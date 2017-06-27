Mr. Buffett, It's Time For Tanger

Most all Retail REITs got a nice boost yesterday thanks to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). As I explained in a recent article,

Net Lease REITs should get a nice boost today thanks to Warren Buffett. More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway is now a 9.8% owner in Scottsdale-based STORE Capital. Berkshire Hathaway has invested $377 million in STORE.

Buffett is no stranger to Retail REITs, his company previously owned shares in GGP Inc. (GGP) and he personally has a 8.02% stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG). I explained that on December 10, 2015, Buffett disclosed the 2 million share stake in SRG (in a Schedule 13G filing the same day). Buffett's stake of 2.0 million shares have increased just 5.71% (since 12-10-15).

In 2000, Warren Buffett increased his stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) from 5% to more than 13%. At the time of the initial purchase (by Buffett), Tanger was trading at a lower multiple and the dividend yield was around 12%. Tanger shares spiked by over 25% when the legendary investor purchased shares in the outlet REIT.

According to an April 26, 1999 article in The Business Journal (by Doug Campbell), Buffett likely purchased shares in Tanger as a fixed income product. In other words, Buffett likely wasn't investing in Tanger as a "buy and hold" investment but more so as a "corporate bond alternative." Robert Hagstrom, who has written several books on Buffett explains:

He's bought the spread, the difference between the fixed income yield and the REIT equity. It was not a signal that REITS are the equity alternatives. But it's probably not a bad example that the REIT market is underpriced.

Perhaps that is the same rationale for Berkshire Hathaway's investment in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)? Maybe this was just a fixed income play for BRK-A, after all STOR's dividend yield is one of the safest in the Net Lease REIT sector, based upon the company's modest payout ratio of around 65%.

But regardless of the motives, the STOR purchase (by BRK-A) confirms the argument that retail REITs are not dead. Since Berkshire now has exposure in STOR and many other retail businesses (Benjamin Moore, Brooks, Helzberg Diamonds, H.H. Brown Shoes, Jordan's Furniture, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and See's Candies), the billionaire investor is clearly a believer that brick and mortar serves a valuable place setting.

So why did Berkshire Hathaway buy STOR instead of the blue-chip REITs, Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN)?

Who knows, but I am sure that it had to do with STOR's valuation…

That would make sense, a few months ago I upgraded STOR from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.

But I also upgraded Tanger to a STRONG BUY and as Buffett is aware, "whenever the financial markets fail to fully incorporate fundamental values into securities prices, an investor's margin of safety is high."

Tanger Has No Exposure to Department Stores

Tanger is not a traditional Mall REIT, instead, the North Carolina-based company owns 44 outlet centers in the U.S. (22 States) and Canada. The company commenced operations over 34 years ago in Burlington, NC, when the outlet industry was unknown.

This original concept was aimed to connect bargain-hunting consumers with brand-name manufacturers and Tanger's pioneering platform was the spark for the flaming retail sector that shoppers commonly refer to as the outlet center sector.

As the retail industry evolved, Tanger was the first to grasp the retail distribution channel in which goods could enjoy a longer life cycle than the traditional clearance concept.

Uncommon to malls that are costly to build (upwards of $100 million) and with significantly higher operating costs, Tanger set out to create a differentiated retail model that could provide both scale and low-price brand recognition aimed to meet the demands of the bargain-hunting consumer. Tanger is the ONLY "pure-play" outlet center REIT, and as you can see below, there are NO department stores in the portfolio:

A Premium Brand on Sale

When I think about "Tanger," I think about a stalwart REIT that has performed extraordinarily well through various economic cycles. Tanger's premium brand can be best observed in periods of uncertainty… and it was evident during the recent economic downturn.

Unlike many other retail distribution channels, outlets benefited during the recession. Consumers did not have as much disposable income, but still wanted to purchase quality products from brands and designers that they knew and trusted.

Tanger has become the "go-to" outlet landlord, and over the years, the company has developed trusted relationships in the outlet sector and the efficiency of driving high-quality tenant relationships across the portfolio, maximizing expense efficiencies by leveraging scale and more sophisticated risk management across markets.

One key competitive advantage that Tanger enjoys is the company's ability to leverage its track record and brand by scaling the business model. The outlet industry is small and Tanger estimates that there is less than 70 million square feet of quality outlet space, which is smaller than the retail space in the city of Chicago.

Unlike the traditional Malls, Tanger enjoys a more effective moat-like model that allows the company to grow the portfolio without the risks associated with the struggling department store chains. Many of the Mall REITs have extended into the outlet sector and Tanger has 3 JV deals with Simon Property Group (SPG) - more on that later.

Fortress Balance Sheet

As of Q1-17, Tanger's market capitalization was $5 billion and leverage remained low with a debt-to-total market capitalization ratio at 34%. Last year, Tanger had the foresight to convert $525 million of floating rate debt to fixed interest rates (although higher interest spend is expected to have a diluted impact on 2017 FFO of about $0.05 per share or about 2%).

Tanger has always maintained discipline within the balance sheet, as evidenced by the company's floating rate exposure of only 12% of total debt (or 4% of total enterprise value).

The average term to maturity for Tanger's outstanding debt was 5.9 years as of Q1-17, and the company has no significant maturities until June of 2020. Approximately 92% of the square footage in the consolidated portfolio was not encumbered by mortgages.

Tanger maintains significant liquidity with about $72 million outstanding under the unsecured lines of credit, leaving 86% unused capacity or approximately $448 million. Tanger also maintained a strong interest coverage ratio during the first quarter of 4.22x.

Tanger has solid coverage ratios and leverage ratios with limited floating rate debt. The company is rated BBB+ stable with S&P and Baa1 stable with Moody's.

Well Positioned for Growth

As referenced above, Tanger has no department store exposure, and the company's balance sheet is primed for growth. From an external growth perspective, Tanger has an active pipeline of deals, including recently completed projects in Columbus, OH (opened June 24, 2016) and Daytona, FL (opened November 18, 2016).

Forth Worth, TX

Tanger has projects under construction in Fort Worth, TX (projected opening late October 2017) and a major expansion in Lancaster, PA (projected opening September 2017).

Lancaster, PA

Tenant demand for outlet space continues for developers with access to capital and the expertise to deliver new outlet projects.

Tanger prefers to fund growth using unsecured financing with limited secured financing (to maintain financial flexibility). Tanger's longstanding disciplined development approach remains intact, and the company's underwriting practice requires achievement of 60% pre-leasing and receipt of all non-appealable permits prior to acquisition of land or commencement of construction. (Tanger does not build on a speculative basis).

During the first quarter, Tanger elected to terminate a purchase option for a pre-development stage project near Detroit, Michigan, which resulted in a $627,000 charge for abandoned pre-development costs.

Tanger did not deliver any new developments between October 2008 and November 2010, and since that time, the company has delivered ten new developments, acquired seven existing outlet centers and sold eight non-core centers.

Fundamentals are Sound

Tanger's occupancy cost ratio remains the lowest in the mall regroup:

Tanger Outlets remain an important and profitable channel of distribution for tenant partners. The popularity of outlets with consumers and retailers, along with Tanger's fortress balance sheet and the strength of its core portfolio, position the company to weather the current headwinds in the retail environment.

Tanger's Q1-17 AFFO per share was $0.58 and in line with consensus estimates and up 3.6% compared to Q4-16. As evidenced below, Tanger has maintained a very consistent record of AFFO/share growth:

Tanger opted to revise its net income per share guidance and FFO guidance by $0.04. The reduction is a function of lower same center NOI and the right to offer pre-development costs for the Detroit Project, partially offset by approximately $2.3 million of lease termination fees ($1.1 million of which the company is expected to be recognized in the second quarter).

I consider the revisions consistent with Tanger's conservative risk management practices. Tanger management said on the earnings call that the company's "initial guidance underestimated the impact of longer downtime, unexpected store closings and lease termination fees."

Tanger now expects its AFFO and FFO per share to be between $2.40 and $2.45, compared to a previous forecast of $2.41 and $2.47.

One of the most important elements for Tanger's battles-tested brand is the company's dividend history. As illustrated below, Tanger has increased its dividend each year and paid an all-cash dividend every quarter since its IPO:

In April, Tanger raised the dividend by 5.4% on an annualized basis. This was the 24th consecutive year the company has increased the dividend for every year since becoming a public company in May of 1993. The current annualized dividend of $1.37 per share is more than double the 2006 dividend which was $0.68 per share on a split-adjusted basis.

Over the last three years, Tanger's dividend has grown at a 30% compounded annual growth rate. On May 15, 2017, Tanger will pay its 96th consecutive quarterly dividend of $.34225 per share to holders of record on April 28, 2017. Tanger's dividend is well covered. In 2016, the FFO exceeded the dividend by over $100 million.

Mr. Buffett, It's Time For Tanger

Ben Graham once said, "You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right."

Upon careful analysis of Tanger, we can see that the company's dividend yield and P/FFO multiple is attractive compared to the peers:

I'm not exactly sure what day in 2012 that Buffett purchased shares on Tanger, but as you can see below, shares were trading at around 7.4x P/FFO with a dividend yield of ~12%. At the time, Tanger owned and operated 29 outlet centers, located in 20 states. In the 2000 Annual Report, it states that Tanger "reduced (our) payout ratio from 91% in 1993 to 71% at the end of 2000."

Here's my point: 17 years after Buffett's purchase in Tanger, the pure-play outlet REIT is in much better financial condition. The portfolio is significantly more diversified and Tanger now has a fortress balance sheet with a much safer payout ratio.

In the 2000 Annual Report, Tanger's Founder and Former Chairman said:

"Our goal is to increase shareholder value by creating superior shopping environments where consumers can purchase quality merchandise directly from brand name manufacturers at a true value. Our success begins and ends with our core principles: Understand customer needs and satisfy them. Hire good people and empower them Focus on solutions — not problems. Do what we say we are going to do. Have fun Above all — play to win."

Now let's compare Tanger today:

In summary: Tanger is a quintessential BARGAIN and as far as I'm concerned, this stock checks all of the boxes: (1) strong balance sheet, (2) strong management team, (3) solid fundamentals, (4) exceptional dividend growth history, (5) brand recognition, and most importantly… an enormous margin of safety.

As Warren Buffett told an audience at Columbia Business School in 1984 (for the 50th anniversary commemoration of the original Security Analysis):

You do not cut it close. That is what Ben Graham meant by having a margin of safety. You don't try to buy businesses worth $83 million for $80 million. You leave yourself an enormous margin. When you build a bridge, you insist it can carry 30,000 pounds, but you only drive 10,000-pound tricks across it. And that same principle works in investing.

Mr. Buffett, it's time to back up the truck!

In the July edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I will be providing a dashboard for WACC for all Net Lease REITs.

Author's note: Join me at the DIY Investor Summit, where I share detailed tips on my core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors and specific ways I'm positioning for the second half of 2017. Sign up here.

Other REITs mentioned in the article: (GGP), (PEI), (SPG), (TCO), (CBL), (MAC), and (WPG).

Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and SKT Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.