124 -$0.0832 $0.1431 $0.0993 $0.1102 $0.2011 $0.1097

TCPC has gains in 9 out of the last 17 quarters - which is superior to sector average.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Interest income 38.780 39.104 38.227 34.763 32.874 39.159 33.813 37.485 31.556 30.623 26.623 23.925 19.735 20.226 Lease income .074 .074 .071 .650 .776 .375 .355 .331 .292 .325 .337 .342 .330 .330 Other income .488 .349 .121 .182 .939 .082 1.331 1.122 .967 1.187 .210 .320 .635 .431 Total investment income 39.343 39.527 38.469 35.595 34.589 39.616 35.449 38.938 32.815 32.135 27.190 24.587 22.669 20.986 PIK income year to date 3.509 6.381 5.209 3.345 1.702 6.811 4.854 2.626 1.328 6.046 4.366 2.712 1.085 PIK income 3.509 1.172 1.864 1.643 1.702 1.957 2.228 1.298 1.328 1.680 1.654 1.627 1.085 % PIK 8.92% 2.96% 4.84% 4.62% 4.92% 4.94% 6.29% 3.33% 4.05% 5.23% 6.08% 6.62% 4.79% Prepayment income 3.300 4.700 3.000 2.000 0.900 6.500 1.000 4.800 0.200 %_of_Prepayment_income 8.39% 11.89% 8.00% 5.62% 2.60% 16.41% 2.82% 12.33% 0.61% Prepayment income was $10.600 million in 2016; $12.500 in 2015 and $3.100 in 2014. Quarterly diclosure began in Q1-15.

TCPC has roughly doubled its TII since Q4-13 while the share count has also roughly doubled. As the portfolio has grown, the income from prepayment fees roughly tripled. Fees from prepayments income should be volatile on a quarterly basis. TCPC has had very dependable earnings projections, but the growing prepayment or fee income should change that.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Total investment income 39.343 39.527 38.469 35.595 34.589 39.616 35.449 38.938 32.815 32.135 27.190 24.587 22.669 20.986 17.288 14.469 16.866 Net investment income 24.882 23.584 25.665 23.134 22.870 26.038 24.255 27.269 22.940 22.684 19.200 18.426 17.791 16.262 13.588 11.461 13.966 Investments @ fair value 1.339 1.315 1.276 1.231 1.227 1.183 1.269 1.212 1.203 1.147 1.075 0.895 0.816 0.766 0.704 0.572 0.510 Wt Av Share Count 53.042 53.042 52.737 49.224 48.746 48.878 48.958 48.903 48.711 44.711 40.080 36.200 36.200 31.423 26.655 23.640 21.478 TII/share $0.7417 $0.7450 $0.7294 $0.7231 $0.7096 $0.8105 $0.7241 $0.7962 $0.6737 $0.7187 $0.6784 $0.6792 $0.6262 $0.6678 $0.6486 $0.6121 $0.7853 NII/share $0.4691 $0.4446 $0.4867 $0.4700 $0.4692 $0.5327 $0.4954 $0.5576 $0.4709 $0.5073 $0.4790 $0.5090 $0.4914 $0.5175 $0.5098 $0.4848 $0.6502 Incentive Costs 4.976 4.717 5.133 4.627 4.574 5.207 4.839 5.384 4.520 4.303 3.768 3.614 3.486 3.618 2.640 2.218 2.724 Preferred Costs 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 -0.423 0.461 0.428 0.363 0.357 0.357 0.357 0.369 0.360 0.357 0.393 0.393 Adj NII 19.906 18.867 20.532 18.507 18.296 21.254 18.925 21.457 18.057 18.024 15.075 14.455 13.936 12.284 10.584 8.850 10.845 Adj NII/share my calc. $0.3753 $0.3557 $0.3893 $0.3760 $0.3753 $0.4348 $0.3866 $0.4388 $0.3707 $0.4031 $0.3761 $0.3993 $0.3850 $0.3909 $0.3971 $0.3744 $0.5049 Adj NII/share TCPC calc. $0.38 $0.36 $0.39 $0.38 $0.38 $0.43 $0.40 $0.44 $0.37 $0.40 $0.38 $0.40 $0.39 $0.40 $0.40 $0.38 $0.49 Regular_+_Special_Dividend $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.41 $0.36 $0.41 $0.36 $0.41 $0.36 $0.36 $0.40 NAV/share $14.92 $14.91 $14.84 $14.74 $14.66 $14.78 $15.10 $15.10 $15.03 $15.01 $15.43 $15.31 $15.32 $15.18 $15.06 $14.94 $14.91 Wt Av Yield 11.1% 10.9% 11.2% 11.0% 11.0% 10.9% 10.9% 10.9% 10.9% 10.9% 10.7% 10.7% 10.8% 10.9% 10.8% 10.9% 11.1% NII/TII Ratio 63.24% 59.66% 66.72% 64.99% 66.12% 65.73% 68.42% 70.03% 69.91% 70.59% 70.61% 74.94% 78.48% 77.49% 78.60% 79.21% 82.80% Adjusted NII/TII Ratio 50.60% 47.73% 53.37% 51.99% 52.89% 53.65% 53.39% 55.11% 55.03% 56.09% 55.44% 58.79% 61.48% 58.53% 61.22% 61.16% 64.30% In Q4-15, the gains from the redemption of preferred shares more than offset the cost of the dividends - resulting in a negative expense.

I need to made adjustments to the "as reported" numbers to generate good apples to apples metrics for TCPC. When TCPC has preferred shares, it failed to subtract those costs from NII. TCPC still fails to subtract incentive fee costs going to management from its regular net investment income.

The reported NII/TII ratio looks great. The adjusted NII/TII is slightly better than sector average, but appears to be declining. Adjusted NII oscillates around $0.38. In nine out of the last 17 quarters, NII was higher. In three out of the last 17 quarters NII was lower. The regular dividend is $0.36/quarter. This is a superior record on dividend coverage.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 616,155 579,906 631,702 516,661 539,595 502,410 575,305 517,400 516.798 462.697 453.099 384.501 291.000 Debt/share 11.6164 10.9330 11.9783 10.4951 11.0695 10.2789 11.7510 10.5801 10.6095 10.3486 11.3049 10.6216 8.0387 Debt/share to NAV 77.86% 73.33% 80.72% 71.20% 75.51% 69.55% 77.82% 70.07% 70.59% 68.94% 73.27% 69.38% 52.47% Interest expense 7755 7615 6199 5834 5545 8408 3747 3519 3223 2997 2536 1020 457 Preferred expense 36 461 428 327 361 361 361 361 Adjusted_Interest_Expense 7755 7615 6199 5834 5545 7191 4208 3947 3550 3558 2887 1381 818 Interest expense/share 0.1462 0.1436 0.1175 0.1185 0.1138 0.1471 0.0860 0.0807 0.0729 0.0796 0.0720 0.0381 0.0226 Interest expense/TII 19.71% 19.26% 16.11% 16.39% 16.03% 18.15% 11.85% 10.14% 10.82% 11.08% 10.62% 5.62% 3.61% Annualized Int exp/Debt 5.03% 5.25% 3.92% 4.51% 4.11% n/a 2.93% 3.05% 2.75% 3.08% 2.55% 1.44% 1.12% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 607 bps 565 bps 728 bps 649 bps 689 bps n/a 797 bps 785 bps 815 bps 782 bps 815 bps 926 bps 968 bps Reported cost of Debt 3.99% 3.95% 3.80% 3.18% 3.28% 3.20% 2.93% 2.93% 2.90% 2.86% 2.83% 2.63% 1.35%

The amortization of debt issuance costs causes the interest expense to debt ratio to be much higher than the reported cost of debt. TCPC has a very attractive "reported" cost of debt number.

The Red Flag Checklist For TCPC - Where a fail is worse than average and a superior is at or close to the best in the sector. Half a flag is given for an "incomplete" grade.

Has a well covered dividend - TCPC has a regular annual dividend of $1.44 compared to a 2017 NII projection of $1.53 and 2018 projection of $1.58. Pass. Has a rising LTM NAV - TCPC is a pass with a 1.77% LTM NAV change compared to the sector average of 0.10%. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield - TCPC's PWAY is 11.10% compared to sector average of 10.99%. Tiny fail. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. Grade = Superior. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility comes from surprises - not disappointments. Grade = superior. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. Historically, TCPC has a very low interest expense to debt ratio. Recently, the cost is right at 5%. Grade = incomplete. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. Grade = Pass. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. TCPC's dividend/NAV is 9.7% with a PWAY of 11.1%. TCPC does have lower fees - which changes the needed threshold of safety. The ratio has never been above 10% - but it has been at 9.7% several times. Grade = Pass. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. In Q1-17, TCPC has investments in 88 portfolio companies. Grade = Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. In Q1-17, the TCPC ratio was 77.86%. The ratio has been above 80 in 1 out of the last 13 quarters. Grade = Pass. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q1-17 ratio was 50.60%. The ratio has been above 50% in 16 out of the last 17 quarters. Grade = Pass. Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains." TCPC has gains in 9 out of the last 17 quarters - which is superior to sector average. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). TCPC has zero in CLOs. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. PIK income was 8.92% in Q1-17. But the ratio has only been above 5% in 4 out of the last 13 quarters. Based on history, Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. TCPC has zero in energy loans. Grade = Pass. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. TCPC's current Yahoo Finance beta is "N/A". On 6-07-17 the beta was 0.49 - better than sector average. Grade = Pass.



Valuation Comparisons to BDCs with similar attributes:

BDCs with PWAYs between 11% and 12% have an average yield of 10.05% compared to TCPC's yield of 8.61%. TCPC has other metrics that justify a lower yield. Grade = incomplete. (18BDCs with more to 93% but less than 100% dividend to NII coverage ratios have an average yield of 9.04% compared to TCPC's yield of 8.61%. TCPCs ratio was 94%, which justifies a slightly lower yield. Grade = Pass. BDCs with close to the same NAV trend have an average yield of 9.37% compared to TCPC's yield of 8.61%. Tcpc has other metrics that justify a lower yield. Grade = incomplete.



Transparency - the wanted quality of the earnings release or supplemental reports:

Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Fail. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. TCPC reports prepayments. I believe TCPC needs to report "accelerated amortization of upfront fees". Grade = Pass. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. TCPC approved permission to sell below NAV on 5-25-17. Fail. Reports Q4 numbers. Pass.

TCPC fails on (3, 20, 23) 3 of the 23 points - and three incomplete grades result in 4.5 red flags. Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Four and a half red flags is a very good rating. But TCPC is performing below its historically good trend on some important metrics.

Showing the math for point 7:

TII_Calculation Metric Fee Income Interest Income Totals Formula average for next 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 3.535 1,339 million times .111 / 4 40.692 The consensus analyst TII projection per quarter is 41.558. My run rate fee income was high - so I expected my TII would be high.

NII_Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 50.92% .52 times 20.720 20.720 / 53.042 $0.3906/share The consensus analyst 2017 NII projection per quarter is (1.53 / 4) $0.3825

Showing the numbers for point 8:

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- TCPC Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.00 0.35 0.35 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 NII/share 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.39 0.50 0.40 0.37 0.39 0.39 0.40 0.38 0.40 0.37 0.44 0.39 0.43 0.38 0.38 0.39 0.36 0.38 NAV 15.00 15.00 15.00 15.00 14.91 14.94 15.06 15.18 15.32 15.31 15.43 15.01 15.03 15.10 15.10 14.78 14.66 14.74 14.84 14.91 14.92 Dividend/NAV na 9.3 9.3 9.6 9.7 9.6 9.6 9.5 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.6 9.6 9.5 9.5 9.7 9.8 9.8 9.7 9.7 9.7 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 10.8 11.1 10.9 10.8 10.9 10.8 10.7 10.7 10.9 10.9 10.9 10.9 10.9 11.0 11.0 11.2 10.9 11.1 TII/Portfolio 11.7 12.1 10.1 11.2 10.9 12.9 11.2 13.4 11.3 11.6 11.2 12.0 11.8

TCPC has never had a dividend cut. It has paid special dividends in Q1-13, Q4-13, Q2-14 and Q4-14. In general, special dividends have happened with the Dividend/NAV ratio has been below 9.5%. The TII/Portfolio ratio usually echoes the PWAY. Let's note the three recent quarters where that was not the case (Q2-15, Q4-15 and Q4-16). All of those were quarters when prepayment income was over 10% of TII.

Here are the year-to-date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of TCPC:

BDCs 06-23-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price YTD. The next display price change plus YTD dividends accrued on the payment date - not the earned date. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection since the beginning of the year; the second measures the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the third measures the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data.

Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 06-23 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.45 10.11 11.70 95.8 91.3 85.6 10.1 13.43 1.00 12.36 18.05 -4.70 1.79 0.00 -6.80 0.00 -9.01 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 11.90 12.75 9.10 6.71 99.1 99.1 96.6 8.5 13.66 0.93 7.14 12.02 0.00 7.17 0.00 16.55 3.57 -9.60 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.33 9.48 10.90 95.2 93.8 90.0 8.7 6.86 0.92 8.02 13.14 -4.55 0.16 -25.00 -5.77 -25.00 -20.88 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.29 9.33 9.30 102.7 91.6 104.1 9.2 16.50 0.99 -1.21 3.40 -8.07 9.53 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.49 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.49 9.61 11.70 86.7 81.8 76.3 8.8 8.22 0.91 7.61 12.79 -3.49 1.38 -14.29 -14.73 -14.29 -14.29 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.10 9.90 9.72 87.7 93.5 81.6 8.1 12.32 0.82 8.60 13.98 -2.56 0.00 -27.95 3.01 -26.04 -15.90 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.22 11.80 13.20 99.4 96.3 88.8 9.9 15.71 0.84 2.24 8.28 -2.48 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 -17.02 -22.73 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 16.81 9.28 12.90 101.3 96.3 113.6 9.9 15.80 1.06 6.87 11.82 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 2.63 3.81 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 5.37 3.94 12.69 10.40 87.7 83.3 74.4 6.9 7.23 0.54 -26.63 -21.97 -24.00 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 -49.98 -26.30 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.38 10.30 8.10 102.7 100.0 95.4 7.0 10.83 0.68 -15.27 -10.91 -18.68 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 -29.63 -28.42 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.05 9.86 9.20 103.7 107.5 103.4 9.4 9.45 0.96 -12.14 -7.81 -1.15 3.02 0.00 7.14 0.00 -8.07 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.39 8.18 12.70 103.8 108.2 105.1 7.8 9.82 0.96 10.99 15.53 0.00 10.51 2.40 6.51 28.00 17.75 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.32 13.46 10.80 100.9 110.9 103.5 9.4 11.90 0.70 -11.02 -5.03 -9.02 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 -20.00 -22.98 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 19.23 6.66 7.70 102.4 100.0 103.5 8.1 15.88 1.21 4.57 8.05 -4.58 5.43 0.00 0.19 0.00 3.05 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 9.82 8.55 11.40 100.0 98.8 100.0 9.8 8.53 1.15 4.58 9.05 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 0.00 -12.87 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 22.85 7.88 11.80 91.8 89.1 89.6 9.9 18.26 1.25 -2.85 0.98 -3.92 9.67 0.00 -2.20 9.76 -8.61 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 13.35 10.11 14.80 99.3 97.1 87.5 9.7 13.89 0.96 -2.91 2.00 -4.90 1.75 0.00 -0.07 0.00 -4.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.34 10.58 15.50 104.3 101.7 86.2 9.9 12.11 0.94 7.69 13.39 -4.17 -3.49 -13.04 -11.09 -13.04 -15.43 Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 06-23 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.30 9.32 13.40 99.2 88.6 91.7 12.7 9.76 1.36 -5.74 -1.35 -5.30 2.22 0.00 -0.51 0.00 -7.75 KCAP Financial,Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 3.47 13.83 8.75 123.1 120.0 105.3 9.3 5.14 0.68 -12.81 -6.78 -20.41 -10.53 -20.00 -6.55 -52.00 -32.55 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 38.85 5.71 9.68 99.1 96.5 98.5 9.9 22.44 1.73 5.66 8.68 -2.61 10.19 2.78 5.95 12.12 11.42 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 6.37 13.81 11.60 122.2 114.3 115.8 9.8 8.94 0.71 -15.18 -9.32 -12.20 -8.32 -26.67 -8.78 -40.54 -29.55 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.04 9.31 9.50 95.9 88.6 94.0 9.8 14.34 1.05 -2.21 2.34 -8.18 2.88 0.00 -0.76 2.94 2.50 New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.45 9.41 11.10 100.0 97.1 100.3 10.0 13.56 1.07 2.48 7.30 -1.45 5.61 0.00 5.36 0.00 -6.68 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 13.97 9.74 12.03 100.7 91.9 95.3 9.1 14.98 0.93 1.53 6.47 -9.40 10.43 0.00 2.25 0.00 3.67 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.22 6.56 12.20 21.6 18.6 23.4 2.0 3.99 0.31 -29.48 -27.17 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -17.73 -87.50 -54.30 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 8.20 12.20 12.30 113.6 114.9 109.2 10.6 9.43 0.87 -1.80 4.19 -5.38 -3.81 0.00 -1.87 -24.81 -11.70 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 14.09 8.09 7.90 103.6 96.6 104.7 8.1 14.05 1.00 -0.14 3.90 -4.35 2.00 0.00 3.77 5.56 -2.84 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.33 9.82 11.90 84.7 88.9 79.7 7.9 9.09 0.81 -4.31 0.39 -1.16 7.82 -35.71 2.94 -35.71 -18.33 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 20.47 8.99 10.80 105.7 105.7 88.0 8.3 22.21 0.92 -0.68 3.78 -18.31 9.48 12.20 0.68 Infinity 3.98 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 13.49 10.08 11.30 104.6 97.1 97.8 9.8 13.84 0.97 11.86 17.50 -4.41 11.96 0.00 5.97 0.00 -4.49 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 21.73 7.36 10.20 95.8 87.9 95.9 7.4 21.75 1.00 4.37 8.21 -7.73 4.61 0.00 3.18 0.00 -3.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 17.13 8.23 8.00 100.0 98.6 99.0 8.4 16.81 1.02 4.20 8.49 -0.70 7.52 0.00 0.66 0.00 -6.82 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 17.73 10.15 11.50 102.9 95.2 103.3 11.8 15.29 1.16 -3.33 1.58 -7.41 1.72 0.00 1.80 -16.67 -2.74 TCP Capital Corp. 16.90 16.72 8.61 11.10 94.1 91.1 96.2 9.7 14.92 1.12 -1.07 3.20 -2.55 3.53 0.00 1.77 0.00 -2.61 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 9.52 11.34 11.40 96.4 93.9 87.2 9.2 11.71 0.81 -4.90 0.50 -6.67 -2.76 -20.59 -4.33 -20.59 -12.22 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 6.77 11.82 14.00 127.0 148.1 148.0 10.6 7.53 0.90 2.42 8.47 -3.08 1.45 -31.03 27.84 -31.03 -23.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.51 10.66 10.10 94.1 97.3 96.8 10.8 13.38 1.01 14.69 20.80 1.32 7.84 0.00 -0.15 20.00 -8.23 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 20.51 7.61 10.50 86.7 87.6 82.5 9.7 16.04 1.28 9.80 13.97 2.27 10.72 0.00 6.15 2.63 3.42 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.46 9.82 11.80 96.6 97.9 97.7 10.3 13.80 1.05 18.82 24.65 1.38 18.85 0.00 3.92 0.00 -9.39 Sector Average 9.91 10.99 98.3 9.1 0.96 0.07 4.91 -5.84 2.92 0.10 -10.13 With the 10 Treasury at 2.14% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.91% - the spread is 777 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -0.88% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.03%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 8.78% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 9.24% year to date.

TCPC's price is down 1.07% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is up 0.07% year to date in 2017. TCPC's price was up 21.32% in a sector that was up 6.58% in 2016. That price appreciation has the appearance of being "too much - too fast". TCPC was down 16.98% in a sector that was down 12.90% in 2015.

My Assessment of TCPC

I love the NAV trend and the dividend coverage. TCPC sells at a PWAY to equity yield spread of (11.10 - 8.61) 249 bps while the sector average spread is (10.99 - 9.91) 108 bps. That is a huge spread. TCPC is really expensive. Many of the BDCs with superior reputations are also expensive at this time - with MAIN and TSLX being good examples. Compared with other "good" BDCs, the valuation for TCPC is in alignment. But this has the appearance of being a time when there is too high of a premium being placed on being "good".

I own shares in TCPC and I am holding. This is not a time when I would be "adding". At current valuations, I would be adding to PFLT or SUNS. I would also be looking to add shares in the BDC baby bonds that were not selling well above par.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.