AMD: How Much Gas Is Left In The Tank?

We continue to reiterate our $19 price target, as AMD remains our best semiconductor idea for 2017.

What caps upside is broad sector valuations and the heightened possibility of volatility ticking higher as we move past the month of July.

We believe near-term support can be found at $13.38, and from there the stock will rally above $15.

We think shares may pull back slightly but will likely rally into Q2'17 earnings and following the earnings announcement.

AMD shares seem to be taking a pause following their recent rally. While we can acknowledge that EPYC does contribute to the company's valuation, we're cautious of broad tech sector valuations as well.



While AMD is by no means overvalued and has plenty of upside to business fundamentals, the near-term view suggests that the stock could be exposed to broad market volatility/correction.

Hence, we're not in any hurry to raise our valuation estimate, though underlying growth pertaining to MPUs, APUs, GPUs and custom hardware suggests meaningful value contribution in the foreseeable 12-month time frame.

Sentiment positive, but for how much longer?

Readers have been asking, "If EPYC is a major source of revenue, why not raise the target price?"

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, we plan on backing in assumptions of revenue contribution from EPYC, but we're also aware of the potential pitfalls of buying into stocks when sentiment is so elevated on a sector basis. That being the case, AMD's caveat is its ability to ramp profits and revenue ahead of consensus estimates/expectations, and the durability of this ramp.

Given the multi-year growth ramp and shifting sentiment, we're expecting the stock to eventually exceed our initial estimate going into the current year.



However, we're increasingly skeptical of broad market valuations and believe that in the event of a market correction, the worst-performing basket will likely be technology.

Despite this reality, we think AMD will deliver alpha or perform above benchmark returns. But, if the benchmark itself performs poorly, the relative overperformance is comparative to a negative returning basket. This, in turn, reduces the scope of multiple expansion despite how well-justified the investment thesis may be.

(Source: BofAML)

Keep in mind, 44% of fund managers believe equity prices are overvalued, according to BofAML's June Fund Manager Survey. In extreme cases, you will find some stocks trading upwards on diminished profitability, and there the stock is primarily a beneficiary of macro/market cyclicality.

However, AMD is not a cyclically dependent play and likely trades upward on profits/revenue growth given enough time. However, the scope of gains could be diminished by sector rotations or other external factors. Hence, our unwillingness to rush out and raise our value estimate, as there are other factors at play that diminish the scope of upside in 2017.

Weighing in on stock price momentum

(Source: TC2000)

The stock has broken above the triangle formation and pulled back from the resistance area at $14.65. We're less concerned by near-term price action, but believe the stock is poised for a modest pullback to $13.38. The price likely consolidates for a while, and upon announcing strong quarterly earnings guidance, we expect the stock to break above $15.50.

Investors can accumulate shares going into the ER, as expectations have been set remarkably low for 2H'17. We believe AMD's outlook will determine whether the stock will trade at or near our price target as we gear up for a potential market correction following the Q2'17 earnings season.

Therefore, the month of August could become a more challenging environment as expectations reset for the entire tech basket.

Final thoughts

We remain optimistic on AMD, as the underlying investment thesis has continued to gain momentum over the past year.

The charts suggest a modest pullback before rallying to new highs. We believe Q2'17 earnings will provide the necessary firepower to send shares above $15, though the upside will likely be impacted by broad market flows and an uptick in volatility.

Therefore, we continue to reiterate our $19 price target and top pick designation on AMD when pertaining to semiconductors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.