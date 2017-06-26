Exxon Mobil: Harnessing The Power Of Nature

An algae strain modification by Exxon and Synthetic Genomics doubled the oil output from the photosynthetic organism.

Thesis

As impressive as Exxon's (XOM) algae announcement is, it is still several years away from being scaled up and commercialized. As for now, downstream revenue continues to decline along with oil prices. It is hard to remain bullish on Exxon at this point.

A breakthrough with algae

Exxon is not well known for developing and funding greener projects, but a recent discovery they announced looks promising. The headline reads "ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics Report Breakthrough in Algae Biofuel Research."

Exxon and Synthetic Genomics can now double the oil extraction from algae without hindering strain growth. This innovative cell engineering is achieved by decreasing the expression of a single transcriptional regulator. They say they have identified a genetic switch called ZnCys that can be tuned to improve the conversion of carbon to oil in algae:

This key milestone in our advanced biofuels program confirms our belief that algae can be incredibly productive as a renewable energy source with a corresponding positive contribution to our environment. Our work with Synthetic Genomics continues to be an important part of our broader research into lower-emission technologies to reduce the risk of climate change. The major inputs for phototropic algae production are sunlight and carbon dioxide, two resources that are abundant, sustainable and free. Discoveries made through our partnership with ExxonMobil demonstrate how advanced cell engineering capabilities at Synthetic Genomics can unlock biology to optimize how we use these resources and create solutions for many of today's sustainability challenges - from renewable energy to nutrition and human health.

The two companies have been working together for the past eight years with the intentions of finding new ways of producing low-emission fuels for transport. Although this report is a significant breakthrough, it is still a few years away from reaching the commercial market.

For long-term investors in Exxon, this is certainly something to bear in mind. Also, there has been discussions and study into whether algae would be a better alternative for jet fuel.

Energy-related emissions are expected to peak 13 years from now. CO 2 from fossil fuels will start to decline by the year 2030 as more efficient methods for consuming energy arise, as The Guardian reported. Exxon is determined to reduce their carbon footprint, as noted at the 2017 shareholder presentation. Reducing their carbon footprint is an ambitious goal, it will no doubt change the way the company operates.

Exxon recently announced a $20bn investment on the US Gulf Coast shale refining projects:

Exxon Mobil is building a manufacturing powerhouse along the U.S. Gulf Coast. These businesses are leveraging the shale revolution to manufacture cleaner fuels and more energy-efficient plastics.

What algae oil sales could look like

The algae oil market could be worth $2 Billion by 2025. Algae oil could be used as jet and aviation fuel; it is expected to appear more frequently as a source of energy over the next nine years, according to Grand View Research, Inc.

This market is not just a fuel market, much of the algae oil can be used in other applications. Algae oil provides a high source of omega-3 acids; known to reduce the risk of heart disease, cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

As of now, the algae oil market is concentrated in North America:

At present, North America region captured the maximum share in revenue of algae oil market and is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period. Rising awareness related to benefits of consuming algae oil along with increasing demand by various companies in food and beverage and dietary supplement segment is projected to boost the demand for algae oil in Asia Pacific region over the coming few years and will expand the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global algae oil market is mainly concentrated in North America. Major players are adopting different market strategies to enter and enhance their market position and distribution network.

Exxon's 2040 outlook for energy

The global population is expected to increase to around 9 billion by 2040, growing at an average of 2% per year, according to population pyramid. By 2040, China is projected to be the largest source of demand for energy, followed by India, Exxon said in their energy report. Developing economies are burning coal and other (what are deemed dirty) fuels at an alarming rate. Carbon dioxide emissions from China have peaked already ahead of their Paris Agreement.

One of the main reasons the U.S. has reduced its carbon footprint is the switch to natural gas via fracking. Fracking is now set to be a larger source of energy by 2040. As per the Exxon Mobil Outlook for Energy Report:

Emissions in the U.S. have dropped dramatically, the switch to less CO 2 emitting fuels like natural gas has helped. The shift toward natural gas will carry tremendous benefits for consumers and the environment. Natural gas is affordable, reliable, efficient and widely available. It is also the least carbon-intensive of the primary energy sources, emitting up to 60 percent fewer CO 2 emissions than coal when used for electricity.

Technology will be a key factor that unlocks the potential for a cleaner future, and will improve efficiency for both industries and the consumer. Exxon has a strong voice in the industry, so when they speak about CO 2 cuts, people welcome this.

Green/renewable energy estimates for 2040 are a small portion of total energy consumption. However, this data was published before the algae research announcement.

While the 2040 projections by Exxon still show a huge dominance for oil and gas, some of the incentives to invest and continue to explore a more "pro-green" business are:

Government tax advantages

Subsidies from governments to support alternative energy sources

Governments investing in research toward unique technologies, with aims to increase the scalability of alternative energy

Countries have adopted forceful structures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and have set goals

As of now, it costs just over $40 for Exxon to produce one barrel of oil. WTI is trading at $42.5; the U.S. has one of the lowest costs to produce oil, at $37 per barrel.

The recent U.S. split from the Paris Agreement sent oil prices lower with growing concerns that an oversupply of oil will persist, and more energy options will be opened back up -- i.e., coal. The predictions for 2040 are 23 years away; some would argue it is fastidious and improbable to try to predict the future of renewables so far ahead.

Various things have happened over the past two decades that have driven oil prices higher. One could even argue, at $40 per barrel, we are still way above the average price. Don't forget, just 18 years ago oil was trading at $10 a barrel at one point; we are a much more energy dependent global economy now.

Crude oil price drops are a continued headache for Exxon; until this improves investors should be cautious

The downstream business heavily controls the company's core revenue. Currently, this seizes 79% of total income. Until downstream revenue grows, investors should not add to positions.

The market keeps shrugging off any news of OPEC cuts, while the U.S. goes full speed with shale output; what will no doubt add to downstream revenue declines.

The U.S. Baker Hughes rig count is at 941. Year over year oil rigs are up 428; gas rigs are up 93.

Investing in the oil sector at this moment in time appears risky, as is always when investing in a volatile commodity-linked industry. The risks can be enormous, but the profits at the end can be phenomenal. Exxon is currently trading at $81.4 and has a P/E of 34.

If an investor is determined to buy Exxon (or currently own), they must be willing to ignore the bumps along the way, Exxon remains one of the best companies set to benefit from a rebound in oil.

Exxon is not the stock to buy if investors are looking for huge gains within a few months. This stock is moderately stable, and Exxon is a well-established company that happens to pay a healthy dividend of 3.75%.

Although Exxon can benefit from an upward price change in oil, keep in mind the position we are in globally; oil is plentiful, and more so are the U.S. fracking expansions. Out of the top oil companies, Exxon is not the biggest dividend payer, nor is it the smallest. Exxon has around $43 billion in current assets and about $28 billion in cash, short-term investments, and receivables.

The company announced that they could add value by connecting the growth in U.S. shale to global end markets:

The ethane cracker takes cheap and abundant ethane that's found in shale natural gas liquids and converts the ethane into ethylene, which is the primary building block for most plastics. Easy access to the affordable shale ethane is the primary reason Exxon is continuing to expand its Texas petrochemical facilities.

With all the negative outlooks issued for oil, the stock has performed reasonably, in my opinion, this shows that investors have some degree of confidence in Exxon's management.

Final note

The algae research is a step in the right direction, however, for investors, it does not seem to offer much revenue improvement, even long term. Exxon published a report that states renewables would only contribute 4.8% of global fuel demand by 2040.

For now, investors should focus on downstream revenue improvements; it is downstream sales what influence the stock as they are the primary source of income. Algae, as a commercialized product, is several years away from being public.

OPEC cuts do not have the impact that they once did, and the shale boom in the U.S. continues to push crude oil into bear market territory. The current U.S. government is less concerned about the environment than the previous (or so we are told), this opens up more potential paths for a continued energy oversupply; good news for the U.S. consumer, bad news for Exxon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.