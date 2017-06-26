Summit Industrial REIT: Riding On The Wave Of Canada's Economic Recovery

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) has been aggressively expanding its portfolio of light industrial properties in the past few years. Investors who hold units of Summit II have so far enjoyed a good year thanks to the strong demand for industrial properties. On top of Summit II’s 7.26% distribution yield, its share price has soared over 15% since the beginning of the year. As Canada’s economy continues to strengthen, the demand for industrial properties is expected to continue. Given its almost full occupancy rate, Summit II is expected to continue to ride on the wave of Canada’s improving economy.

Focused in Major Urban Centers in Canada

Summit II’s industrial properties are concentrated in the major urban cities of Canada with 58% of its properties located in the Greater Toronto Area. As of May 9, 2017, Summit II has 60 properties with a total of 6.4 million square feet of gross leasable area with a total assets over C$591 million.

The company primarily focused its property on the light industrial sector (generally one-story industrial properties). This focus in light industrial properties as opposed to other types of properties has two major advantages. First, unlike high-rise residential buildings that typically takes at least 1-2 years to build, light-industrial buildings can be built within 6 to 12 months. This is helpful as tenants are much more willing to commit to lease the property knowing that it will be completed within a reasonable timeframe before the economy falls into a recession. Second, light industrial buildings are typically generic. The cost to operate is much lower vs. say residential apartments. Unlike retail properties (e.g. department stores in the mall) that might be more challenging to find the right tenants, light industrial properties’ tenant base is much more broad and diverse (e.g. warehouse, call centers, light assembly, professional services, etc). Hence, the occupancy rate in light industrial properties are usually higher compared to residential and retail properties.

Grow through acquisition

As the two graphs below shows, Summit II has seen substantial revenue and Funds From Operation (FFO) growth since its inception in 2012 (the Trust was formerly an Income Fund prior to 2012). Its revenue and FFO was around C$45 million close to C$20 million respectively in 2016. A major part of its growth is due to its aggressive acquisition of properties every year. In 2014 and 2015, the Trust spent around C$47 million, and C$79 million to purchase industrial properties respectively. In 2016, Summit II spent C$81 million to acquire 842,359 square feet of gross leasable areas of space in 2016. The company became even more aggressive by acquiring C$84 million worth of industrial properties in this past quarter alone, more than it had spent in acquisition in the entire 2016.

Manageable Balance Sheet

Summit II is determined to keep its leverage ratio in the mid-50% range. This is reasonable as some REITs have their leverage in the 60% range. However, I would much prefer the debt to asset ratio to be in the mid-40% range or below. The management has done well in the past few years by keeping the leverage ratio between 53% a56%. The amount interest paid for the debt is also manageable as the interest coverage at the end of Q1 2017 is 3.16 times. The Trust should be able to handle a drastic interest rate hike not to mention that most of its borrowings have a fixed interest rate set already. Summit II estimates that for a 1% increase or decrease in the bank’s prime rate would add C$473,000 on the REIT’s annual interest expense. This is within reasonable range.

Financial Highlights from Q1 2017

In the quarter ended March 31, Summit II has done well by growing its revenue to 28% from the same period in 2016. Likewise, its FFO has also increased by proportionally. However, FFO per unit dropped from C$0.149 to C$0.138 due to public offering of more units in June 2016 and January 2017. As a result, the total number of units outstanding have increased to 40 millions from close to 29 millions of the same time last year. At the end of Q1, not all the funds from these offerings were fully invested, thus resulting in a lower FFO per unit. Hence, a payout ratio above 90%. It is expected that FFO will increase in Q2 as Summit II continued to acquire more properties in Q1. We do not expect an improvement of FFO Payout ratio in Q2 as another public offering was done on June 22, adding an extra 8.5 million units to its 40 million shares. The positive side is that the funds raised will be used to reduce the debts and fund further acquisitions.

Summit II increased its dividend in June 2017 from C$0.042 per unit to C$0.043 per unit. This represents a modest increase of 2.4% annually. For investors thinking about investing, the Trust offers an attractive Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) where the company will return an extra 5% if the unitholder opted for DRIP. This 5% discount is attractive and encourages unit holders to continue to reinvest in the Trust. Since the number of outstanding units increased quickly in the past few years, it will be important to continue to monitor the payout ratio to ensure its distribution is sustainable.

Canada’s strengthening economy, and the rise of e-commerce

The strengthening of Canada’s economy in the past few months is providing a strong tailwind to Summit II. The recent release of Canada’s April manufacturing and retail sale result show a growth of 1.1% and 0.8% respectively. This growth strength is robust. Overall, Canada’s economy in the second quarter is expected to grow by 2.9%. The number shows strong momentum that should drive more demand of industrial properties in the coming quarters.

The rise of e-commerce is also providing a strong tailwind for industrial REITs. As more and more customers buy products online and have them shipped to their homes, it creates a demand for distribution warehouses. These distribution centers are typically located near major cities so that commodities can be shipped to their urban customers quickly. Even traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are finding the need for more warehouse distribution centers. Summit II is well-positioned to benefit from this trend as most of its properties are located near the major urban centers in Canada (Greater Toronto Area, Greater Montreal Area, and Greater Vancouver Area).

Canada’s economic recovery is also evident in the demand of industrial real estate market. At the end of the first quarter, the national availability rate and vacancy rate is at 5.3% and 4.1% respectively. This is much lower compared to 8.1% and 6.1% at the height of the Great Recession in 2009. In the Greater Toronto Area, the availability rate and vacancy rate is ever lower at 3.3% and 1.8% respectively at the end of 2016 (Source: CBRE Canada Industrial Q4 2016 Industrial Marketview Report). The Trust is expected to maintain its high occupancy rate. It will also have better negotiating power amid a strong demand of residential properties when it comes to rental increase. Overall, Summit II’s rental revenue is expected to continue to grow even without further acquisition.

Valuation

Summit II’s Price to Book ratio is currently at 1.14. This number is less than Pure Industrial REIT (OTC:PDTRF) (TSX:AAR.UN)’s Price to Book ratio of 1.27. Using another metric, Price to Sales ratio, Summit II is trading at 6.3 whereas Pure Industrial is trading at 9.6. Both P/B and P/S ratio shows that Summit II is trading at a discount. On top of that, Summit II has a 7.26% of distribution yield at the current market trading price versus Pure Industrial’s 4.5% yield although Pure Industrial’s leverage ratio is much less at 41%. From an investment perspective, Summit II does look attractive.

Investor Takeaway

Summit II has grown rapidly in the past few years through acquiring more industrial properties. Its balance sheet appears to be manageable in the foreseeable future. With strong tailwinds, I believe their growth strategy will continue to serve them well. Investors who are thinking about adding a position should consider investing via Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:SMU.UN) as there is more liquidity vs. investing via the OTC market.

