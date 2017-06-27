SiriusXM Continues To Pile On Debt

The funds will be used to redeem all of its outstanding notes due 2020 and 2021.

SiriusXM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) has announced that it will be issuing $0.5 billion of 5-year and $1 billion of 10-year Senior Notes to qualified institutional buyers.

The funds, along with cash on hand, will be used to redeem the company's $0.5 billion of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2020 and its $0.6 billion of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021. Standard & Poor's assigned (email login required):

... its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to New York City-based satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 and $1 billion senior unsecured notes due 2027. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful recovery (50%-70%; rounded estimate: 55%) of principal in the event of a payment default.

The remainder of the funds raised will be used:

to repay a portion of the $1 billion of net borrowings currently outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

These transactions will have a modestly negative impact on earnings for a number of reasons.

Sirius will be adding $400 million of long-term debt.

The last time the company went to the debt markets in May 2016, it was able to issue $1 billion of 10-year Senior Notes at a 5.375% coupon rate, with an Original Issue Discount of $11.25 million (or 1.125%) and an effective interest rate of ~5.5%. The 10-year interest rates are currently a bit higher than they were a year ago, and the company will also be carrying more debt. So, while the effective rates might not be as high as the 5.75% on the $600 million debt it is replacing, this will be more than offset by the extra $400 million of additional 10-year debt.

The last time Sirius went to the debt markets for 5-year debt was back in 2010, when the company was still in poor financial condition. That rate (8.75%) would not provide a useful basis for estimating current rates for 5-year debt. However, shorter-duration debt tends to carry lower interest rates than similarly rated 10-year debt. Therefore, the rate on the new 5-year debt should be somewhat lower than the rate on the new 10-year debt, although I expect it will be higher than the 4.25% rate on the Senior Secured Notes being replaced.

Sirius had unamortized Original Issue Discounts totalling $6.169 million on the two issues being redeemed as of the end of the first quarter and had been amortizing the two issues at the rate of $406,000 per quarter. At the time of redemption in Q3, the remaining unamortized balance will need to expensed, a balance expected to be in excess of $5.5 million.

The two issues will be redeemed at a premium to face value. The 4.25% notes will be redeemed at 101.063%, or a premium of $5.3 million, and the 5.75% notes will be redeemed at 102.875%, or a premium of $17.25 million. In addition to the premiums, there will also be fees and expenses associated with the early redemptions, all of which are likely to be incurred in Q3.

There will likely be additional fees and expense for the two new issues. These will be incurred in Q2 or Q3.

We may never know a more precise cost of issuing the new debt, but for now, investors should be aware that the company will be carrying $5.9 billion of long-term debt once the refinancing occurs, and that there will be nearly $30 million of write-downs of the remaining Original Issue Discounts and call premiums on the redemptions. They should also be aware that the interest expense, which was $81.66 million in Q1, will continue to increase. This should have been expected, and it seems likely that the debt will continue to increase further.

The company is generating insufficient free cash flow to pay $186 million in dividends, while continuing a capital return program at the rate of $2 billion per year based on its Free Cash Flow guidance of $1.5 billion. That leaves a gap of $0.7 billion. During the Q3 2016 earnings call, the following exchange took place:

Vijay Jayant - Evercore Group LLC:... So question's on the dividend, it's about $200 million a year and if you sort of look at your buyback through 3Q and so far in 4Q, it started running below the $500 million level that you've done in the past. So just want to understand that how is the dividend adding on or is going to be part of the $2 billion that you're still committed to, like a $2 billion buyback. I think you mentioned that; I just want to confirm that.



CEO Jim Meyer: In terms of the dividend, number one. I want to be clear, I'm really excited to be able to offer that our board obviously felt strongly about offering this and clearly with management's recommendation to do this. I don't really see tying the two together. The capital return authorization we've been very clear on. The board's increased it from $8 billion to $10 billion. I think David and I have both been clear that as you're thinking about our business, you ought to plan on that being about $2 billion a year. Some quarters will be a little less, some quarters will be a little more, but that's pretty clear where we're trying to go and what we're trying to do. And the launch of the dividend, you are exactly right, it's about $200 million, and we want to get it out there and see how it does.

Note that Jayant referred to a buyback, and Meyer responded in terms of a "capital return authorization." I expect that the company may include the $0.6 billion on its investments in Pandora Media (NYSE:P) and Automatic Labs as part of the $2 billion. If not, and the $2 billion is solely for buybacks, the shortfall will grow to $1.3 billion.

I fully expect to see another debt issue later this year and/or a decline in the pace of share buybacks.

