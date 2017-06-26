GM Lowers U.S. Sales Outlook

There have been numerous concerns that the US auto industry is seeing the start of a slowdown, as data points on new vehicle sales have not been impressive recently. On Monday, the CFO of General Motors (GM) detailed how the auto giant has taken down its expectations for the market, while the company looks to prepare itself for any industry weakness.

Speaking with analysts, Chuck Stevens said that the company now expects sales in the low 17 million area, down from the previous expectation of mid-17 million. Pricing has become more difficult, but the company has tried to insulate itself by reducing fleet sales. Additionally, General Motors is targeting 70 days of inventory by December from the current 110-day figure.

As the chart below shows, new auto sales in the US have come down about 10% on a seasonally annualized monthly rate, from roughly 18.7 million to below 17 million. While the industry is still running at a fairly healthy rate, we are starting to approach levels not seen in a couple of years. With GM having the largest market share, there is the argument to be made that it would have the most to lost.

(Source: YCharts)

Now, I'm sure that there are those that will be arguing that Tesla's (TSLA) upcoming launch of the Model 3 has something to do with the weak sales figures so far this year. Part of that could be true, but also think about the opposite end of the spectrum. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said previously that he expected production of 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3 units this year, but now expectations are well below that. Additionally, the company likely has an incentive to keep 2017 Model 3 deliveries under the roughly 50,000 level to avoid hitting its EV credit threshold. Take down 100,000 sales expectations for Tesla this year, and that hurts the overall industry total.

General Motors also announced on Monday that the charge it is taking for the sale of Opel to Peugeot will be $5.5 billion, up $1 billion from the previous estimate due to additional deal costs. GM will be issuing $3 billion in short term debt to cover pension liabilities that Peugeot will assume in order to finalize the transaction quickly.

In the end, Monday's news from General Motors does not seem surprising, but it is definitely giving confirmation to the weak new US auto sales narrative. A further slowdown could put the 17 million sales figure at risk, and GM's top market share puts the name in a tough spot. While I currently rate the name a hold due to its strong 4.40% annual dividend yield, there are definitely risks to the downside that investors should be aware of.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.