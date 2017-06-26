JD.Com: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is unlike my usual dividend growth investments and although I have followed the company for some time now I have been wary of making an entry. Despite being the largest Chinese retailer and e-commerce company in terms of revenue, JD doesn't pay a dividend, has struggled to earn a profit from 2014-2016, has a quasi ownership VIE structure for western investors, and faces stiff competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Even in the face of all this I believe JD.com is a solid play mostly due to its impressive revenue growth and an expanding market, so last week I took the plunge and have been pleased with the results thus far.

Source: Google Images

One of the most impressive aspects of JD's business is its world-class logistics network. The recent separation of JD's logistics unit into JD logistics helps separate the company from its main competitor Alibaba as it frees them from a reliance on third-party providers while enabling them to be the third-party logistics provider for other merchants. JD logistics is still young and therefore hasn't attributed much in revenue, but it has plenty of potential and allows for a better more holistic customer experience. With seven fulfillment centers and 263 warehouses covering 2,672 counties and districts across China, strong fulfillment capabilities are a necessity for JD. Moves like the formation of JD logistics and the recent push for impressive new drone technology show they understand this and are making efforts to differentiate themselves in the competitive online retail environment.

Growing revenue, total assets and an ever increasing customer base are where the real value of JD begins to become apparent, and although they have struggled to find a way to profitability, robust Q1 2017 earnings illustrate that it is possible with gross profit increasing by 58%. The revenue first, profits later model of the company is coming to fruition, although there may be a few bumps in the road along the way as Sidney Huang CFO discussed in the Q1 2017 earnings call:

We are obviously pleased with the healthy profit achieved in the first quarter. However, we would like to caution our investors that the Q1 results are not necessarily an indication of our long-range earnings in the remainder of 2017. First, we have various new business initiatives in our aggressive expansion plan, which will drive long-term growth and shareholder value. Second, the Chinese e-commerce market remains highly competitive and we remain committed to returning a meaningful portion of our incremental gain from the scale economies back to our customers. Therefore, our quarterly earnings will likely be lower in one or more of the next few quarters.

Below is an example of the revenue first, profits later model of JD in comparison with Alibaba.

JD's revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was USD $11.1 billion, an increase of 41.2% from the first quarter of 2016. Operating cash flow and free cash flow also increased an impressive 450% and 120% respectively for the 12 months that ended in March, 31 2017, in comparison with the 12 months that ended in March, 31 2016. Total assets have been increasing all the while as well, illustrating the rapid development of JD.

The company's ability to expand its user base rapidly is essential for its survival with Alibaba constantly hanging overhead. Over the past couple years they have done just that, impressively growing their active customer accounts, fulfilled orders and GMV (gross merchandise value).

Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Annual active customer accounts (in millions) 169.1 188.1 198.7 226.6 236.5 Orders Fulfilled (in millions) 342.1 418.9 456.2 558.2 477.1 GMV (in RMB billions) 129.3 160.4 158.8 209.7 184.1

This stable growth is set to continue with the Chinese e-commerce market still in its infancy. There are more and more Chinese internet users and they are spending more too as the middle class expands.

The company also will be expanding across Southeast Asia into Indonesia in the next five years. A point Founder Richard Qiangdong Liu elaborated on in the Q1 2017 conference call:

For Indonesia, we expect for the next five years, we will be focusing on building out the basic infrastructure, including warehouses and the last-mile delivery network...The key is to build a very solid infrastructure both logistically and on a fulfillment and procurement – everything very, very, crucial to build a superior customer experience. So, if we can replicate our super customer experience in China, I'm sure we will achieve similar success in Indonesia.

Thailand is yet another example of JD's growth story. The company plans to expand creating a hub and connecting with third-party retailers in the country within the year. This has obviously given Richard Liu a lot of confidence in his company's ability to compete with Alibaba as seen in his interview with reuters. Richard Qiangdong Liu:

When we entered the e-commerce business 12 years ago ... Alibaba was already a giant. It couldn't kill us. How can it do so today? Unless we make some serious strategic mistake, no competitors can actually beat us nowadays.

JD.com isn't just dominant in Chinese online retail, in fact they have been rapidly expanding their offline solutions as well. One example is their O2O solutions program which allows them to connect to offline customers through the crowdsourcing delivery company Dada.

Adding convenience stores, appliance centers, home stores and other brick and mortar retail outlets is another way JD is seeking to reach the plethora of offline customers China still has. Richard Qiangdong Liu:

So in addition to what you have seen such as 1 million convenience stores and over 2,000 JD Bang home appliance service centers and also hundreds of JD home Jingdong Daojia new stores. We are also working on some other new initiatives that have not been publicly announced.

The company's recent 6.18 anniversary sale was also a huge success with $17.6 billion in transactions over only 18 days. It's a positive sign that luxury and fashion products were key draws during the sale. Perhaps in response to higher sales in these areas JD has recently entered a $397 million investment and "strategic partnership" with London-based e-commerce fashion retailer Farfetch. This is yet another example of its desire to expand while increasing product quality and variety.

Acquisitions like this will increase the average customer spending for JD and allow them to provide new high quality products from Farfetch's over 700 stores in locations like Paris, London and New York. The purchase also helps JD's image and enables them to gain more highly coveted wealthy customers.

The spinoff of JD Finance is yet another example of JD's continued advancement. Now a direct competitor to ANT financial (the Alibaba spin-off) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), JD Finance will be able to take advantage of state-run banks' lack of innovation as they enter the digital payment services sector in China that is growing swiftly.

These acquisitions and spin-offs may hurt earnings in 2017 as Sidney Huang discussed in the Q1 2017 call, but in the long-term they are wise decisions that will allow JD to continue to compete against Alibaba and Amazon.

All of this expansion and development leads to high expectations for the company as seen below in analysts estimates for the next fiscal year. JD has beat analyst estimates the past four quarters so these new high figures have led to a lot of positive hype surrounding the stock. It seems JD is at an inflection point where they are beginning to really challenge Alibaba and become profitable.

Conclusion:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. - Warren Buffett

JD.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce giant that isn't going anywhere. Although the company is up over 60% year to date I have taken the advice of one of the best investors in history and bought a wonderful company at a fair price. Sometimes the best time to buy a stock is right now and waiting for a pullback may only leave you wondering what could have been. Although JD doesn't fit in with my normal dividend growth philosophy it is a company I will have no fear in holding for the next 10-plus years as it expands throughout Southeast Asia. Long-term growth opportunities have become exceedingly difficult to find in this market, but I believe JD is one of those opportunities. Like Richard Liu says barring some serious miscalculation JD is an unstoppable juggernaut that will continue to rake in revenues, and after finally illustrating that they have a path to profitability I am confident enough to give a BUY rating to JD.com.