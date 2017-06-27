Puerto Rico's Oversight Board Must Kill The PREPA Bond Deal

Hedge funds are pressuring Congress, which in turn is pressuring the Oversight Board, to allocate unfair amounts of cash flow to these bonds.

PREPA Bonds are being given special consideration, when they should be placed alongside all other Commonwealth obligations.

With some 17 different instruments involved in the Puerto Rico bankruptcy, bond buyers have some opportunity across the plethora of issuances, depending on risk profile. One of the interesting situations involves the bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

PREPA bonds were issued by the power authority itself and are not a direct obligation of the Commonwealth. As such, they complicate an already complicated picture surrounding the Commonwealth’s debt.

In this case, politicians are also interfering with how the PREPA bond situation gets resolved, which also ties into the entire debt restructuring for the Commonwealth.

This article will examine the PREPA situation, and offer some possible outcomes for those interested in PREPA bonds, which have the possibility for substantial capital gains but also substantial losses.

In short, PREPA bonds should not be subject to a separate settlement. They should be included with all other obligations. The Oversight Board (OB), created to oversee the restructuring, cannot shirk its responsibility in making certain ALL creditors are treated fairly.

PREPA Background

PREPA was founded in 1941, and is the exclusive supplier of electricity for 1.5 million consumers in Puerto Rico. It produces, transmits, distributes and sells electricity, and is the largest public utility in the US in terms of number of clients and revenues. It is the 7th largest generator of power.

PREPA’s debt became unmanageable in recent years, as the utility was forced to balance cash flow available for debt service with keeping electricity affordable, all amidst a stream of revenue-generating consumers fleeing the economic disaster that the island had become.

In March of last year, Puerto Rico approved the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA), an agreement amongst creditors to restructure the debt. At the time, this Agreement seemed like a reasonable deal, as bondholders would only get hit with a 15% haircut (See Annex D of the RSA). Anyone holding PREPA debt liked the deal. Hedge funds in particular, who purchased distressed PREPA bonds at discounted rates (below 85 cents on the dollar), would love for the RSA to be approved. That would amount to a very high absolute and annualized return on their investment.

There is a significant problem with the RSA, however. At the time it was negotiated, the Fiscal Plan released by the Commonwealth projected that $7 billion of cash flow would be available to service debt from FY 2017-2020. However, the most recent version of the Fiscal Plan shows that number closer to $2.8 billion, a nearly 60% decline.

So, the roughly $8 billion in PREPA bonds have about $575 million in cash flow allocated to debt service under the original Fiscal Plan – about 8-9% of the total expected cash flow. That $575 million now represents more than 20% of total cash flow available.

It’s actually worse. The $2.8 billion in the Fiscal Plan depends on wildly optimistic assumptions. It’s an unrealistic number. On the other hand, those suggesting there is only $1 billion available aren’t right, either. The real number is likely in the middle, something close to $2 billion.

Therefore, other senior secured creditors, such as General Obligation bondholders, those holding COFINA (sales-tax-backed) bonds, and those holding Public Building Authority bonds, are not at all happy with the RSA arrangement. They want PREPA bonds lumped in with all other obligations.

Politics

Because the entire restructuring situation was put in place by Congress, under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Security Act (PROMESA), the matter instantly became subject to federal political interference.

A June 15th letter from Sen. Rob Bishop (R –Utah), the Natural Resources Committee Chairman, makes it appear that he caved to PREPA creditor pressure. The letter, sent to the Oversight Board, insists that the OB was in violation of PROMESA’s terms by not approving the PREPA RSA. It seems odd that Bishop, who also held a subcommittee hearing on the matter on March 17, should be involved at this level of detail.

His colleagues, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), took a balanced approach in criticizing the OB’s slow progress, its unrealistic Fiscal Plan, and its bizarre refusal to engage in direct and fair negotiations with ALL creditors. That’s what the Committee’s role should be – let the OB do its job, but stay on its back to make sure the process is fair and smooth.

Bishop is advocating for a separate deal that effectively locks all the other creditors out of a massive chunk of cash flow. That’s not his job, it looks suspicious, and the appearance of impropriety doesn’t reflect well on him.

What Should Happen

On April 28, the OB approved PREPA’s fiscal plan, but on one condition: electricity rates would have to be cut by 25% by FY 2023. As it is, Puerto Ricans pay the highest electricity rates in the United States – almost 28 cents per kilowatt hour. The idea is the by lowering rates, the cost burden to consumers and businesses will be reduced, giving them at least one reason to not consider fleeing the island to better economic regions on the mainland.

Naturally, PREPA bondholders hate this arrangement, because if there is less revenue coming into the utility, that means they will have to take a bigger haircut. That’s another reason this process is taking so long – it complicates the negotiations.

The Oversight Board seems to recognize that approving the RSA is impossible given how much cash flow must be sequestered, which is terribly unfair to all the other direct creditors. The PREPA bondholders are thus in an uncertain situation. Should they push to have the fiscal plan approved which cuts electricity rates and their recovery, or agree to push the PREPA bonds in with all the other creditors, in the hope their recovery will be the same or higher. This is known as filing a PROMESA Title III restructuring.

So far, the Oversight Board has filed Title III for all the big creditors: the Commonwealth itself and its GO bonds, COFINA bonds, the Highways and Transit Authority, and the Employee’s Retirement System. It is only logical, not to mention fair, for PREPA to be folded in with everything else. Every single Commonwealth instrumentality should undergo a comprehensive review. Look at the operations. Make honest projections about cash flow. Then restructure the debt where everyone has a seat at the table, where everyone has a say, where everyone’s stake is evaluated and fair payments get made.

The problem with the Oversight Board is that it is taking a “once and done” approach, hoping to create an impossibility for default to ever happen again. This is a huge mistake, and the Oversight Board needs to smarten up. If the Oversight Board approves the RSA, it sends a message that 1) it is beholden to hedge funds and not to what’s best for the Commonwealth, and 2) Congress can influence its decisions.

The standard for any restructuring is to figure out what level of debt can be supported and which still provides the island with an ability to grow economically. That’s what the Oversight Board needs to do.

What Should Bondholders Do?

This now brings up the question of what investors who hold PREPA bonds should do, and if opportunity exists for investors thinking about buying PREPA bonds.

There are a load of PREPA bonds. Insured bonds aren’t much at issue, since any haircut will be made up for by bond insurers. It’s the uninsured bonds that are interesting. The question is how much risk investors are willing to take at this point. The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Power Revenue Series TT (CUSIP:74526QKX9) were initially offered at 104.7 with a 5% coupon ($217 million worth). They mature in 2037. The last trade on June 23rd, for $25,000 worth of bonds traded at 49 – a discount of more than 50% on these uninsured bonds. They had been trading in the mid-to-high 60’s for months.

The implication is that investors were hedging the 85 cent figure, knocking some 20% off that amount. There was some fear that the deal might not occur. The fact that the price is now at 49 suggests that sentiment has gotten significantly worse. However, we know the market is prone to overreaction. 85 cents on the dollar seems highly unlikely now. However, because PREPA bonds are specific as to where the revenue comes from, they are very similar to senior secured bonds. No, they aren’t GO bonds nor COFINA, 49 seems way too low. It suggests there’s at least 6-7% upside, and possibly as much as 35% based on previous sentiment.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Power Revenue Series RR (CUSIP:74526QA77) is a $150 million issuance at 100, maturing in 2033 with a 7% coupon. The last trade here was on May 1, at 68.77. These seem more reasonably prices, with about 70 cents per share being factored in.

Finally, there may be opportunity in the The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Power Revenue Series WW (CUSIP:74526QVC3). With $77.2 million issued at 97.287, a coupon of 5%, and maturity in 2028, the market seems to like the fact that these mature ten years earlier than the Series TT. The June 13 last trade was at 58. It would seem that these are also deserving of mid-to-high 60’s in price, so there may be opportunity here, as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.