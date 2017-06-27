Carnage In The Soft Commodities Sector

New lows for some and return to support for others.

Soft commodities are the luxury raw materials when it comes to the commodities asset class. The cup of coffee that gets us going in the morning, a bite of a delicious sugary chocolate confectionery product, a glass of orange juice, and comfortable cotton clothes or sheets are all products that make up the soft commodities sector.

Soft commodities are the feel-good sector of the commodities market. While in wealthy nations around the world, people often take these goods for granted, in poverty-stricken regions, where pleasures are few, these commodities often bring joy and a departure from hardship. The sector of the commodities market is part of the agricultural group of commodities. Therefore, they are perishable, and it is the weather each year in growing areas that determine the path of least resistance for prices. Soft commodities can be highly volatile when it comes to their prices. Over recent weeks, we have seen the price of all of the commodities in this sector head lower and the price action has been downright ugly.

The soft commodities sector gets ugly through the July futures roll period

All of the commodities that trade in the soft commodities sector moved appreciably lower during the period when they rolled from July future on the Intercontinental Exchange to their next active month. Source: CQG

July sugar moved to lows of 12.58 per pound on the July futures contract on Monday, June 26 which was the lowest level since February 2016. Source: CQG

July coffee traded down to lows of $1.13 per pound on June 22, the lowest since February 2016, before bouncing. Source: CQG

July cocoa moved to lows of $1769 per ton, just $13 off its April lows on June 22. Source: CQG

June cotton got down to 70.68 cents per pound before bouncing, but the now active month December contract hit 66.15 cents on June 26. Source: CQG

July frozen concentrated orange juice futures hit a low of $1.2770 per pound on June 21, but the now active month September contract traded at $1.2670 on June 23 which was the lowest price since April 2016.

It was a case of carnage in the soft commodities, and any longs likely abandoned positions during the roll period that has come to an end.

New lows for some and return to support for others

The price of sugar has been dissolving since making highs at around 24 cents per pound in October 2016. Sugar had moved into a deficit, but the high price encouraged an increase in production over recent months. The deficit turned into a surplus, and now sugar is coming close to critical support at 12.45 cents per pound. Below there, the next level of technical support is at 10.13 cents, the August 2015 lows and the bottom since back in June 2008. Sugar has been making new lows.

Coffee has also been under siege. At $1.13 per pound, coffee futures were dangerously close to critical support at $1.1105, the January 2016 low and below there the $1.0095 low dates back to 2013. In cocoa, the price traded to $1756 in April which was the nadir since March 2007, a decade low. Cotton traded at 87.18 cents on May 15 and has since moved around 20 cents lower which is threatening the bull market that took the fiber from 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016 to its recent high. At the lows, cotton gave back more than half its gains in a little over one month. Finally, frozen concentrated orange juice futures traded to an all-time high on November 1, 2016, when the nearby futures contract moved to $2.35 cents per pound. At the recent low, the price of OJ was close to half that level eight months later.

Price action has chased the longs away

The price action in the soft commodities has been bad news for producers but great news for consumers all over the world. However, as perishable commodities, the low prices may not last for long as each year is a new adventure when it comes to crops. Ample supplies have weighed on the prices of all of the agricultural raw materials in this sector, but that does not guaranty that the robust inventories will continue for long. In fact, it is likely that the lower prices go, the less production will result as farmers and growers will opt for other crops that offer more economic benefits. In each of these markets, we have seen longs head for the hills as prices dropped and shorts cover their risk positions.

Falling open interest and oversold conditions

Four of the five soft commodities have experienced significant declines in open interest as their prices have moved to the downside. On the weekly charts, the pattern of the lower number of open long and short positions on ICE futures is clear. Source: CQG

Sugar open interest has declined from over 920,000 contracts to under 835,000. Source: CQG

Open interest in cocoa is down from over 306,000 to fewer than 260,000 contracts. Source: CQG

In cotton, the technical metric has moved from over 287,000 contracts to under 200,000. Source: CQG

In the illiquid FCOJ market, the number of contracts fell from 18,552 to 11,694. Source: CQG

Only in the coffee market have we seen open interest increase steadily over recent months.

Typically, falling price alongside declining open interest is not a sign of a bear market in a futures contract. However, for those who were long any of these soft commodities, the financial pain became unbearable, and many have headed for the exits over recent weeks.

Scale down buying opportunities as lower prices lead to less future output and lower stocks

There will always be demand for sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and oranges. However, right now supplies are abundant, and prices are falling. The great economic cycle of commodities prices can move quickly as agricultural markets often go from feast to famine to feast once again. Right now is an excellent time to start considering buying some of these staples on a scale down basis, leaving plenty of room to add if prices continue to fall in the weeks ahead. All of the soft commodities, except for of FCOJ, have ETF and ETN products that replicate price performance.

All soft commodities are at their lowest levels in years, and right now the entire sector is on sale at bargain prices. At current levels, output is likely to decline, demand will rise, and inventories will fall. If we get a sudden weather event, or crop disease develops in any of these markets, the results could be explosive given the negative sentiment in these markets. At the lowest prices in years, the downside potential is nowhere near as great as the upside opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a scale down buyer of soft commodities leaving plenty of room to add on price weakness