Energy Transfer Partners: A Noteworthy Buy Signal Just Flashed

Nonetheless, I see the events leading to the negative news cycle as transitory in nature and based on the past. Furthermore, a noteworthy buy signal just flashed.

As I have stated many times previously, bad news and buying opportunities go hand in hand, and Energy Transfer Partners has had their fair share of bad news recently.

What happened?

Energy Transfer Partners, LP. (NYSE: ETP) units are up 8% since my initial buy call on June 22nd.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

In my latest piece I stated that ETP’s units were oversold, undervalued, and the $18 range should provide a substantial support. The bounce off that level served as a noteworthy buy signal for me. In fact, I have put my money where my mouth is and started an initial position in the MLP. The following are the main reasons I feel bullish about the company’s future prospects.

Oil trading at cyclical lows

Oil prices are a cyclical and trade in well-defined boom/bust cycles. What’s more, the seeds of the next boom are sewn during the current bust. This dynamic has been proven true countless times throughout history.

Current Chart

Source: cnbc.com

In the midst of the bust phase, excess oil supply and waning demand results in lower oil prices. What's more, with oil trading at depressed levels, under-investment occurs due to capital expenditure cuts. The oil industry is a highly capital-intense business with multi-year lag times regarding project execution. Over time lower oil prices stimulate demand while under-investment decreases supply. These dynamics form the impetus for the next boom cycle. I submit those selling out of ETP based on low oil prices is making a big mistake. Now is the time to buy, sell. Its buy low, sell high not the other way around correct? The bottom line is the cure to low oil prices is low oil prices. On top of this the merger with Sunoco Logistics has served to diversify the MLP from primarily liquids into gas as well.

Oil and gas integration synergies

The combination of the two MLPs presents a much lower risk profile. This is due to increased diversification through the combination of ETP's primarily liquids-focused pipelines and SXL's primarily gas-focused businesses. The following slide presents the key transaction highlights.

Source: energytransfer.com

The opportunity for the combined company to integrate and leverage its oil and gas services is vast. Furthermore, synergies should lower costs with simultaneously increasing cash flows. I like the sound of that. What’s more, the MLP is still trading at a significant discount.

Currently undervalued by 30%

I believe the company is currently undervalued by 30%. ETP units are vastly undervalued at present even after the recent 8% bounce. The standard metric for valuing MLPs is Unit Price divided by Distributable Cash Flow (P/DCF). Currently, ETP units are trading at $19.76, and the DCF per unit stands at $2.14. This equals a P/DCF ratio of approximately 9.2. I’d say the units should be trading for closer to 13 which implies at least 30% upside from current levels. On top of this, management project double digit distribution growth in the coming years. Nonetheless, there are always risks to every investment.

The bad news

Rover pipeline issue

ETP does have some open issues at present. Signs of diesel fuel were found in drilling fluid samples near a spill that occurred in April during Energy Transfer Partners' construction of the Rover natural gas pipeline according to federal regulators. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or (FERC) says the presence of diesel fuel in the drilling mud is inconsistent with the commitments made by Rover on which it relied to certificate the project. The April spill occurred during horizontal directional drilling under the Tuscarawas River in Ohio and released approximately 2 million gallons of drilling fluid into a wetland; on May 10, FERC staff ordered Rover to halt new horizontal drilling. This is not good news. The resolution to this issue has yet to be determined.

The Dakota Access pipeline still under review

One reason for the recent pop is the fact that a U.S. District Court judge has set up a series of hearings through the summer to determine what will happen to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Yet, oil will continue to flow through the pipeline while authorities conduct an additional review of the project's environmental impact. The judge previously ruled in favor of Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, who said more environmental analysis of the pipeline should have been carried out.

The Bottom Line

Energy Transfer Partners, LP represents a major buying opportunity at present levels. The high yield of 11% is justified based on the high risk based on the unresolved issues with the Dakota access and Rover pipelines. However, I see these current issues being resolved favorably and in short order. If you are waiting for the wall of worry to dissipate to start a position, I submit you will be waiting for a long long time, probably forever. The wall of worry never goes away. We look at our investments from a risk/reward perspective. Right now, the reward far outweighs the risk as far as we are concerned. Even so, we are layering in overtime to reduce risk. At present we have a ¼ position. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.