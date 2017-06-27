Iconix: Win Big, Lose Small

The key variable driving the intrinsic value of Iconix is whether management can stall the organic decline in brand licensing revenue or even eke out moderate growth as promised.

The new management team under CEO John Haugh seems to be focused on improving the core functions of the business.

Background

Iconix (NASDAQ:ICON) has been dragged through the mud in the past two years. A string of executive departures, allegations of dubious accounting, trademark impairments and high leverage has resulted in the market completely losing confidence in the company. However, these "too dire" situations often present an opportunity to explore the variant view, which is my main focus in researching the company.

Despite a rough two years, there have been several encouraging developments at Iconix - the new CEO and CFO seem to be achieving easy wins by improving the cost structure, divesting non-core brands and presenting a much clearer narrative to shareholders. Moreover, the company's move to sell Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake was extremely accretive for shareholders, as it allows Iconix to pay down the restrictive, high-interest term loan and focus on rejuvenating its declining fashion brands.

I think these steps indicate potential for the company's future prospects, but the key variable is whether management can drive organic growth in the remaining brands. To that end, I believe Iconix's intrinsic value is determined by a binary situation - either management can drive organic growth in licensing fees or it cannot. This presents an interesting situation for an equity options play, which I will dive into at the end.

Business Overview

Iconix's business model is fairly simple - it acquires the intellectual property rights to brands and licenses them to retailers in exchange for royalty fees. Over the years, the company has made numerous acquisitions, supposedly at "bargain" prices, and then proceeded to develop or sell the brand later on.

The long-term value drivers here are simple - management's job under this model would be to optimize end-market sales by selecting the most suitable retail partners/channels, developing the brand's presence through advertising and marketing, and hunting for undervalued brands to acquire and incubate. These are the three main functions of the business that should ultimately determine its long-term intrinsic value.

The game here is ultimately one of capital allocation - how effectively can management reinvest existing high-margin royalty streams to develop existing brands and buy undervalued ones to turn around or grow them through new strategies. Hence, success here will mainly be judged by the company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), which I believe should include not only CapEx and acquisition costs but also the expenses on advertising and marketing for its brands.

Unfortunately, former management had a penchant for playing accounting games by buying brands and selling them shortly thereafter for little profit (and sometimes at a loss). The dubious accounting techniques employed in this scheme are well documented, so I will not go into them here. Suffice to say, they are mostly accurate, and the thesis worked out well for shorts.

Encouraging Developments With New Management

Despite these challenges, Iconix seems to be on a turnaround. The company's new CEO John Haugh has taken concrete steps to de-lever the company, and has renewed its focus on developing and growing the existing brands organically instead of leaving its retail partners to do the heavy lifting.

This is an important distinction from former management, which was happy to let retailers control the brand's fate so long as the high-margin royalties kept rolling in. Essentially, the company is transitioning from a former M&A operation for brand IPs into one that more accurately resembles its core business.

The laissez-faire attitude of Iconix's former management is perhaps best exemplified by information obtained from the company's latest lawsuit regarding the licensing agreement for its UMBRO brand. The lawsuit centers around two wholesale distributors suing Iconix. Both of them fell over 90% short of their minimum sales requirements and are now suing Iconix because the company has elected to terminate the agreement and go with a large retailer.

The details in this case have largely not been made public yet, but a careful analysis of the court documents reveals that the company made some very questionable choices in choosing its distribution and retail partners. The following paragraph, taken from Iconix's counterclaim, provides the context regarding former management's decision to partner with said distributor:

Umbro expressed reservations about licensing the mark to Cattan for use in connection with casual footwear because Cattan had little or no experience with that form of apparel. Following extensive negotiations, however, Umbro agreed to proceed with a transaction contingent upon the inclusion, in the licensing agreement, of a right, "based solely on [Umbro's] subjective standards," to approve all product designs or samples prior to production, and a corresponding right withhold such approval in Umbro's "sole discretion."



(Source: NY State Court Filing)

Despite having no former dealings with the distributor, and being aware of their lack of experience in selling these apparel categories, former management chose to proceed by granting them the licensing rights instead of searching for a more competent partner with a proven record of driving sales in these categories.

Also, Umbro's former CEO had opted not to terminate the agreement, even though the distributor did not meet the minimum required sales figures for the first year (from 2015 to 2016). It is disconcerting that nothing was done to remedy this problem, and the timing of Iconix's act to terminate now indicates this is likely a decision taken based on new management's review of the business. This is significant, given that Umbro is one of the highest-revenue brands in the company's portfolio, which means an improvement in retail and distributor productivity could benefit financial performance to a large extent.

Hence, I believe there are several quick wins as management reviews the company's existing partnerships and optimizes these partnerships and channels to achieve higher royalty revenue. Moreover, the move to eliminate underperforming distributors and sell more volume through the company's direct-to-retail (DTR) approach should boost sales as it undercuts the middleman.

With regard to capital structure, the sale of Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake to DHX Media for $450 million allows Iconix to pay down the 11.5% term loan, which had a laundry list of restrictive covenants, including right of first payment, accelerated amortization based on leverage, and other value-destroying clauses. The repayment reduces its annualized interest cost by $30 million, which offsets the free cash flow loss from the asset sale. Also, the CEO has stated he expects to use all available cash to reduce leverage in the next 2 years, which should see the company achieve roughly ~5x net leverage by 2019.

Iconix's CEO has refocused the company on effective management of the brands and has put a key emphasis on driving organic growth. John Haugh's former role as general manager of Luxxotica Retail (Sunglass Hut) should serve him well in identifying the most suitable retail partners for Iconix's brands, allowing the company to optimize its licensee mix for maximum sales and royalties.

In addition, he seems to have a keen understanding of the retail landscape, choosing to target channels that are currently underpenetrated in the company's brand portfolio. We will have to wait for future results to assess his effectiveness, but these are steps in the right direction.

Risks To Turnaround Effort

The management team has been clear on its goals - it expects flat to low-digit organic revenue decline this year, and hopes to drive organic growth by 2019. However, this needs to be met with skepticism, particularly since the remaining brands in Iconix's portfolio are facing a steep organic decline. Just this quarter, revenue from the company's Women's category was down 12% from 2016Q4, led by declines in Danskin, Mossimo and Ocean/Pacific.

Although it is no secret that its older brands have been experiencing decline for years, the pace is accelerated by end-market retail weakness and a poor bargaining position with the company's licensees. For instance, almost all the decline in Danskin was a result of a new royalty structure with Wal-Mart - the 500-pound retail gorilla pushed for a fixed instead of tiered royalty rate, and moved to rationalize starting prices in its categories.

This gives you a sense of how much power large retailers have in this unequal relationship, given that Wal-Mart accounts for roughly 19% of Iconix's total licensing revenue. Iconix's value to its retail partners is purely determined by the strength of its brands. This is a fact that former management failed to appreciate when it was content to let large retail partners effectively manage the brands. Over time, it was bound to lead to a loss in bargaining power in the licensing relationship.

In this climate, retailers will push hard on any areas that they can save costs, particularly when it comes to paying royalties, since every dollar reduction in their royalty payments flows directly to their bottom line. It would not be surprising to see an even harder push by some of Iconix's larger mass merchandise licensees for a change in royalty structures. This could severely affect the company's licensing fees.

The only way management can counteract this threat is to diversify and shore up the strength of the brands. This means signing with other retailers in different channels and investing to promote the company's brands. However, the effectiveness of these efforts remain unclear - after all, Iconix's new CEO comes from a predominately retail background, not a brand management and marketing role. Although the team has conveyed the need for dedicated long-term brand managers, it is highly uncertain whether they can execute well in this poor retail environment.

Asymmetric, Binary Outcomes

After paying down its Term Loan, Iconix will remain an equity stub, with only $345 million out of its Enterprise Value (EV) of ~$1.15 billion attributable to equity. The high leverage means any fluctuation in operating performance will result in a large movement in equity value, thus making the share price very sensitive to small changes in performance.

This seems to be a double-edged sword - if management does deliver on its promise to slow organic declines and grow the company's revenue in 2018 and 2019, shares could skyrocket, particularly because the company already has high free cash flows, margins and declining costs due to restructuring. Alternatively, if these turn out to be empty conjectures, we would either see share price languish at these levels or head lower.

Interestingly, management's execution time frame is fairly well defined. It has spelled out many initiatives that would take effect in the next quarter, including a relaunch of the PONY footwear category and a new Danskin lingerie license with TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Lord & Taylor. Moreover, management has indicated Starter Black sales should double this year. Although management does not break out revenue for specific brands, the results (or lack thereof) should be easily verifiable through movements in segment revenue.

If we take management's GAAP free cash flow guidance of $105-125 million this year, it seems to be pricing in a significant recovery in Q3 and Q4. When we build basic DCF model with the starting point as the company's FY2017 guidance, it becomes clear that the key variable is top line growth and expense management. As Iconix focuses more on building and promoting brand awareness for its portfolio, I expect marketing and advertising to trend upwards at a moderate pace.

Management's plan seems ambitious, since it cited Danskin and PONY as key growth brands. Note we mentioned earlier that Danskin just saw licensing revenue decline significantly in the past quarter, and PONY has very limited visibility on a national level. Strangely, there was little talk regarding the company's largest athletic brand, Umbro. My guess is management is not confident going up against Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) in the football footwear category, particularly with the recent promotional activity. Recall that Umbro was originally sold by Nike to Iconix, which tells you a lot regarding the competitors' thinking.

Moreover, management's direct-to-retail strategy for Umbro might be hamstrung by the recent lawsuit filed by two of its wholesale distributors, which allege that Iconix breached its contractual agreement. Hence, I think the best shareholders can hope for is a flat revenue trajectory.

The Playbook

Given that share price will be highly sensitive to the company's performance in the next two quarters, the best play here would be to long call options. Specifically, the Jan 2018 $7.50 strike calls have robust volume and a sufficiently small bid-ask spread (a premium of roughly $75 per contract). Alternatively, the $10 strikes at the same maturity have a much lower capital outlay at $30 per contract.

Another option would be to go long ICON's equity and buy puts to insure against falls in share price for the next two quarters. Although this would require more capital outlay, the risk capital loss is limited only to the low number of contracts required to insure the equity position.

At the current share price, Iconix trades for roughly 3X FCF guidance this year (or roughly 10X EV/FCF). These levels are undoubtedly cheap if management can arrest organic declines, and even more so if it can squeeze out modest organic growth.

Moreover, the CFO has indicated that the company has received interest from banks to refinance its convertible notes and variable funding notes expiring in 2018. Given the massive reduction in leverage from last year, this puts the company in a good position to produce modest interest savings on the refinancing deal. Assuming the $2.2 million expense responding to SEC correspondence scales down, it provides additional benefits to Iconix's bottom line.

These profitability drivers and the defined time frame for management to execute its strategy provides an opportunity for a long position in call options or an equity options play as highlighted above. As seen in the recent share price spike in response to management's asset sale and deleveraging, I think the market is highly responsive to small improvements. If management executes well in the next two quarters, there could be a rise in equity value at the same multiples in the next two quarters. However, the spike could also go downwards, which is why investors should consider protecting their downside.

Last thoughts

Although I believe this trade offers a good risk/reward payoff for the above reasons, I would not consider it to be exceptionally compelling, chiefly because of the execution risk and generic business model.

Iconix's new CEO has not given any indications that he will be able to revive sales for brands that have been declining for years. Given that the business' durable advantage (if any) would come from the capital allocation prowess and brand-building ability of management, this poses a major concern from a long-term perspective.

Moreover, Iconix's business model does not have any unique characteristics that enable it to compete effectively against larger players in the same space in terms of building brand awareness, improving sales and acquiring other brand IPs at bargain prices. Hence, whilst there is rebound potential for the stock, the business is not inherently superior to other larger brand management companies (think Nike, Adidas, etc.), and in fact, many competitors have much deeper moats compared to Iconix.

If you enjoyed this article, please take a look at my recently launched offering Actionable Insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ICON over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.