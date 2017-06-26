Pacific Coast Oil Trust - It's All About The Capex

Last month, I wrote my first article about the Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT). In that article, I built a model to predict future distributions from the trust. I predicted that the June distribution would be more than 100% higher as compared to May. As we all know now, my prediction was quite a bit off. A review of my model shows that most of my numbers were fairly accurate, with the glaring exception of capex.

In my previous article, I pointed out the main drag on May's distribution was capex of $700K. The $700K figure was the highest in recent history for the trust, so it lead me to take a look at the 10-Q filed on May 2, 2017. A review of the report showed that the anticipated total capex for 2017 will be approximately $4.5 million, or $3.3 million net to the trusts interest. For the sake of being conservative, I have chosen to use $4.5 million. Not knowing when or how PCEC will spend their capex budget, I chose to subtract out the money that had already been spent from the projected $4.5 million and then divide by the number of remaining months in the year to get a monthly average. Having the benefit of hindsight, I can see that I should have taken a different approach. In working on a prediction for July's distribution, I will run my model multiple times each accounting for different levels of capex.

Below, I list my updated numbers using the same methods as my previous article.

Production in barrels:

Developed Properties: 73,303

Remaining Properties: 14,942

Average price per barrel:

Developed Properties: $44.98

Remaining Properties: $43.00

Operating Expense Including Property Taxes: $2,275,000

Capex: $360,375

Service Fee and Trust Admin: $151,000

For my base-case scenario, I will assume an above average amount of capex and use $500K. I am using the higher-than-average number because, in the 10-Q I referenced earlier, PCEC does have mandatory facility upgrades that need to be done. Earlier this year, the trust eliminated the risk of termination at the end of 2017 due to lack of distributions. Therefore, I will assume that PCEC will want to get the upgrades done sooner rather than later. With that in mind, I will model for elevated capex over the average but below the previous two months. As shown below if we are accounting for $500K in capex the model shows a distribution of $0.00881 per share. That would be an increase of 30.9% from the June distribution.

Developed Properties Production Developed Properties Average price Remaining Properties Production Remaining Properties Average Price Capex Ser Fee& Trust Admin Operating Expense Including Property Taxes 80% Royalty Developed properties Overriding royalty remaining properties Estimated Distribution per unit 73,303 $44.98 14,942 $43.00 $500,000 $151,000 $2,275,000 $296,935 $43,047 $0.00881

My downside scenario assumes that capex stays elevated. For this scenario, I will take the average of the previous two months and run the model for $750K of capex. As you can see below, that would produce an estimated distribution of$0.00363 per share. That would be a 46.1% decrease from June's distribution.

Developed Properties Production Developed Properties Average price Remaining Properties Production Remaining Properties Average Price Capex Ser Fee& Trust Admin Operating Expense Including Property Taxes 80% Royalty Developed properties Overriding royalty remaining properties Estimated Distribution per unit 73,303 $44.98 14,942 $43.00 $750,000 $151,000 $2,275,000 $96,935 $43,047 $0.00363

My upside scenario, I will account for capex the same as I did in my previous article and use the updated remaining monthly average of $360,375. As you can see below, that would bring the distribution back above a penny a share to $0.01171. That would be a whopping 74% increase in distribution as compared to June.

Developed Properties Production Developed Properties Average price Remaining Properties Production Remaining Properties Average Price Capex Ser Fee& Trust Admin Operating Expense Including Property Taxes 80% Royalty Developed properties Overriding royalty remaining properties Estimated Distribution per unit 73,303 44.98 14,942 43.00 360,375 151,000 2,275,000 408,635 43,047 .01171

Conclusion

The Pacific Coast Oil Trust has the ability to raise its distribution vs. June. However, with the knowledge that oil prices have decreased in June vs. May and that the majority of June is already in the books, I believe any increase in distribution will be short lived. In addition to the declines in crude, not having clarity on when and how capex will be charged to the trust leads me to rate Pacific Coast Oil Trust as a hold.

I still believe that long-term holders will be rewarded, since termination due to lack of distributions can't happen until 2020 at the earliest. That gives the trust time to ride out a lower price environment like it did in 2016. Should Buena Vista and Midway Sunset average monthly prices move past $47.50 and $45.00, respectively, and/or more details emerge regarding changes to spending and timing of the capex, I would then reevaluate.

