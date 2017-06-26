Apple And Stratasys: Taking Stock With Tech

Welcome to the latest edition of Taking Stock With Tech. This is our first edition of summarizing tech news and trends so our readers can get a better gauge of prevailing technology news that’s relevant to our sophisticated reader base on Seeking Alpha.

Apple survey data still suggests momentum in China

Apple (AAPL) survey data suggests that Chinese handset demand could recover in FY’18 according to UBS analyst Steven Milunovich. Initial data suggests that the pace of growth looks poised to accelerate on base refresh, assuming smartphone retention rates hover at 65%. Of course, this figure may improve if we include smartphone defectors from mid-tier brands like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei.

The weakness in mainland China put a damper on expected financial results in the current fiscal year. However, the survey data from various investment banks have been consistent in suggesting that next year’s upgrade cycle should be additive to Apple’s smartphone installed base.

Milunovich tends to hover right below the mid-point of the analyst consensus range. That being the case, the analyst anticipates that Mainland China smartphone growth will exceed 35% y/y.

Source: UBS

On a geographic basis, the Chinese market is expected to grow the most among regions, and would contribute approximately 21% to the geographic handset mix.

Stratasys tumbles on Goldman Sachs downgrade

Goldman Sachs downgraded Stratasys (SSYS) today as the stock took a nosedive during the Monday session, as the analyst Matthew Cabral downgraded the stock to sell short.

The stock looks poised to trade even lower on the news, as the analyst cites risks to the valuation: 1) margin pressure due to declining industry pricing 2) competitive threats in the form of GE and HP 3) lack of exposure to fastest growing tech within the industry (SLS/SLA).

Source: Goldman Sachs Research

The market expansion thesis is under threat due to the cost of acquisition and high operating costs. Industry wide ASPs are expected to drop by 7.9% per year, as pricing is expected to stabilize at approximately $4,000. Stratasys market share is expected to decline to a figure of 8% by FY’19, and is driven by diminished exposure to 3D printers priced below $2,500.

This all translates into a diminished revenue/margin ramp thesis, and suggests downside to management guidance/outlook, though the analysts at Goldman Sachs did not model a figure that diverged much from the consensus or management outlook. However, the long-term valuation compressed upon factoring in these headwinds. Price target was maintained at $20, as the analysts cites 12x CY’18 EBITDA ($66.8 million).

IT trends differentiates winners and losers

Morgan Stanley released its CIO Survey today, and according to the survey respondent data the budget revisions suggest a modest decline in expected revisions, as the up/down ratio was 1.2x in the month of June versus 1.8x in the month of April.

Source: Morgan Stanley Americas Research

This puts a downward damper on expected sales from the IT channel in the summer months, as expectations tends to move lower as we move through the year. That being the case, the Morgan Stanley survey highlights the biggest areas of strength/weakness among areas of spending.

Source: Morgan Stanley Americas Research

As it currently stands, the big winners are in the security software segment. The stock with the most direct exposure is BlackBerry (BBRY), though there are many ways to play IT security. The composition of revenue when pertaining to BlackBerry skews heavily towards enterprise security when pertaining to mobile devices.

The big losers? We think spending could be cut in the IT consulting/outsourcing segment, i.e. Accenture (ACN) and Cognizant (CTSH). The scope of gains/underperformance is difficult to articulate, but in a weakened IT environment, the most defensive play is data security, whereas the high-beta transitions to consulting/outsourcing.

Software winners and losers

Source: Barclays Americas Research

The big winner’s month-to-date within software: MobileIron (MOBL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Talend SA (TLND), Oracle (ORCL) and Red Hat (RHT).

The big loser’s month-to-date within software: Coupa (COUP), VMware (VMW), Rapid 7 (RPD), Symantec (SYMC) and Autodesk (ADSK).

CA Technologies and BMC are considering a merger.

Autodesk dropped modestly on shifts in board level oversights with directors expected to step down. The interim CEO Andrew Anagnost is expected to become the permanent CEO.

Semiconductor auto data

Automotive analog semiconductors continue their climb higher, as automakers rollout new cars with more semiconductor content. The scope of gains seems concentrated among key players, i.e. Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) at 19% exposure, Texas Instruments (TXN) at 18% exposure and Analog Devices (ADI) at 14%.

Source: RBC Capital Markets

The semiconductor content per vehicle is lower at the low-end at $205, with internal combustion vehicles averaging $315. The content increases substantially when dealing with BEVs at $719.

The semiconductor content varies by geography with emerging markets contributing half when compared to developed markets. The industry is expected to grow at an annualized 4% CAGR. Keep in mind these trends pertain specifically to analog and not digital semiconductors. The content mix can shift away from analog, but would require material adoption of autonomous vehicle tech.

