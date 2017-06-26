Whole Foods Could Be The Next YouTube

The big speculation is whether there will be a bidding war for Whole Foods (WFM) now that Amazon (AMZN) has made a play for one of the nation’s leading organic foods grocers. That is, do whatever it takes to prevent Amazon from landing Whole Foods.

The case can be made that other retailers, such as SuperValu (SVU) or Albertson’s, need to come in and prevent Amazon from buying up Whole Foods.



For one, the possibilities of a Whole Foods owned Amazon is rather limitless. But a major grocer could enjoy some impressive synergies with Whole Foods. Yet, the only company with deep enough pockets to go head-to-head with Amazon in a bidding war is Wal-Mart (WMT). However, Wal-Mart has its own ‘demons’ as it looks to right-size its own 4,600 store base and to figure out how to blend its online presence with its physical presence. Still, for Wal-Mart, the big benefit could be cost savings via synergies.



For John Mackey, the Whole Foods CEO, it’s a win as he gets to keep his job. Mackey is also a fan of Amazon’s ability to look to the ‘long-term,’ noting “One thing I absolutely love, love so much about Amazon is they think long term. They have had the courage that almost no other public company has had: the courage to, basically, resist the drumbeat of short-term, quarterly earnings that have had us trapped here for a couple of years, as our same-store sales came down."



But I go back to the fact that Mackey just wants to keep his job and inking a deal with Amazon gets that done. Note, that much of Mackey's backlash against activist investors, including JANA Partners - which was pushing for a buyout of Whole Foods - was the fact that if another grocer or private equity bought out Whole Foods, he'd likely lose his job.



For Amazon, it’s very different. The company gets a guy who knows a thing or two about organic groceries.



The bigger opportunity for Amazon isn’t in selling organic produce, however, it’s about turning Whole Foods into a tech company. This could be one of those seemingly small deals that turn out to be huge wins. Much like we have seen with Google’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) buyout of YouTube, and Apple’s (AAPL) purchase of Instagram. Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion in 2006 - today it's said to be worth $90 billion or more. With YouTube, there have been immense cross-selling opportunities, and it's given Google the ability to compete in new and growing markets. Same for Facebook + Instagram, where Facebook paid $1 billion in 2012 for Instagram, and today it's worth $50 billion or more.



Amazon gets immediate and relatively large exposure to one of the largest parts of the retail industry - groceries. And with the buyout of Whole Foods, Amazon becomes the fourth-largest grocer in the U.S. Given Amazon’s operational know-how and ability to cut prices, Amazon will surely be able to take market share from the conventional grocers - but the big question is; how long will that take? There may be value in the fact that the market has over-discounted the likes of Kroger (KR) and Costco (COST), assuming Amazon will ‘kill’ those businesses overnight.



But, this Whole Foods buyout does make the likes of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) interesting. Sprouts, with Whole Foods off the market, is now the premier organic foods grocer. If a company like Wal-Mart or Kroger want to get immediate exposure to the premium organic grocery market, they can buy up Sprouts for a fraction of the Whole Foods price.



Still - it’s hard to argue that Whole Foods won’t become a force to be reckoned with in the grocery space. Those that were previously unable or unwilling to shop at Whole Foods given the high prices will soon rejoice and cheap organic and natural produce thanks to Amazon.



Given the fact that Amazon already has warehouses within 20 miles of nearly half the U.S. population and that it’ll get over 400 ‘warehouses’ with Whole Foods stores in upscale neighborhoods, you can’t discount the impact Amazon could have on the grocery sector. I still think Kroger has a unique advantage given its strategic store placement and catering specifically to the middle market - more to come on that in a later piece.



But for now, as I noted when the deal broke, this AMZN-WFM is a play for the last mile. Whole Foods will become much like a Costco, where Prime members get benefits and reduced costs in-store. Whole Foods is a beast in the industry when it comes curation, in-store experience and merchandising, but operationally, it’s been poorly run. Amazon is an operational machine. This buyout could well be to Amazon what Instagram was to Facebook, or it’s a flop - either way, the risk to Amazon is rather minimal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.