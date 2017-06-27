Cypress 3.0 Still On Track

One should also take notice of a 3.3% dividend yield, not all that common for a small tech company.

Now that the boardroom fight is out of the way, investors can concentrate on these developments.

While the company is still digesting these acquisitions, the indications are that the transformation is well underway and delivering solid returns.

Cypress Semiconductor is in the midst of a corporate transformation that was fueled by two acquisitions.

Now that we have the battle between the CEOs out of the way with founder and former CEO TJ Rogers and Cypress First triumphant, we can concentrate on the business, more especially Cypress Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:CY) transition from a commodity memory producer to one that's providing higher-margin automotive, industrial and Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions. This transition is already in progress:

Of course, the transition was greatly accelerated by the acquisition of Spansion and Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) IoT business in 2015.

But let's not write off the company's memory business. While the projections might be for a gradual decline of 2-5% a year, Cypress is still the market leader in NOR Flash and SDRAM.

And NOR Flash is booming. From EETimes:

The global supply of NOR flash memory remains constrained amid rising demand for AMOLED panels and touch screen displays, leading one market watcher to forecast a 20 percent increase in NOR pricing in the third quarter. DRAMeXchange, a unit of market research firm TrendForce that tracks memory pricing, said current global NOR flash manufacturing capacity is limited to 88,000 300mm wafers per month. The firm expects the NOR supply to remain tight because related components require a high level of customization and ramping production is difficult.

Having in-house memory production also affords Cypress a lower bill of materials for some of its embedded products. Indeed, during the Q1CC, management argued that while the company has shed much of the low-margin volume business (NOR Flash goes into embedded solutions for automotive and industrial applications), it does profit ("opportunistically," as they themselves admitted) from the shortage by supplying customers that need supply, "but at our price."

But we shouldn't get overexcited here. On the whole, the company is focusing on the embedded products where margins are higher and visibility better, and the market conditions in the NOR market don't really alter that a great deal, if any.

Q1 figures

Overall, it was a solid quarter (see PR) coming in above expectations. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $0.13, 2 cents above expectations, and revenues grew by 25% and beat by $20 million.

There is some stuff worth highlighting:

Revenue growth was 25%% yoy and, unusual given Q1 normally experiencing a 5-7% seasonal decline, was even up sequentially. It's also quite a bit above the company's 23-27% target that it mentioned during the Analyst Day.

Its IoT business grew 30% sequentially to $93 million, which really buttresses the Cypress 3.0 strategy. A 70% increase in customer base since the acquisitions of the IoT business is another sign that there are considerable synergies and cross-selling opportunities.

Compared to that, its other division - the memory products division (MPD) - declined by 9% with revenue of $214 million.

Cash from operations was $26 million, $17 million of which associated with the restructuring and related severances, as well as an increase in inventory for expected ramp of revenue in Q2.

The company sold the Minnesota fab for $30 million.

Cypress produced a fairly substantial GAAP loss ($40.79 million), but this is mostly related to:

Stock-based compensation: $25.8 million

Amortization of intangible assets: $48.25 million

Growth

First let's discuss the immediate future in terms of Q2 guidance:

For Q2, management is forecasting revenues of $530-560 million (vs. consensus for $533.9 million), margin of 40-41% and EPS of $0.14-0.18 (in line with consensus for $0.16). These are non-GAAP figures.

Normally, there is a 6-7% seasonality in Q2, but the company guides Q2 revenues only 2.5-5% higher, as the Q1 figures came in unusually strong.

As Cypress entered Q2 with over 90% booked already, visibility is really very good.

The book-to-bill ratio increased from 1.05 to 1.3, a pretty substantial improvement. Asked on the CC, management seemed to agree with an analyst characterization of the business as being "supply-constrained," and lead times are increasing a bit as a result.

If you're a little disappointed, you might also want to want to take on-board what CEO Hassane El-Khoury said during the Q1CC:

I don't want to give a guide but I kind of alluded to, I think it's going to be stronger than seasonal for both Q3 and Q4 based on what we're seeing right now. That's the best that we can lay out to you at this point.

So, management is hinting at some re-acceleration in the second half. There seem to be plenty of drivers not only to produce growth, but also to improve other financial metrics.

Cypress has projected long-term growth of revenues of 7-9% and reaffirmed this during the Q1CC. Its three major growth vectors are IoT, automotive and USB Type-C, but there are some additional elements for improvement.

USB Type-C : The company is the market leader and expects a significant ramp-up, especially in the second half of the year, but this comes from a small base, as it's a relatively new product. The ramp on the mobile market would obviously provide the biggest boost, given the size of that market. But there is also the PC market (Cypress has wins with five of the top six OEMs) and accessories. There is a $300 million pipeline.

The company is the market leader and expects a significant ramp-up, especially in the second half of the year, but this comes from a small base, as it's a relatively new product. The ramp on the mobile market would obviously provide the biggest boost, given the size of that market. But there is also the PC market (Cypress has wins with five of the top six OEMs) and accessories. There is a $300 million pipeline. Automotive is already 33% of revenues, and the company is really solidifying its position here and expects 8-12% growth annually. It has "major wins in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS. We currently have a very strong and growing pipeline. With over 90 ADAS projects already active, 80% of which are among the top 12 OEMs." (per the Q1CC). Design wins take one or two years to show up in the numbers, so we can expect good growth to continue here for a while.

is already 33% of revenues, and the company is really solidifying its position here and expects 8-12% growth annually. It has "major wins in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS. We currently have a very strong and growing pipeline. With over 90 ADAS projects already active, 80% of which are among the top 12 OEMs." (per the Q1CC). Design wins take one or two years to show up in the numbers, so we can expect good growth to continue here for a while. The company is also gaining more traction in body electronics (the electronic systems that controls lots of stuff in vehicles, like doors, windows, roof, seats, smartphone terminals, etc.) with the Traveo II (which was selected by Continental) based on its performance (not second sourcing as a result of the merger between NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Freescale), but this revenue is also 2-3 years out from design wins.

(the electronic systems that controls lots of stuff in vehicles, like doors, windows, roof, seats, smartphone terminals, etc.) with the Traveo II (which was selected by Continental) based on its performance (not second sourcing as a result of the merger between NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Freescale), but this revenue is also 2-3 years out from design wins. Its connectivity products don't only get traction in the IoT and automotive applications, they are also present in the consumer market - for instance, in the wildly popular Nintendo Switch (in the form of the company's low-power WiFi-Bluetooth combo chips).

Gross margins are driven by product and client mix, but especially by the fab utilization rate. Gross margins (non-GAAP) stood at 39.3% in Q1, and it's on target to reach 43% by the end of this year and 48% by the end of next year.

Fab utilization stood at 63% at the end of Q1 and is expected to be around 75% at year end.

There are still synergies from the Spansion acquisition to be achieved.

One should also realize is that with the fast-growing sectors being smaller and the contracting sectors still being the larger part of revenue, there is a good deal of leverage here as the contracting parts become a smaller part of the company. IoT also has higher margins.

There was a fractional decrease in the long-term debt (from $1.19 billion to $1.17 billion) in Q1, but more importantly, the company refinanced the term loans, reducing rates from 4.7% to 3.9% (+LIBOR). This will reduce interest expense from $19.47 million in Q1 to $16.6 million in Q2.

Metrics

For investors, there are several other considerations to ponder that make the shares an attractive buy:

A dividend yield of 3.3%.

A target to return 80% of free cash flow to investors.

Using the rest of the free cash flow to deleverage. At present, Cypress still has substantial debt ($1.29 billion at the end of Q1), roughly 3.5x adjusted EBITDA. The target is to reduce this to 2.5x-3x adjusted EBITDA. The company has $122 million in cash and short-term investments.

Below you see the last five years of (GAAP) gross margin, which took a hit as a result of the acquisitions and related cost in 2015 but is already recovering nicely. The target is to get to the previous pre-acquisitions highs, and the company is well on the way to doing this.

EBITDA is also recovering, but this is still feeling the effects of the amortization of intangible assets, a result of the 2015 acquisitions as you can see in the graph below. This is a non-cash item, of course.

Analysts expect 71 cents a share in earnings this year, rising to $1.02 the next, which prices the shares at 13 times 2018 earnings. Given the corporate transformation, we think there is considerable room for growth here.

The stock does need to break out above $14, though:

Conclusion

Cypress Semiconductor continues to deliver solid progress by redirecting the company towards more integrated solutions and faster-growing markets with higher margins.

Additionally, connectivity, USB Type-C and automotive will be substantial product drivers, with added boosts from increasing capacity utilization, deleveraging and the slowly fading effect of declining parts of the business.

Then there is the pretty substantial dividend yield of 3.3%. We see this stock as a solid investment for the rest of the year and beyond.

