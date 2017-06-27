Netflix: Marginal Content Spend Vs. Marginal Revenue

Netflix (NFLX) has been a battleground stock for a long time. Unlike a few other names in today's market, I believe the arguments on each side are a little more balanced in this case. I will go over why this is the case and look at the general bull/bear expectations for this company. Finally, I will go over a different way to look at the company's content costs and see what this means with respect to their marginal content spend vs. their marginal revenue.



The Bull-Bear Thesis

The bull vs. bear thesis in Netflix can be illustrated very simply in the graphs shown below. Note the charts are not based on real data; they just illustrate how each camp expects the scenario to play out. No one argues that Netflix has to first spend money on content to attract subscribers. The disagreement is purely on what the end state will look like. Both camps also expect that there is a ceiling to how much money Netflix can spend on content each year and the ramp-up in content spend is expected to reach a steady state at some point. The bull camp may believe some number $X is sufficient to attract customers while maximizing profits. The bear camp may believe some number $Y may be reached because the company will just not be able to afford to spend any more. Your side of the fence is entirely dependent on whether you believe the subscription revenues will be higher or lower than the content costs in this steady state.

This is also the reason why the stock seems to react purely to their subscriber numbers and guidance during earnings more than any other metric. By all indications we are right now in the early ramp-up of content spend shown in the graphs above and the bull-bear argument exists because no one knows what the second half of the graph will look like.

Yes, it is time to talk about content amortization again

Much of the bull-bear argument in Netflix comes down to how they account for their content costs. As I mentioned before, no one really argues that Netflix needs to first spend money to get content before they can attract subscribers. However, Netflix historically has given very limited guidance on how they are accounting for their costs.

Now to be clear, amortization of content costs is a standard practice in the industry and by all indications, Netflix complies with broad industry standards (such as FASB ASC 920/926) in how it amortizes these costs. If I were to condense these standards to one statement, the standards recommend accelerated amortization for original content and allow for straight-line amortization for licensed content both of which Netflix does.

The challenge, though, is that Netflix has pioneered the concept of "binge watching" that a lot of these industry standards do not account for. The intent behind any accounting standard is to best align the timing of the costs to the revenue the asset generates. This should be the primary driving factor in deciding how to amortize costs.

In an article last year, I wrote about the hypocrisy of Netflix amortizing their content costs over several years while their own study showed that most of their viewers binge-watched the content much sooner. Take a look at their findings based on their analysis of over 100 TV series, emphasis is mine.

Netflix analyzed more than 100 serialized TV series across more than 190 countries between October 2015 and May 2016. The research examined member completion of the first season for all series. Data was only included for accounts that fully completed the season. Completion rates were organized into days and hours. The global median days to complete the first season of these series were five days. -Netflix Study June 2016

They also give very little color on how they amortize costs for their original content (or for that matter licensed content with a worldwide license) between US and International subscribers. If you do not think this is important, consider the fact that Netflix is using the US market as an example of what the potential end game looks like. Based on Netflix's accounting the US market is currently profitable, indicating the bull scenario in our graphs above. Investors may look at this and say Netflix has demonstrated that the bull thesis has played out in the US market and as they gain subscribers internationally, this will play out in other markets too.

However, if most of the content Netflix has right now is tailored to the US market, it indicates that Netflix really is, in fact, spending a large chunk of their content budget to keep the US subscribers satisfied. In order to attract international subscribers, they will likely need to spend a lot more to produce content (perhaps tailored to the local markets) and this would indicate the bear thesis playing out both in the US and International markets.

Another aspect to consider is that Netflix has never taken a writedown on any of their shows, even some of the high profile ones that have been cancelled. Production costs for "The Get Down" are claimed to have been as high as $16 million per episode and it was cancelled after a single season. Similarly "Marco Polo" is said to have cost at least $180 million but was cancelled after just two seasons. There are a few other examples as well, but none of these assets have taken an impairment charge yet. If Netflix were to take such a writedown, it will significantly impact the accounting profits it currently posts.

Valuations

So how does Netflix's valuation compare to their peers'? According to our Relative Value Model, which looks for fair value based on a cohort of stocks with similar business fundamentals (such as Revenue Growth, Gross Margins, Return on Invested Capital, Operating leverage, etc.), Netflix is about fairly valued. Our Fair value of $138.55 as of this writing is a bit lower than the last close. However, in a volatile name like Netflix, this slight premium would be no reason to short the stock.

FundamentalSpeculation.IO Netflix Relative Value Model

FundamentalSpeculation.IO Netflix Cluster Ratios

So can we accept that Netflix is trading at market valuations? One key point to remember here is that our Relative Value Model and the market in general are going by the results shown in Netflix's financial statements. However, as indicated above, if Netflix is not quite accounting for their costs correctly this equation will change. Let us take a look at a different way to look at their costs next.

Marginal Content Spend Vs. Marginal Revenue

Netflix famously has pledged to spend six billion dollars on content this year! Who would have thought we would be talking of such large numbers just a few years back? Now a lot of Netflix bears will point to the massive contractual obligations they have as a big red flag. A large part of this does not even make it to their balance sheet.

As of March 31, 2017, streaming content obligations were comprised of $3.9 billion included in "Current content liabilities" and $3.0 billion of "Noncurrent content liabilities" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and $8.4 billion of obligations that are not reflected on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as they did not then meet the criteria for recognition. - Netflix 2017 Q1 10Q

However, I do not believe we should necessarily fault them for this. Some of this content is coming online a few years down the line and it would not be fair to ask Netflix to start amortizing this asset before their subscribers even have access to this content. Yes, it does raise some concerns about cash flow as indicated by the large negative FCF over the past couple of years but as long as Netflix is able to finance this through the capital markets, we are back at square one. The bull camp will continue to believe that when the content does come online, the subscription revenues will be more than sufficient to pay for it and the bear camp will argue otherwise.

How about if we look at it in a different way? If we go by the assumption that at some point we have to hit an equilibrium steady state with respect to the content spend and subscription revenues, let us take a look at the progress Netflix is making towards this steady state. One important fact to remember is that there is theoretically an optimal steady state that maximizes profits. If you increase content spend beyond this, you may be able to attract more subscribers but the incremental revenue from the new subscribers will not be sufficient to pay for the increase in content costs incurred to attract them.

Going back to the balance sheet for a minute, the content assets that Netflix shows on their balance sheet (Both current and Non-current) correspond to content that is already available on the platform. Going by Netflix's own study about the binge viewing habits of their subscribers, I would argue the cost of any content available on the platform should be expensed at least on an annual basis. Whether you agree with this view or not, you certainly have to admit that the increase in their content assets represents the increase in "value" Netflix believes they need to provide to retain existing subscribers + attract new subscribers as per their own accounting assumptions.

To keep things simple, we will look at the total content assets that are clearly indicated on their balance sheet going back several years. While this does include their DVD segment, this is a small fraction of the assets and a stable to declining segment. Since we are currently only interested in the change in the value of the assets, the impact of the DVD segment should cancel out. All values noted are in thousands.

The way I like to look at this data is to see how much Netflix is adding in terms of content assets to generate the incremental revenue. Let us look at this over the past four years.

While things seemed to be looking good till 2014, they have clearly taken a turn for the worse over the past two years. As of 2016, Netflix is providing an incremental $1.75 worth of content for the marginal dollar in revenue they generate from their global streaming subscriptions. While this approach has been successful in growing subscribers, this is clearly not sustainable.

Let us also consider the kind of pressures Netflix is facing. With no shortage of competitors trying to get into the streaming space such as Hulu, Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB), if anything content costs are only expected to go up. On the other hand, as Netflix tries to expand into smaller markets it will see downward pricing pressure, trying to attract lower income households to their service. As of their last earnings report, their average monthly revenue per paying membership in the US was $10.07 compared to $8.09 for international users.

At a market cap of about $70 billion, they are priced as though they have already validated the bull thesis when, in fact, this is far from true. The only argument that you can make towards the bull thesis is that the increase in content spend has not yet attracted the potential pool of global subscribers, but it eventually will. This argument, however, gets weaker and weaker every year they fail to attract enough customers to pay for the value they supposedly provide through their service.

Even if you believe Netflix has a chance to be successful, you have to discount the possibility that they will fail and this should result in a valuation significantly lower than current levels. What should this level be? It is hard for me to tell. Based on what I see in the charts above, they are heading in an unsustainable direction and the only way I see them surviving is if they cut their content spend to a sustainable level. Their valuation at that point will depend on the number of subscribers they are able to retain under this "steady state" of content spend. Just the uncertainty here demands a discount to the valuation but Netflix seems to have been caught up in this market that is bidding up any business that is showing growth. If you are long, I would recommend hedging your position and personally, I find this to be a good short candidate.

