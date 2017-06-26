Concordia International: Even The Knife Catcher Has Doubts About Wielding This One

Current price and forward P/E may be tempting enough to put your money on black and spin the roulette wheel.

New CEO should bring much needed new blood to management team and has had success in M&A with his previous post.

Invest At Your Own Risk

(Image Source: Lucky Ski Trips)

Concordia International (CXRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products, has hit the double black diamond slopes the past year and a half and fell face first. Based in Oakville, Ontario, the company employs 516 people, and has its drugs sold in over 100 countries. The company has cascaded down 95% in the past three years and ~98% since its highs in late 2015.

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

I think it’s safe to say, Concordia’s growth through acquisition model failed and has been relegated to the bunny slopes since late last year. With a forward P/E of 1.37, most investors have priced this stock to not survive the winter, but with only 7.4% of short interest, even bears seem to be hibernating or finding other opportunities that have higher profit margins.

To initiate, or not to initiate. That is the question!

(Image Source: Mindful Your Own Business)

As a knife catcher, I’ve been following Concordia International’s fall from grace since early 2016. Like mana from heaven, falling knives can often be rewarding if you can identify the reasons people are frantically selling, and can determine through research or company/sector projections, that the company will rebound to some degree. However, with a recent discovery of gluten sensitivity, not all mana from heaven is worth eating, similar to falling knives. Concordia has gotten hit by a bunch of bad press over the past year: investigation into price fixing, executive team shake ups, loads of debt due to acquisitions, and horrible earnings and guidance. The investment case is simple. Will this company declare bankruptcy or not? If you think the answer is the former, then I hope you have sold your shares or have remained on the sidelines; but if you are the latter, then prepare to strap in, because I predict this ride will get bumpier before it smoothes out.

With the recent improvement of the healthcare sector and the hope that some progress will be made with a new healthcare bill in Washington, companies have started to pick up steam. Valeant (VRX), Concordia’s brother in arms in terms of business model has also started to rally from their lows of 8$/share to almost double that in two months. There are a few reasons people can point to Valeant's upward trajectory from bottoming other than a potential sentiment shift in healthcare: like John Paulson joining the board of directors, the iNova sale for $930 million, and analysts recommencing their coverage of the stock, most giving Valeant an overweight consensus. However, does Valeant's slow recovery bode well for companies like Concordia? Time will tell.

What’s the current Pulse on Concordia

(Image Source: The Pitt Pulse)

There has been some movement within the company to seek alternative options to get out of their current rut. Concordia recently announced they hired Perella Weinberg Partners to evaluate transactions to unlock long-term growth. Concordia released a press statement identifying what Perella Weinberg Partners would be tasked to do:

... May include, but are not limited to, helping the company explore and evaluate potential transactional alternatives, including initiatives to optimize its capital structure. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction, or that any transaction, if pursued, will be consummated.

Now the bulls and bears will have differing opinions on the potential positives/negatives this may bring about. I’d argue the only bellwether is if the actual effectiveness of this hiring can stave off insolvency or further capital depreciation. Based on Concordia’s press release, they also don't want to over promise anything. According to analysts estimates, Concordia is expected to see sales increase in Q2, a welcoming beacon of hope.

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

Whether they can continue to increase sales, even slowly, over the next few quarters, is still too speculative at this point. Q2 earnings numbers will be telling if this comeback story is still in draft mode, or actually set to wide theatrical release. However there is good news on this front as well. Concordia did announce just two weeks ago that RedHill Biopharma has started promoting Donnatal in the U.S. Donnatal is a product of Concordia’s that is used in the treatment of IBS. Concordia’s new CEO, Allan Oberman, had this to say:

We are excited that RedHill is moving forward with its promotion of Donnatal to potential prescribers in the U.S. We believe this cost-effective partnership can leverage RedHill's experienced team in gastroenterology sales, raise the product's profile, and potentially allow Donnatal to reach more patients.

The terms of the agreement appear to be mutually beneficial. RedHill will incur the costs of sales and marketing of the drug, and Concordia will keep revenue up to a predetermined level. This should give Concordia a much needed rise to their topline numbers while not adding to the bottom line.

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

How this new deal will affect the Non-GAAP numbers in Q2 and beyond, similarly is too soon to tell. It’s definitely positive news, but there is still plenty of negatives to consider.

Bull Argument

(Image Source: Fund Managers: US Stock Rally Is Over)

New CEO will bring new perspective and new blood to the company and its management -- has already lead to a successful acquisition with Sagent Pharmaceuticals (SGNT)

Hiring consultants may be an official way to start a new chapter in the company

The price can still go to 0, but hovering around 1.30, initiating a small position now, reward may outweigh risk

The RedHill Biopharma deal is good news and can relieve some necessary pressure off the abysmal financials the past year

Forward P/E of 1.37 and only ~7% short interest may further the argument that reward outweighs risk at this stage in the game

Bear Argument

(Image Source: This Bear Market Is Just Starting To Roar

As of early June , The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK is still continuing an investigation about potential price fixing, primarily focusing on Concordia’s 10 mg hydrocortisone.

Total Debt as of last year’s report stood at over $3.5 Billion.

Revenue has continued to decline since late 2015 including a 30% drop in Q1 '17 to $160.6 million.

-$1.54 GAAP EPS

Let the Expounding Begin

(Image Source: Expounding The Scriptures)

I’ve covered a few companies (OHI) and (TEVA) in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector so far on Seeking Alpha, here and here, and my general analysis is pervasive even among the different companies and situations. There has been a lot of money taken out of the healthcare/pharmaceutical sector in favor of tech and financials or “growth stocks”. Which is kind of ironic, because just a few years ago, you couldn't escape the untenable growth companies like Concordia and Valeant had, reaching astronomic share prices and gobbling up companies, while increasing their own drug prices. However with the tech sector appearing to slow down, and some money that was concentrated in growth now flowing into other undervalued sectors, Concordia, if proven to make the right moves, could see capital come its way and the share price may follow.

In all these situations, it’s clear to assume, Concordia wasn't worth over $80/share nor was Valeant worth $230/share at its height, but could Concordia right the ship and get to $15 or even $30/share in the next few years? If the company is not going bankrupt, then it either puts itself on the market for a buyout, or it sheds some of its assets to lighten up its debt obligations and start the road to recovery. I have yet to make up my mind if this falling knife is worth wielding, but I hope the SA community, both bears and bulls can add to the conversation below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.