This Hidden Energy Gem Will Perform Well Regardless Of The Oil Price

I have been bullish on Canadian intermediate oil and gas producer Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) for some time. In my last article on the intermediate upstream oil and gas producer way back in March 2014, when it was heavily under-followed, I calculated that it offered investors potential upside of up almost 39%. Before the price of oil collapsed, which to an extent derailed the investment thesis, Canacol topped out at $7.45 per share or 20% short of the $9.37 target.

Since then the company has worked hard to reinvent itself so as to reduce its reliance upon oil and exploit a range of opportunities that exist within its primary operating location Colombia.

Now with it trading at $3.08 per share or almost a third of its pre-oil bust high Canacol appears heavily undervalued and is an attractive investment. This is because like fellow Canadian upstream energy company Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Canacol is in the process of transforming itself into a key player in Colombia’s energy patch.

Canacol has an impressive history of growing its asset base to now have 3.7 million gross acres in Colombia and 60,000 in Ecuador which gives it 2P reserves of 85 million boe which is 85% weighted to natural gas. It is here that we start to see the unique opportunity that will act as a formidable growth catalyst for Canacol.

#1 High quality undervalued assets

Canacol has amassed a solid asset base in Colombia. It has 3.7 million gross acres in Colombia across some of the Andean nations most prolific oil and gas basins including the Llanos, Magdalena and Putumayo basins.

This including its 60,170 gross acres in Ecuador as at 27 March 2017 holds 2P reserves of 85 million barrels of oil equivalent, 85% weighted to natural gas. The quality of Canacol’s acreage is highlighted by the exceptional growth rate of its reserves which over the last eight years have a compound annual growth rate or CAGR of 52%.

These reserves have an independently assessed after tax NAV of C$5.82 per share which after applying an exchange rate of $0.76 have a value of $4.42 per share. This is 43% higher than its last traded price, highlighting the upside on offer for investors.

Those considerable reserves have a 10-year production life supporting Canacol’s ambitions of becoming a leading natural gas producer in Colombia.

#2 Tremendous potential production growth and exploration upside

The 3.7 million gross or 2.6 million net acres held by Canacol endows it with considerable exploration upside. This is emphasized by the company’s high exploration success rate of 86%, well-above that of many North American energy companies. Of its acreage, 1.1 million acres is in what is considered to be the onshore natural gas sweet spot in Colombia, near the Caribbean coast which is experiencing a significant shortage of natural gas supply.

For the first quarter 2017 its natural gas production came to 13,487 boepd, representing an impressive 111% year over year. That solid growth indicates that Canacol is certainly capable of meeting its ambitions.

Another important aspect of that acreage is that Canacol has positioned itself as the leading conventional and unconventional oil and gas explorer in Colombia. It has done this by acquiring a substantial position in what is Colombia’s oldest oil basin, the Magdalena basin.

In the Lower Magdalena basin it has three gas exploration blocks and two gas blocks, VIM 5 and Esperanza in production. Canacol consolidated its core natural gas position in the basin through the April 2017 purchase of the SSJN7 block, ensuring production growth and further leveraging its easy access to natural gas pipelines.

The developed producing VIM5 and Esperanza blocks are responsible for all of Canacol’s natural gas production, producing 3,596 boepd and 9,884 boepd respectively for the first quarter 2017.

It is Esperanza that is Canacol’s most important producing gas asset not only does it have almost three times the output of VIM 5 for the first quarter it did so with an impressive $25.74 per boe net back.

The upstream oil producer’s operating netback for that period came to $24.56 per boe which is surprising given the weakness of oil prices. This was higher than many of its Colombian and North American peers including liquids weighted Colombian intermediate oil producer Gran Tierra which is focused on similar basins and reported an operating netback of $23.72 for that period.

That solid netback can be attributed to Canacol’s positioning itself favorably to benefit from the dynamics of Colombia’s natural gas market.

Canacol can also dial-up or dial-down its oil production so as to take advantage of higher oil prices as and when they recover. As the graphic illustrates it has three oil plays in Ecuador’s Oriente Basin, Colombia’s prolific Llanos Basin and Middle Magdalena Basin:

These are all established oil basins with long proven production histories.

As at the end of the first quarter 2017 Canacol was deriving 21% of its oil equivalent production from its holdings in the Oriente and Llanos basins. It is also focused on both conventional and unconventional oil exploration in the Middle Magdalena valley but it has dialed down those efforts because of weaker oil prices and focused on the opportunities presented by natural gas.

#3 Well Positioned to benefit from evolving market opportunities

One of Canacol’s key strengths has been management’s prudent move to reposition the company as a key player in Colombia’s natural gas market.

You see, Colombia which traditionally has been self-sufficient for natural gas was forced to start importing gas in 2016. Since then because of considerable supply constraints, growing commercial demand and the need to boost power generation from gas fired plants the Andean national is experiencing an acute shortage, especially on its Caribbean coast which is responsible for 37% of all natural gas consumption in Colombia.

It is here that Canacol has focused its efforts with its main developed and producing gas fields located in the Lower Magdalena valley near the Caribbean coast as discussed earlier. It has also formed a special purpose vehicle to construct a new private gas pipeline connecting its gas facility located at Jobo to the Promigas operated pipeline at Sincelejo.

The details of the proposed pipelines and how they fit into the local energy infrastructure is shown in the graphic below:

This has allowed Canacol to lock in long-term contracts with prices of $5 per mcf well above the current spot price of $2.93 per mcf.

I took a closer look at the dynamics of Colombia’s natural gas market and the opportunities this presents for Canacol in an article from last week, ‘Identifying Opportunities In Colombia's Natural Gas Market’. Rather than repeating the content of that article I would suggest readers click on the link.

#4 Solid balance sheet

An appealing and often overlooked aspect of Canacol is its solid balance sheet. Unlike many other smaller intermediate oil producers, it did not load-up on debt at the height of the oil boom and instead maintained a conservative approach to managing debt. This meant that when the boom ended in a Saudi induced bust that saw crude fall to below $30 per barrel, it was capable of sustaining its operations and surviving until oil eventually recovered.

At the end of the first quarter 2017 Canacol had cash of $66 million and net-debt including decommissioning obligations of just under $221 million. This leaves it with some relatively conservative ratios with total debt less than two times cash flow and 3.7 times EBITDA along with a debt to equity ratio of 75%.

The robust nature of Canacol’s balance sheet is supported by its well-laddered debt profile. The $265 million facility from Credit Suisse doesn’t fall due until March 2022 with the first of 13 equal quarterly payments commencing in March 2019

By having is balance sheet in order Canacol is well positioned to take full advantage of the growing demand for natural gas in Colombia as well as survive any further slumps in the price of crude. This coupled with its being undervalued even after accounting for the protracted weakness of oil and natural gas that makes it an attractive investment.

Finding Canacol’s indicative fair value

To gain a better feel for Canacol's indicative fair value per share, I have used an industry standard deterministic DCF valuation model. This essentially calculates an oil exploration and production company's fair value determining the future value of cash flows derived from the production of its oil reserves at a particularly point in time. In the case of Canacol because of its ongoing growing oil reserves and high replacement rate, I have used a 10-year valuation period and applied a series of assumptions to calculate total annual cash flows, which are then discounted by 10% to obtain a net-present-value.

When conducting this valuation, I have used the assumptions set out in the chart below:

I have also constructed a price deck based on the forecast long-term pricing for WTI and natural gas by energy industry consultants McDaniel & Associates.

Nevertheless, I have further discounted the average annual price for WTI because of my bearish views on the outlook for oil and increased the average annual price for natural gas because of the shortage being experienced in Colombia which has allowed Canacol to secure longer term contracted pricing.

The table and forecast prices are set out below:

As you can see from the table the average weighted realized sales price per BOE for Canacol comes to $40.71.

The conservative valuation yields an NPV-10 enterprise-value of just over $1 billion. After deducting net debt of $221 million Canacol has an indicative market cap of $808 million, valuing it at $4.63 per share as the graphic shows.

At Canacol’s last traded price of $3.10 per share, it highlights that the company is significantly undervalued and offers considerable potential upside of 49%. When the relatively conservative assumptions used are considered, it highlights the considerable margin of safety built into this valuation.

Risks to the investment thesis

Aside from the usual risks associated with upstream oil and gas production such as commodity price risk, market risk, contract risk and operational risk there are specific risks related to Canacol’s operations. These include but are not limited to:

#1 Country/geopolitical risk: Canacol predominantly operates in Colombia, which is an emerging Latam economy. While Colombia has a business environment conducive to foreign investment, particularly in the petroleum industry, there is still a higher degree of risk than developed jurisdictions.

There is also the risk that Colombia's oil potential may be limited with no new major discoveries having been made in recent years. The country has also been embroiled in a decades long civil war with a variety of armed actors in conflict with the state, this along with general insecurity particularly in the more remote rural areas where Canacol operates increases the degree of security risk.

Nevertheless, this risk is diminishing because of the recent peace and disarming (which is underway) of the FARC, Colombia’s largest combatant group. The second largest group the ELN has also sought to negotiate peace although the progress of those talks is unclear. This will improve the security of energy infrastructure as well as well-heads and give energy companies access to parts of Colombia that they could not be previously access because of the civil conflict.

#2 Currency risk: The depreciation of the Colombian peso relative to the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar will impact revenues and profitability. Over the last three years the peso has softened significantly against the USD because of sharply weaker oil prices. This has been advantageous for Canacol with it incurring costs in Colombian pesos and selling its oil in U.S. dollars; however, should the peso appreciate then costs will rise.

Bottom line

Canacol is an attractive undervalued play on oil and natural gas prices. Even after using the relatively conservative pricing assumptions in my DCF model it comes out as significantly undervalued. Then there is the considerable exploration upside present which can only expand its asset base and value.

Furthermore, unlike North American natural gas producers it is not suffering under the weight of lower natural gas prices, the dynamics of the Colombian natural gas market have allowed it to contractually lock in prices that are significantly higher than the spot price. Demand for natural gas in Colombia is growing rapidly which combined with constrained supplies will support higher prices for the foreseeable future.

Investors should note that Canacol trades on the TSX under the listing of CNE which is far more liquid than its U.S. OTC stock with average daily volumes of 263,000 over the last three months.

