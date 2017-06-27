How To Beat XLP For The Active Investor

Investment thesis

Consumer discretionary stocks are viewed as an equity sector that delivers robustly under various economic conditions. The Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (NYSERCA:XLP) is one ETF that gives broad exposure to the household names within the consumer staples sector. It is an example of the ever-popular ETFs. For an alpha seeking investor, this article looks at picking a subgroup from XLP that can outperform this ETF and the S&P 500.

XLP is a 4-star investment with an expense ratio of 0.14%, according to Morningstar. Hundreds of ETFs trade with high daily volume, for good liquidity. XLP is no exception as it has traded 8.5 million stocks, on average, over the last 100 trading days.

Consumer staples as a sector has historically done well, typically performing in the top half of sectors over the last 10 years, according to this report, from the website Home - Unique ETFs that divide the S&P 500 into 10 sectors | Select Sector SPDRs. The graphic below illustrates sector performance from 2008 to 2017:

Figure: Consumer staples is highlighted by the black arrow. It is a sector that tends to outperform others.

Is it possible to beat this ETF by making a strategic basket of stocks held within this ETF? This article digs into the XLP holdings and attempts to build a consumer staples portfolio. There are a few reasons to buy individual stocks over the ETF. First, it may be a way to beat the ETF on return. It may also be a more desirable choice for an investor that wants a catered and strategic portfolio. Note that the portfolio we set out to create here would only represent a portion of an overall portfolio, perhaps 15 to 25% depending on investment needs, risk tolerances and time horizons.

Beating XLP through optimization of holdings

XLP contains 36 holdings with unequal weighting. I considered the top 25 holdings (excluding Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) due to its short time on the public market). Accessing stock prices over the last 5 years, I calculated daily returns (gains and losses) for each of the 25 stocks (that’s 25 stocks x 5 years x 250 days per year = 31250 returns to consider). I used optimization software to identify an optimum set of stocks, with their corresponding weights to achieve the average return across all stocks and time points. Essentially, this software tries to make your portfolio efficient from a returns point of view; however, it does not account for diversification, which is fine for this exercise but all 25 stocks were pulled from one sector. The following table shows the top 25 XLP holdings. Procter & Gamble has the highest weight in XLP at 9.09% of the ETF.

Index Weight Rank Holding 5year Optimum Weight Rank for Optimum Weight More than 5% 1 Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) 9.09% 4 1 2 Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) 0.00% 19 0 3 Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) 3.33% 10 0 4 Altria Group (NYSE: MO) 3.81% 9 0 5 Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE: WMT) 5.43% 7 1 6 PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) 16.20% 1 1 7 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) 5.04% 8 1 8 Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) 7.75% 6 1 9 Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) 2.94% 14 0 10 Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) 0.00% 25 0 11 Mondelēz International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) 0.00% 17 0 12 Reynolds American (NYSE: RAI) 8.80% 5 1 13 Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) 0.00% 23 0 14 Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) 3.33% 10 0 15 General Mills (NYSE: GIS) 0.00% 18 0 16 Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) 9.93% 3 1 17 Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) 0.00% 24 0 18 Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) 0.00% 20 0 19 Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) 0.00% 21 0 20 Kroger (NYSE: KR) 3.11% 12 0 21 Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) 2.78% 15 0 22 Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) 14.50% 2 1 23 Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) 3.11% 12 0 24 Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) 0.94% 16 0 25 Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) 0.00% 22 0

Table 1: The top 25 holdings in the XLP. The stocks are ranked according to XLP weightings. The results of the portfolio optimization are shown in columns three and four, determined based on 5-year daily returns. Notice that the rank for optimum returns does not match the current XLP weightings. Weights for the optimized portfolio less than 5% were discarded leaving a hearty 8 companies (which are highlighted in bold text).

XLP holdings getting the boot: optimum subgroup

We are left with eight out of the 25 XLP holdings after running the portfolio optimization. This lean and mean subgroup includes PG, the largest XLP holding, but notice that three other stocks are given higher portfolio weighting.

The ‘optimized’ subgroup holdings were scaled to make a 100% total portfolio weighting. PepsiCo occupies 21% of this subgroup, followed by Clorox at 19%, Sysco Corporation, then PG. The remaining stock picks were Reynolds Corporation, COST, Wal-Mart Stores and CVS Health Corporation. The optimization considered the daily return from five years worth of data, which amounts to ~1250 trading days. Although COST has been beaten down of late, it still made the subgroup portfolio at position 6.

A $10,000 portfolio was started on June 1st 2012 as a simulation. The initial investment amounts are shown in the table. Next to this column is the 5-year return, taking us to the approximate present day (June 2017). This subgroup of XLP returned $19,145 over five years, while XLP itself returned $16,374.

Rank for Optimum Ticker 5year OptimWeight Portfolio Weight Initial Investment 5-year Return 1 PEP 0.16 0.21 2,111 3635 2 CLX 0.15 0.19 1,889 3712 3 SYY 0.10 0.13 1,294 2490 4 PG 0.09 0.12 1,185 1696 5 RAI 0.09 0.11 1,147 3662 6 COST 0.08 0.10 1,010 1975 7 WMT 0.05 0.07 708 818 8 CVS 0.05 0.07 657 1157 sum 0.767 1.00 10,000 19,145 One ETF XLP NA 1.00 10,000 16,374

Table 2: The XLP subgroup was found to contain only 8 stocks based on optimizing daily returns over the last five years. A $10,000 starting portfolio was advanced from June 2012 to the present date to yield a total investment amount of $19,145. XLP is listed for comparison.

Propagating this XLP subgroup back ten years looks like the mini-portfolio holds up well. A Google Finance chart shows 6 stocks over the ten-year span. Each stock took a hit during the recession but this informal back-test seems to support the optimization results based on the 5-year period. I would like to back-test more formally, by considering different and long-time horizons. But it is difficult when some of the XLP holdings don’t go back that far, so it is difficult to account for the missing information.

Figure: Google Finance chart over the last 10 years for 6 of the companies in the optimized XLP subgroup.

Conclusion

This article looked at a popular ETF XLP determined which stocks among the top 25 holdings could be bundled to give higher returns. This strategy could give a higher alpha with a lower beta, but there is no guarantee what would happen in the future since the optimization is based on previous performance. This was a useful exercise when considering whether to buy one ETF in the dependable consumer staples sector or buy a set of individual holdings instead. An active investor looking to make a few more trades might be inclined to go the route I described, while a passive investor is better to stick with XLP. Eight unequally weighted companies within the XLP ETF gave higher returns, which is not a surprise because this analysis was essentially a glorified ‘cherry-picking’ exercise. The compound annual growth rate, CAGR, for XLP over 5 years was 10.4%. Whereas the 8 stocks from the optimization had a 5-years CAGR of 13.9%; this beats XLP and outperforms the S&P 500 (NYSERCA: SPY) by a modest 87 basis points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.