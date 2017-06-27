Smart Beta Dividend Growth Stocks

72 of 826 stocks emerge as possible "better bets" for dividend growth investors.

Smart beta indexes use "factors" to select stocks that are thought to have greater return potential.

Background: What is Smart Beta?

Two years ago, I wrote an article that took a deep dive into “smart beta.” That is the investment industry’s term for weighting or tilting stock portfolios according to certain investment “factors” that have been identified as leading to better long-term returns.

There are two key elements of smart beta indexes:

They use factors to select stocks for the index

They weight stocks by factor(s) instead of conventional weighting by capitalization

ETFdb.com describes smart beta ETFs this way:

Smart Beta ETFs are funds that follow an alternative weighting strategy compared to the traditional cap-weighted indexes. They are a blend of passive and active investing that adjusts [for] technical and/or fundamental factors such as size, value, momentum and volatility. In general, Smart Beta ETFs try to enhance returns, reduce risk and add diversification in a transparent and cost-effective way.

What are the factors? Many of the studies that have identified them are academic, while others have been produced by the investment industry itself.

Hundreds of ETFs have been launched in the last few years to exploit smart beta factors. Some concentrate on a single factor, while others are known as multi-factor ETFs.

These are the most widely recognized smart beta factors:

Value

Low volatility

Smaller company size

Quality

Momentum

Dividend growth

Two of the above six factors are not academically recognized, but rather have been derived from industry studies.

Low volatility contradicts academia’s concept that higher rewards are associated with higher volatility. Non-academic studies suggest otherwise.

Dividend growth contradicts academia’s principle that dividends are irrelevant. Again, non-academic studies suggest otherwise.

In this article, I will utilize all of the factors except momentum because it has a short-term orientation. Most dividend growth investors are interested in long-term results.

Finding Dividend Growth Stocks with Smart Beta Tilts

In this article, I will identify dividend growth stocks that also qualify as smart beta stocks on one or more factors beyond dividend growth itself.

The idea is that by combining dividend growth with one or more of the other factors, an investor may be able to identify more promising dividend growth stocks.

In a nutshell, I do this by using smart beta ETFs to identify stocks that display the various factors. Then I cross-check those stocks against David Fish’s Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers [CCC].

Here are the steps:

1. I used the CCC spreadsheet to define “dividend growth stock”: A US-traded company that has increased its dividend for 5 years or more in a row. Any stock failing this simple requirement is not on the CCC, and therefore it is not in the results here. As of the end of May 2017, the CCC had 826 dividend growth stocks in its database.

2. I deleted more than half the CCC stocks before checking for smart beta factors. Removed were:

Stocks with yields < 2.0%. These are shown in red in the yield column of the CCC. This took the number of eligible stocks from 826 down to 505.

Stocks with 5-year DGRs (dividend growth rates) < 4.0% per year. (I did not remove such stocks if their yield was 4.0% or greater.) This step took the eligible number down to 448.

Stocks with a frozen or overdue dividend increase shown in red on the CCC. This reduced the survivors to 395. That’s our starting universe of dividend growth stocks.

3. I selected 10 ETFs to represent the factors. I went down ETFdb’s list of ETFs from largest (in capital value) to smallest. I selected ETFs whose smart beta factor was obvious from their names. The 10 that I selected range in size from almost $37 billion in assets (IWD) down to $1.3 million (SPHQ).

A few are “multi-factor” ETFs that select on the basis of more than one smart beta factor. I did not select ETFs whose smart beta factor was dividends or dividend growth, with one exception: I included the popular SPHD that weights dividends with low volatility. I figured that the dividend growth factor itself is adequately covered by the CCC collection.

As I went down the list, I skipped over ETFs that seemed redundant with larger ETFs already represented. Here are the 10 that I picked.

ETF Ticker Factor[S] iShares Russell 1000 Value IWD Value Vanguard Value VTV Value iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA USMV Low volatility iShares S&P 500 Value IVE Value iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value IWS Value, size Vanguard Mid-Cap Value VOE Value, size PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility SPLV Low volatility iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor QUAL Quality PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility SPHD Low volatility PowerShares S&P 500 High Quality SPHQ Quality

For all of the ETFs, I used the top 25 holdings as shown on Morningstar for that ETF. All of the ETFs have more stocks than that, but they are generally weighted – following smart beta principles – to emphasize the smart beta factor[s] rather than sheer company cap size.

4. After hiding many CCC columns for clarity of presentation, I added 11 columns, one for each ETF in the table above plus a column for total score. Each stock gets a point for each smart beta ETF that it appears in. Thus, those stocks that display more smart beta factors get more points.

5. I hid the rows with no Xs and sorted on total points.

Here Are the Results…

There are 72 stocks that made it through with at least 1 point. So, of the 826 stocks to begin with, < 9% made it to the end of the grading process.

Here are the results, presented in 3 groups. The first group includes all the stocks that got more than 3 “votes.” The second group shows all the 2s and 3s, and the third group shows all the 1s.

Observations and Comments

As you can see, 13 stocks garnered 4 or more points on this simple scoring system. Most of the 4+ scorers would be in anyone’s Dividend Growth Hall of Fame, including AT&T (T), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), PepsiCo (PEP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Altria (MO), and 3M (MMM).

Some more great dividend growth companies appear in the middle group, including Coca-Cola (KO), Philip Morris (PM), Microsoft (MSFT), McDonald’s (MCD), and Duke Energy (DUK).

The third group contains a noticeably higher proportion of companies with shorter dividend growth streaks. Some of the most recognizable names in the third group are Realty Income (O), Southern (SO), Dominion Resources (D), and CVS Health (CVS).

Please note that being a value-style stock in a smart beta ETF is not the same as being well valued. Many investors believe that many value-style stocks are currently overvalued.

For that reason, my suggestion would be to always check valuations as part of your due diligence process.

Most dividend growth investors use smart beta factors when they are selecting stocks, even if they do not think of them as smart beta factors. For example, many investors have methods to judge quality. Almost everyone checks valuation. A lot of us look for low volatility. And of course, we all look for dividend growth.

This article is just an illustration of how smart beta ETFs can be used to identify candidates for further research. Depending on your goals and needs, any index is going to contain bad apples that you would normally discard, not to mention good candidates that are badly valued at the moment.

So, as always, do your own work and make your own judgements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD, T, JNJ, PEP, PG, KO, PM, MSFT, MCD, O, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.