The Automakers' Dilemma: Why Incumbents Will Struggle To Compete With Tesla

Electric cars are poised to take the world by storm. Tesla is better positioned than any other automaker to capitalize on the opportunity. Incumbents will struggle to keep up.

Incumbents will persistently be tempted to allocate scarce resources, including capital and talent, to gasoline cars rather than electric cars. This is the problem of asymmetric motivation.

Established automakers are poorly set up to produce and sell electric cars at scale. Tesla, on the other hand, is designed from the ground up as an electric car company.

In his landmark book The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail, Harvard business professor Clayton Christensen develops a theory to explain why even superbly managed companies often flounder in the face of new technologies. Christensen’s key insight is that when a new technology enters the scene, a company’s typical incentives can be misaligned with its long-term success:

The research reported in this book… shows that in the cases of well-managed firms… good management was the most powerful reason they failed to stay atop their industries. Precisely because these firms listened to their customers, invested aggressively in new technologies that would provide their customers more and better products of the sort they wanted, and because they carefully studied market trends and systematically allocated investment capital to innovations that promised the best returns, they lost their positions of leadership. What this implies at a deeper level is that many of what are now widely accepted principles of good management are, in fact, only situationally appropriate. There are times at which it is right not to listen to customers, right to invest in developing lower-performance products that promise lower margins, and right to aggressively pursue small, rather than substantial, markets.

Electric cars are not a disruptive technology, according to the classic theory of disruptive innovation developed by Christensen. Classic disruption theory applies only to products that start at the low end of a market and move toward the high end. However, more recently, some theorists of business have made an effort to adapt disruption theory to products that take the opposite trajectory: they start at the high end and move to the low end. That includes electric cars.

Christensen himself recognizes that there is some important, incumbent-rattling phenomenon that happens with products that move from the high end to the low end. However, he objects to other theorists co-opting the term “disruption” to refer to a process distinct from the one that The Innovator’s Dilemma describes. Regardless of whether we call it “disruption,” certain products that go from high to low confound and cut down industry leaders.

Some - but not all - of the dynamics described by classic disruption theory can show up under conditions other than those the theory originally stipulated. In some circumstances, a startup will introduce a product at the high end and for impliable, structural reasons the default behaviour of well-managed, well-capitalized incumbents will be to cede their industry dominance.

This scenario seems to be playing out as Tesla (TSLA) descends the cost curve from the high-end Model S and Model X to the mass market Model 3.

How will incumbents respond to the Model 3 launch?

Starting with the Model 3, mass-market electric cars will offer equal or superior performance to gasoline cars for a lower cost. I lay out the details in Part 2 of my article on the Model 3 and Chevy Bolt, but in brief: Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecasts that when the cost of battery packs drops below $200/kWh, electric cars will achieve cost parity with equivalent gasoline cars. Tesla has long since crossed the $200/kWh threshold, with costs below $190/kWh in early 2016 and now believed to be considerably lower. Based on what we know now, the Model 3’s driving performance will match or exceed that of all gasoline cars at its $35,000 base price point.

Even with Tesla’s battery pack costs dropping and the Model 3’s launch imminent, incumbent automakers are still TSLA)+to+Buy/13004896.html" rel="nofollow">wishy-washy about electric cars. So far, their few forays into making electric cars have been tepid at best and token at worst. There are no obvious, public signs of the kind of radical changes that are required to adapt to a world in which electric cars are more affordable than their gasoline counterparts.

Stanford energy expert Tony Seba argues that electric cars are rapidly approaching a tipping point.

So what will happen if the Model 3 is the commercial success it looks like it will be? Will incumbents scramble to make electric cars, quickly subjecting Tesla to fierce competition? They may try, but it won't be easy. Incumbent automakers face serious difficulties in making the transition from selling gasoline cars to selling electric cars. It’s the classic innovator’s dilemma: maintaining the current business is necessary for short-term survival, but transitioning to the future business is necessary for long-term survival. Scarce resources must be split between the two. Key stakeholders resist the transition.

Tesla: the full stack electric car company

In the electric car market, Tesla has two main structural advantages over incumbents. Both advantages exist because Tesla has been all-in on electric cars from the beginning. Those advantages are: 1) asymmetric motivation to make electric cars and 2) avoiding car dealerships in favour of a direct sales model.

Asymmetric motivation: in the short term, it’s irrational for incumbents to allocate capital, management resources, and engineering and design talent to a small market like electric cars that will initially deliver lower margins than gasoline vehicles. In the long term, their competitive positioning in the auto industry depends on it. Unlike incumbents, Tesla is not torn between the present and the future. One hundred percent of its capital, management resources, and talent is poured into electric cars and a supporting ecosystem of electricity generation and storage.

Car dealerships: 47% of car dealerships’ gross profit comes from service, while only 28% comes from new car sales. Electric cars require dramatically less service than gasoline cars, potentially imperiling this business model. Incumbent auto manufacturers may have to transition from dealerships to direct sales or compel the creation of a new, leaner business model for dealerships. Dealerships are likely to resist either move, and they have leverage since they control manufacturers’ distribution. There are also legal obstacles to overcome to implement direct sales. In the United States, manufacturers are generally forbidden from competing with their own dealerships.

Asymmetric motivation is a classic feature of disruption as described by The Innovator’s Dilemma. Incumbents’ problem with car dealerships is an extension of the same dilemma. If incumbent manufacturers could just immediately abandon the current business, they wouldn’t have to worry about dealerships. But since they rely on dealerships for their current revenue and face legal barriers to change, incumbents will be pulled in two directions: between the present - gasoline cars sold via dealerships - and the future - electric cars and possibly direct sales. In other words, they will be torn between their short-term survival and their long-term survival.

Asymmetric motivation

Anton Wahlman unintentionally illustrates the problem of asymmetric motivation in his article “Advice for Ford: Go Low Tech”:

When it comes to electrified vehicles, the one thing we know for certain is that they have been a financial disaster for the automakers. This should not be a surprise. When the government forces you to sell more cars of a particular type, than for which there is natural demand in the free unsubsidized market, basic economics 101 dictates that your financial returns will be lower. Ford has sold plenty of gasoline-electric hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and will be selling pure EVs in a major way starting no later than calendar year 2020. That's when it will be in production with a 300 mile-plus range all-electric compact SUV. Given the insanely large losses sustained by all other car companies in their EV effort, Ford's strategy to date appears to have been smart - the opposite of stupid.

Remember Christensen’s observation that in instances of disruption incumbents don’t fail because they’re stupid, but because they make decisions that would typically be rational. They avoid investing in the future in order to maximize short-term financial performance, but at the expense of their long-term prospects.

The electric car scenario could play out in a number of different ways. All of the incumbents could be more or less equally slow to make the transition, ceding massive gains to Tesla but not destroying themselves. Alternatively, some major automakers could lag far enough behind the pack that they collapse into bankruptcy. Avoiding that outcome should be a top priority for Ford (F), but it’s not.

From a present-focused point of view, Ford is making the smart, rational move. From a future-focused point of view, Ford is making a short-sighted and risky move. The more obvious it becomes that electric cars are taking over the automotive market, the less time Ford has to play catch-up. Today, all incumbent automakers appear to face the same fundamental dilemma. They are incentivized to increase their short-term financial performance - to the detriment of their long-term competitiveness with Tesla - with the outspoken support of plenty of analysts and investors.

Although electric cars constitute an existential risk for slow-moving manufacturers, the outcome doesn’t have to be catastrophic for incumbents to be very good for Tesla. The dilemma just has to slow them down so much that none retakes the lead in electric vehicles before Tesla grows to their size. Once Tesla reaches the scale of Toyota (TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) or GM (GM), it will be too late.

Car dealerships

In his paper “Applying the theory of disruptive innovation to recent developments in the electric vehicle market,” Michael Frohman identifies car dealerships as a point of weakness in the existing gasoline car ecosystem. Frohman cites a McKinsey study that found car dealerships only have a 2% margin on new car sales and that negative margins are common. Service accounts for 47% of car dealerships’ gross profit, compared to only 28% from new car sales.

Stanford University lecturer Tony Seba estimates that electric cars have 100x fewer moving parts than gasoline cars and have a 10x to 100x lower cost of maintenance. This means that universal adoption of electric cars could eliminate 42% to 46% of car dealerships' gross profit under their current business model. While I have not been able to find any research that explicitly addresses this question, it seems quite plausible that car dealerships could not remain profitable after the loss of almost half of their gross profit.

Manufacturers that want to compete with Tesla in selling electric cars therefore risk torpedoing their dealerships in the process, or more likely will find that their dealerships - not wanting to be torpedoed - refuse to sell electric cars in substantial volumes. The two remaining options for manufacturers are to 1) transition to a direct sales model or 2) compel the creation of a new, leaner business model for dealerships designed for electric cars.

Both of these options are likely to be met with opposition from dealerships since they imply either their obsoletion or a huge reduction in their personnel and revenues. The first option also involves legal difficulties. Even if dealership opposition can eventually be overcome, it will create delays in selling electric cars in high volumes that will put incumbents even further behind Tesla.

A Model X in front of the Tesla Store in Montreal, Canada. In 2010, Tesla hired George Blankenship, formerly Apple's (AAPL) VP of Design and Store Development, to design stores for direct car sales inspired by Apple's stores.

Self-driving on demand as an escape hatch

A potential third option for incumbents would be to leapfrog vehicle sales entirely and jump straight to manufacturing electric cars that provide self-driving on demand. Competitiveness in the self-driving on demand market will require electric vehicles anyway since the energy and maintenance costs of driving an additional mile will be dramatically lower. According to Tony Seba, not only are maintenance costs at least 10x lower for electric vehicles, energy costs are 10x lower as well. The lifetime of electric vehicles is also expected to be several times longer.

However, this approach carries its own problems. Unexpected delays in developing self-driving would leave a manufacturer stuck with the original dilemma for as long as the delays persist. So would delays in regulatory approval. That makes this a risky strategy.

It could also be a time-consuming, roundabout strategy. Training neural networks to drive may require immense quantities of data - in order to capture rare edge cases - that can only be acquired by equipping production cars with self-driving hardware. In this case, incumbents would have to deploy two generations of vehicles: first, a generation of gasoline cars with self-driving hardware and second, a new fleet of self-driving electric cars that provide an on demand service. Currently, almost all major automakers are aiming to release production cars with self-driving hardware in 2020 or 2021. That is just the beginning of the process, not the end. In 2020, Tesla plans to manufacture 1 million self-driving electric cars per year. In 2021, it may manufacture millions more. On incumbents' current timelines, this strategy is too slow.

Conclusion

There is no ideal solution to the problem of car dealerships. Replace, reinvent, or leapfrog - all three promise to be long, messy, and uncertain.

Asymmetric motivation is a more tractable problem. If investors and CEOs see what’s coming, incumbents can swallow the bitter pill of delayed financial gratification. It will be interesting to watch which companies see the future coming and which don’t until it’s too late. It will be survival of the farsighted.

It turns out that one of Tesla’s best assets is its clarity of purpose: accelerate the transition to sustainable energy by making electric cars sexy, fun, useful, and finally, affordable. It has designed its business from the ground up with that goal in mind, avoiding the traps its competitors have built for themselves. The Model 3 will be the truest consummation of Tesla's vision to date. It will also mark the tipping point for electric cars.

Remember this moment. As I write, Tesla is one of the most shorted companies in the world. Critics are convinced that established automakers will waltz into the electric car market and eat Tesla’s lunch. But Tesla’s exclusive focus on electric cars has given it structural advantages that won’t make it so easy for incumbents to compete. As Christensen’s study of disruptive innovation shows, startups with less cash and less industry experience routinely overtake incumbents. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has already done this once in the space industry.

Tony Seba predicts that by 2025 all new cars will be electric. Tesla is better positioned than any other automaker to ride the wave of change - and even to accelerate it. Over the coming months and years, it will become increasingly apparent that business as usual in the auto industry won’t be viable for much longer. Tesla is at the forefront of a new way of doing business: new technology, a new retail model, and new priorities. Tesla averted the dilemma that other automakers face by making electric cars its mission from the beginning. Consequently, it is poised to remain at the forefront of the electric car market well into the future.

My recommendation: buy TSLA and hold on a very long-term basis.

Elon Musk's other company, SpaceX, reuses a rocket. Spreading the cost of multiple launches across a single rocket dramatically lowers the cost of access to space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.