PGP's Year-To-Date Rise Is Not Sustainable

The purpose of this article is to evaluate PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) as an investment option. To do so, I will evaluate the fund's characteristics, recent performance, and trends within the industry as a whole to attempt to determine if PGP will be a profitable investment for the remainder of 2017.

First, a little about PGP. PGP's stated objective is to seek a total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this objective by building a global equity and debt portfolio and investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income and by utilizing call and put options to generate gains from options premiums and protect against swift market declines. Currently, the fund is trading at $17.83/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.15/share, which translates to an annual yield of 10.09%. While the fund has come under pressure over the past month, with an 8% drop since the middle of June, PGP is still up almost 27% year to date, excluding distributions. Given that performance, coupled with its high yield, PGP may seem like a solid investment. However, there are a few reasons, which I will outline below, why I feel PGP will trend lower, in both the short and long term.

One, PGP trades at a very large premium to its net asset value, clocking in at over 60%. This is a major indicator to me that the fund is overpriced, and investors are taking a major risk initiating positions at current levels. While many Pimco closed end funds do trade at premiums, PGP's trades at the highest level of all the funds, by far. The next highest, PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS), trades at a premium 31.57%, and the majority of the funds trade at premiums (or discounts) at less than 10%. In my view, this indicates PGP is grossly overvalued, as even similar funds managed by Pimco do not trade at levels even close to PGP. This is important to note because it makes the fund much riskier than other alternatives. For instance, just prior to when the Fed hiked rates back on June 14, PGP dropped about $1.50/share. While it has since rebounded slightly, the sharp drop verifies that funds that trade at large premiums are more prone to large moves, in both directions. For instance, during the same period, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) and PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), funds that trade at premiums close to 7% above NAV, have posted slight gains. While their yields may be slightly lower than PGP, the steadiness of the funds provides a better cushion when negative catalysts present themselves.

Two, and just as importantly, PGP has cut its distribution from $.18/share to $.15/share in Q4 of 2016. This is an extremely negative sign for the fund, as it is the fund's first distribution cut since its inception in 2006. For Pimco to determine that its prior distribution level was no longer sustainable does not bode well for the fund's income producing ability going forward. That action initially caused the fund to plummet, reaching a level of just over $14/share in late December and early January. However, as mentioned, PGP has rallied year to date and recovered a large portion of those losses. I believe this gain is largely unjustified and expect PGP to finish the year at those lower levels. While PGP has maintained the $.15/share distribution since that first cut, it is very possible further cuts could occur. According to Morningstar's analysis, PGP is currently generating negative undistributed net investment income of $.22/share. This means PGP is currently paying out more in distributions than it is producing in income. This is obviously not sustainable, and is what led to PGP's first distribution cut back in October. Given that the fund still has negative undistributed net investment income, fund managers will either have to increase the fund's leverage to generate a higher level of return (and in doing so making the fund even riskier still) or cut distributions again to a more sustainable level. Neither option will be a positive catalyst for the fund.

Third, while PGP has traded at a substantial premium for years, historically the fund has traded at NAV, or at a discount. It wasn't until the depths of the of the financial crisis and the near zero interest rates in 2009 that PGP began to sell at a premium. Investors have irrationally bid up this fund to a point that could set the fund up for more steep drops. With a beta of 1.47, PGP is prone to wilder swings than investors of closed end funds may be prepared for. As rates revert back to historic norms, I expect PGP to return to pre-recession valuations, which would mean a dramatic decrease in share price from where it stands today.

Of course, avoiding PGP has risks of its own. While I noted some very significant reasons why I would not own the fund, year to date performance could easily sway investors in the other direction. At a gain of almost 27%, PGP has vastly outperformed the funds I mentioned earlier as safer alternatives, PKO and PDI, which have increased 16% and 8% year to date, respectively. (All three return percentages exclude distributions). Additionally, another positive aspect of PGP is the fund has 40% of its assets with maturities of one year or less. Furthermore, its total leveraged adjusted effective duration is just 1.43 years. This is important, and attractive, in a rising rate environment because as the debt matures, the fund managers will be able to reinvest that capital at the higher prevailing rates. Therefore, it is quite possible investors will continue to ignore the risks of PGP and bid up the fund to higher levels still. However, given the potential for large losses in the near future, avoiding PGP and missing out of those potential gains is a risk I am willing to take.

Bottom line: PGP is a high-yielding closed-end fund that has rewarded investors since the start of the year, recovering some of the losses the fund experienced in late 2016 when its distribution was cut almost 17%. However, the fund is fraught with perils, such as trading at a large premium to NAV, a high beta of 1.47 (indicating it is riskier than the market as a whole), and negative net income after distributions, even after a recent distribution cut. Given all these negative traits, I struggle to comprehend the fund's outperformance over similar Pimco funds that offer relatively the same yield with much more safety. While year-to-date performance of PGP has been strong, I do not expect that trend to continue for the remainder of 2017 (and beyond) and I would discourage investors from initiating positions in this fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.