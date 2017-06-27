Volatility Remains Low, Fear Not

One look at the current chart for the VIX and the word "buy" comes to mind. It's very easy to say that because the VIX is trading so low that there must be an opportunity present; however, investors and traders alike cannot be so quick to jump into that line of thinking. Buying long volatility ETPs is a fool's game as it requires exceptional timing on both the entry and exit of the trade. Trading volatility from the short side creates an opportunity for investors to supplement current returns from equities and bonds in an uncorrelated manner, while also having the resilience to absorb short-term losses and make them back when volatility settles below its primary moving averages. Just because volatility is historically low, doesn't mean it's time to buy.

The VIX Trades Lower and Lower

The VIX is currently at 9.90, one of the lower levels experienced over the past year, but commonplace when viewed from the perspective of the last couple of weeks. It is well below its 200 DMA of 12.63 and its 50 DMA of 11.06. If you were looking at this chart, not knowing what it was, it'd be very easy to be contrarian and say that it's near 52-week lows and, ceteris paribus, it may be time to buy. However, volatility is quite different than any normal product and must be viewed with a largely different perspective.

There are a few issues that I have with this chart that are worth discussing. First, just because volatility is relatively low, in that it trails both its moving averages and the fact that the VIX is sub-10, doesn't mean a pop in volatility is warranted. That's not how the world works as spikes in volatility are unpredictable. Now, elevations may be somewhat easier to predict as things like the Presidential Election last November are such monumental events that regardless of who wins, there will be large impacts on the global markets. Needless to say, in that scenario, investors will have some conflict and try to align themselves what they think is best for the next four years. Other events, say the significant correction in Q1 2016 due to growth fears from China in terms of GDP, were next to impossible to predict.

Thus, those investors that are saying there needs to be a spike or elevation in volatility aren't necessarily correct. Second, volatility has been rolling off since the financial crisis. Investors have been calling for spikes in volatility since the recession concluded. I very vividly remember investors calling the 200 DMA average around 15 back in 2012 and 2013 far too low relative to the historical VIX, but that thesis is flawed because volatility is not a normal product.

In the larger search to create uncorrelated returns to broader equity proxies, volatility is a necessary tool to hedge a portfolio. However, it's a matter of timing, more so than just buying a stock or a bond, or even hedges like gold and silver. It isn't a normal product because it's not meant to be bought and held, it's meant to supplement in bursts. One of the strategies I've stuck to is utilizing short volatility ETFs and ETNs such that when a spike occurs, the market has already done the hard work for you by elevating out of its lows. In order to do this, investors should keep a larger than normal cash allocation, perhaps 12-15% of a portfolio's total value, on hand and short volatility spikes.

On the flip side of the trade, trying to pinpoint when the next spike will be is, in fact, a fool's game. Holding on to long volatility ETFs or ETNs from the long side has only resulted, over periods of time past just a few weeks, in substantial losses as these products suffer from daily decay. It's similar to trading options in that timing really is everything here, whereas with equities, you only have to be half right in that if the market moves against you in the short term, there's an opportunity for recovery across a different time horizon. Take for example a popular long volatility ETN, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). The performance has been dismal for quite some time, despite significant spikes in volatility along the way.

Even the economists who say that volatility is ready for a long-term elevation have a tough time backing up this thesis because how are investors going to capitalize on it? Long volatility ETFs and ETNs just continue to deteriorate, as seen above and any major shift to the upside (we saw one from the summer of 2014 through Q1 2016) is difficult to time. Risks today quickly meet a resolution.

In my opinion, the markets lack a trigger event and I think that really has to be at the center of an investor's outlook for the short term and medium term. Some of the largest fundamental factors at work are currently the following:

The market watching as the Trump Administration tries to keep to its campaign promises of providing healthcare reform, tax reform, and a $1-trillion infrastructure plan

Accusations of collusion with Russia, among other investigations, continually bombard the current Administration

The ECB may be looking to end the current quantitative easing program, part of its plan to spur inflation in the EU

A decline in creditworthiness in accord with a rise in national debt in China and a potential limit on growth in the medium term

A continued rout in commodities, with lower prices reigning true, notably for crude oil and iron ore

Global terrorism and heightened political conflicts, such as the strenuous relationship between the United States and North Korea

Equity markets are at all-time highs, with the Schiller P/E notably passing 30, which has only happened two other times this millennium, both resulting in substantial market crashes

The list goes on. There are problems with all of these major global factors. For example, equity valuations have been rising for a few years now and the same fearful bunch of investors that were shouting from the rooftop in 2014, 2015, and 2016, are still shouting now - and they've proceeded to miss out on the rally. Remember, value is relative. If you had taken a long position in volatility back in 2014 with the thesis that equity valuations were high, you would've conceded about 90% of your position's value by now.

Another example worth looking at with the rise in Chinese debt as well as declining forex reserves is the fact that creditworthiness there is on the decline. Yet, markets have known this for quite a few years now and it's potentially priced in. The problem is, trying to predict what GDP report will show a decline or break in the long-term guidance (>6.5%) is incredibly difficult if not impossible. Slowing growth in China has moved markets before, notably Q1 2016, when the markets took a heavy dip, but it just isn't predictable. Investors also would've been fine just holding through and not selling off equity holdings and, additionally, trading volatility from the short side would've resulted in a substantial payday, perhaps more than compensating investors for the stress experienced that quarter.

The Summer Dawns Upon The Markets

The summer is typically an uneventful time in the markets because traders and investors alike go on vacation and volume tends to trail off. A similar effect is viewed in the last two weeks of the year, where any major moves across asset classes are shrugged off as they're on lower volume. In my opinion, it's a great time to capitalize. Volatility can proceed to exit the markets and investors can capitalize by holding on to a short volatility position and collect easy capital gains.

Volatility should be used by careful investors with a significant amount of patience. I've found that there is a tendency to be pre-emptive in trading volatility, such that when the first indicator flashes (whether it be a simple momentum indicator or an entire system) I'm ready to buy quality short volatility ETFs like REX VolMAXX's (VMIN). This ETF, in particular, has absorbed numerous spikes in volatility over the last twelve months and the return is nearly 5x in that time.

The ability of short volatility ETFs like VMIN to absorb spikes in volatility is quite impressive and is a compelling reason to add them to your portfolio's current strategy. Interestingly enough, while large, quick profits are made shorting a spike, the residual capital gains from simply holding names like this after volatility has settled really begin to stack up. Until a trigger event enters the market, and we'll know when that is because the losses will start to snowball, just like in Q1 2016, these products have significant value propositions.

Conclusion

Markets lack a trigger event. In the financial crisis, subprime mortgages were the trigger. We don't have anything close to that today and while there's no need for a correction of that size, negative fundamentals today lack conviction. Markets clearly recognize the risks at hand, if we assume them to be somewhat efficient, and volatility should continue to roll off, perhaps more so now that the summer lull is on the way. Trading volatility from the short side after a spike in volatility continues to be a quality way to supplement portfolio performance with uncorrelated returns to broader equity gauges.

