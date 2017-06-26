Kroger Has A Huge Battle On Its Hands

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) company has lost almost 25% of its market cap over the past 10 days which is quite astonishing. The first blow to the share price was the company's first quarter earnings results which saw gross margins contract to the 22.1% level and earnings guidance drop by about $0.20 per share to the $2.00-$2.05 level. Shares tanked as a result and then not long after, to add insult to injury the share price had to endure downgrades as well as the frenzy the Whole Foods Market acquisition (NASDAQ:WFM) generated from the 16th of June.

If there is one thing though in investing that I have learned, it is the following. Fear is always overstated and one could sense that fear when trading Kroger around that window between the 14th and 16th of this month. I expect shares to at least consolidate if not gradually grind higher from here. Investors just don't seem to be sure if the retailer can withstand a period of sustained deflation as earnings this year will again be adversely affected due to both price and wage investments. This is why I constantly recommend investors take a long term view when considering scaling into an investment. Let's look at Kroger's long term key financials as these should give us clues as to whether the retailer can overcome its present headwinds.

As the table below illustrates, the only really fundamental metric that the retailer continues to struggle with is its margins which is not surprising. The fierce competition in this sector along with food deflation has Kroger struggling to earn sufficient margin on its products irrespective of its strong private labels and higher sales per square foot number ($650) than the average in the US.

Years Of Dividend Increases 11 Years - Pass Free Cash Flow $573 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 2.21% & Pay-out ratio is 21.9%) Revenues $115,337 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Profit Margins 22.4% - (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail Price History of the stock Up 55% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $37.53 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Intangible Assets

Strong Private Label

Cost Advantage - Pass Resistant to recessions? Sales hardly affected during the recession of 2008 but earnings capitulated - Fail

The above metrics are very similar to Target's (NYSE:TGT) numbers but I prefer Target's performance during the great recession for example. Furthermore Target has an enviable dividend record whereas Kroger only reinstated its own dividend in 2006 after a 18 year hiatus. Target is also cheaper from an earnings perspective and its balance sheet seems to be in much better shape than Kroger at present (Debt to equity ratio of 100% compared to Kroger's 177%). These are the main reasons why I prefer Target over Kroger at present. Kroger bulls will immediately point to the company's strong grocery position (which are not discretionary items so to speak) but we actually could be dealing with a misnomer here. Why? Well grocery is the core area Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is attacking at present which puts Kroger and the likes of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) more on the front line. Let me explain.

Many analysts seem to believe that retailers which derive the majority of their sales from groceries are shielded to an extent from the likes of Amazon but I believe it could be the exact opposite. Amazon is going after grocery hard because of the sheer size of this market and this is what I see playing out in the not too distant future. Amazon (besides its super fast shipping times) will try to get customers in and out of its offline stores in a matter of minutes. No checkouts, everything completely automated from goods purchase to stock management. This is where Kroger will have to respond fast. It needs to get its customers out of its stores much quicker. Speed is the new currency in the retailing sector at present. With wage growth still sluggish, people are working longer hours than ever meaning time is more valuable than ever. Kroger has to get people out its doors quicker with goods paid for. If it doesn't work on this immediately, its shoppers will quickly try out the alternatives.

Furthermore, don't believe for a second that customers will continue to prefer buying their fresh fruit and vegetables personally in physical stores. Why? Well we are already seeing all of the retailers enjoy success with their curbside pickup options so the next logical step one would believe will be super fast delivery whether to work, home or a designated landing point where someone can sign for the delivery. Gaining "leverage," or simply "taking advantage of your time as best as possible" will be the name of the game in the years ahead. That's why over time I see curbside collection probably tapering off. The damage has been done. Customers are now waking up to the fact that letting someone else pick their fruit and veg makes more sense. The next logical step is to get them to send the goods where you instruct them and this is where Kroger might not be able to compete at scale.

So here is the dilemma that I feel will play out pretty soon for Kroger. Amazon is going to cut prices even more in order to try to gain market share. Remember, Jeff Bezos isn't necessarily looking for profits now. He wants legacy which means adding as much value as he can to his flagship Amazon Prime program. Now Kroger will have to continue investing on price plus also invest in its customer experience to ensure customers are getting their shopping done quickly and at maximum service. Bold decisions will be required to move the needle I believe. I mean, here is Kroger forking out big bucks on wages and what you will probably see from the Whole Foods acquisition will be significant job losses. Service at max speed and price will be what's needed for Kroger to come through this huge headwind it faces, especially if food prices remain depressed. The company needs to pivot before the competition gets a foothold.

