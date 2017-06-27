Tesla Model 3 Launch Will Require Almost $20 Billion In Lease Financing, On Top Of $8-10 Billion In CapEx

Will they be able to get the money?

Much has been written recently, both on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) expansion plans and the resultant capital requirements. In addition to their stated capital spending plans, in order to sell 500,000+ automobiles per year, TSLA will require almost $20 billion in lease financing.

TSLA has stated an intention to:

Increase production capacity at Freemont to 500,000 automobiles per year

Build and sell 500,000 automobiles per year

Finish Gigafactory 1.

Double the number of supercharging stations to 10,000, and double again to 20,000 in 2018.

Double the number of service centers to 100 in 2017, and then double again to 200 in 2018.

Implied in this is:

The ability to provide lease financing for at least 25% of the vehicles.

Working capital for 500,000 cars per year.

The ability to buy back approximately 50% of the leased cars when they come off lease. They will of course be sold eventually, but a warehouse line will be required.

Let's do the math

1) Lease finance.

Deliver 500,000 automobiles per year, or 1,500,000 over three years

At least 25% will be leased, or 375,000

Average vehicle price assumed - $50,000

Total lease finance required - $18.75 billion

500,000 automobiles per year is the stated goal. That run rate will not be reached until mid to late 2018 or early 2019.

25% on leases is the historical rate for TSLA. That works out to 125,000 leases per year. Leases are normally 3 years, so that would mean 375,000 automobiles on lease at peak.

Average price assumed is $50,000 (blended X, S, and 3) x 375,000 = $18.75 billion. Of course, the leases written in the first year will have two years payments applied by the third year, so the total outstanding value leased during year 3 would be closer to $16.5 billion. Sales also don't happen all at once, so the lease portfolio would grow over time. TSLA does not need all the leasing capacity in place initially, but they will need it relatively soon. The leasing capacity has to be in place for the sales to happen.

Since there will be no residual value information on the Model 3, the leasing providers will require a guarantee from TSLA, at least for some time. Given a residual value of 60%, at peak this is a potential exposure of $11.25 billion.

In addition, underwriters will consider the leases as exposure to TSLA when evaluating their financial position and whether to provide additional direct finance. In other words, If Bank A is in the ABL, they will include some portion of any exposure to TSLA leases when determining any increase.

2) Used cars

In the Q1 investor letter, embedded above, TSLA indicated that about 25% of sales are leased, and they expect to get less than 50% of those back at lease end and that they expect to sell those at a profit. But they have to be able to finance the repurchases.

In the beginning, it's not a problem, the numbers are small. Eventually, however, 50% (return) of 25% (leased) of 500,000 (one year's sales) at $30k per (residual value at 60% of the blended $50K), assuming they have to hold the car for 6 months between the time they pay for it and the time it gets sold, is almost $1 billion.

2) Working Capital - Auto companies have been very effective at training their suppliers to expect 60-day plus payment terms, and they don't have significant receivables due to the financing of the automobiles. At the end of Q1, GM had $15 billion in automotive receivables plus inventory and $28 billion in trade payables. Ford (NYSE:F) had a net negative working capital position of $2 billion at the end of Q1. However, GM and Ford have dealers to handle the finished goods inventory. TSLA does not. What TSLA does have, at least during the initial launch of the 3, is customer deposits, representing buyers waiting for delivery. Finished goods won't be a problem initially. So I do not expect working capital to be a cash drain. If, however, TSLA does not continue to pre-sell the cars, there is a potential capital requirement for finished goods. Car dealer inventories typically run around 65 days. I would never expect TSLA to get near that number. Just for perspective though, for TSLA at 500K cars per year, even 10 days inventory would require almost $600 million to fund.

3) Freemont - TSLA indicated $2 billion in capex prior to the Model 3 launch and spent $550 million in Q1. I expect at least $2.0 billion to complete Freemont.

4) Gigafactory 1 - $1.5 billion left of TSLA spending. It's an estimate, TSLA's not telling.

5) Charging stations - $250k each, add 5,000 this year = $1.25 billion. Add 10,000 in 2018, an additional $2.5 billion.

6) Sales and Service centers - 50 more in 2017, 100 more in 2018. Intended for high-cost areas (NY, CHI, SF). Face to the customer, service bays, equipment. Gotta be at least $2 million per, right? $100 million in 2017, $200 million in 2018.

I realize there are temporal misalignments in the analysis as some of the capital spending is imminent, and some are over a longer period of time, so TSLA does not need all the money right now. I also realize that the lease finance and used automobile issue will not materialize until and unless the Model 3 launch is successful. It is possible that the model for financing TSLA vehicles will develop in such a way that TSLA does not have to be so involved. But they can't plan on that happening.

How much money will TSLA need now?

TSLA just increased the ABL by $625 million, with potential for $175 million more, to a total of $2 billion available. At the end of Q1, $934 million of this was drawn.

At the end of Q1, TSLA had $4 billion in cash.

Cash flow from operations was basically breakeven for Q1 and will not be a factor in financing the expansion.

The imminent capital requirement is about $5.25 billion, if the charging station expansion is included. Therefore, in the near future, and in order to keep a cash cushion of $750 million to $1 billion, and assuming the ABL can be fully drawn, TSLA will need about $1.5 billion in new capital. That is just for the Model 3 launch. They will need another $2.5-$3 billion in 2018 just to continue the planned build out of the charging stations and service centers.

Will TSLA be able to raise the money?

For the launch, yes they will. They will do a convertible debt offering similar to the one they did this spring. Straight debt is probably not an option, and a straight equity sale is an option, but probably not what they will want to do. Whether or not TSLA as an operating company will generate the income and cash flow to support the rest of the capital it will require is beyond the scope of this piece.

Conclusion

For TSLA and Musk, money is a means to an end. It is a tool. If they had unlimited resources, I am guessing more things would be happening quicker.

For their financing partners, underwriters, and suppliers, however, money is not a tool. It is the whole point.

TSLA will obtain the financing it needs to launch the Model 3, but the pace of the launch will be slowed, and some of the ancillary projects TSLA has on the drawing board will be delayed or cancelled due to the willingness of sources of capital to fund them. And that might be a good thing for TSLA.

