Saudi Arabia Is Getting Into Comedy, Will This Affect Oil Prices?

Towards the end of last week, Saudi Arabia escalated and gave Qatar an ultimatum to comply with a list of 13 demands.

Several geopolitical events such as Saudi Arabia and most Arab states breaking relations with Qatar have failed to move up oil prices.

Crude oil prices have been under pressure for the last few months despite OPEC and Russia extending production cuts.

The last time we published an article about crude oil (NYSE: USO), the talk from the sell-side as well as the financial media was that oil would rebalance during the second half of this year due to OPEC cuts and declining production from existing shale fields developed before the bust. At Orangutan, we correctly concluded that breaking below $50/bbl was imminent. Furthermore, we announced that if oil would break below this level, it was bound to stay depressed for a long time.

After we published our article, oil prices swiftly went below $50/bbl and continued to head lower. In the ensuing months OPEC + Russia announced an extension of production cuts, Trump decided to bomb Syria, Saudi Arabia and Iran, independently, came out several times supporting further cuts, Saudi Arabia started playing Game of Thrones internally, and Saudi, the GCC and other Arab countries broke all economic and political links with Qatar, a fellow Arab state. None of these events even made a dent on the selling pressure that has faced oil markets.

With no options left, the Kingdom seems to be trying a new approach to oil price management: comedy. Last Thursday/Friday, following the breakdown or relations with Qatar, Saudi Arabia announced a list of 13 demands that Qatar has to meet within 10 days or else.

Here is the link to the full list of demands on the Aljazeera website. We list below the ones we find to be the most absurd with some comments of our own.

#2 Immediately shut down the Turkish military base. Or in other words, why don’t you just surrender.

#6 Shut down Al Jazeera. Not happening. Al Jazeera is the ‘prestige’ project of Qatar and one of the ways this small country tries to project influence over the Arab world and beyond. It is also (Al Jazeera English) probably the best (i.e. most objective) mainstream news outlet at the time.

#8 Pay reparations and compensation for loss of life and other financial losses caused by Qatar’s policies in recent years. Very funny.

#9 Align Qatar’s military, political, social and economic policies with the other Gulf and Arab countries. Surrender all sovereignty?

#11 Shut down all news outlets funded directly and indirectly by Qatar. See our comments for #6.

#12 Agree to all the demands within 10 days. Or else?

#13 Consent to monthly compliance audits in the first year after agreeing to the demands, followed by quarterly audits in the second year, and annual audits in the following 10 years. Pretty funny.

The list of demands was clearly made to be rejected and so the tensions will remain. Normally, geopolitical events like the current one would drive up crude oil prices, even more so at the start of the driving season. In fact, leaking rumors about geopolitical conflicts to drive up prices is a time-honored tradition that has worked more often than not.

We don’t think this approach will work this time. We present the following charts as evidence:

Domestic crude oil production is exploding and is now just shy of the highs reached on June 2015, with more production coming online during the remainder of the year.

Crude oil stocks are still at very high levels. It may seem that inventories have been somewhat decreasing, but they are simply being refined and showing up as stocks of gasoline and distillates, which continue to build up. Note that in the chart above we include SPR inventories, which have been releasing stocks for a while. Commercial crude oil inventories are still rising. Meanwhile, gasoline demand is nowhere to be seen.

Conclusion

Under a well-balanced market, the breakdown of relations with Qatar should have given support to crude oil prices, at least temporarily. For the moment, crude oil inventories are high and domestic production is ramping up nicely.

With respect to the list of 13 demands made by the Kingdom, we view them as absurd and surely to be rejected. However, geopolitical tensions will still have to be dealt with somehow. With crude oil having been sold so heavily during the past months, the risk/reward ratio is now not so clear. Taking a directional position aligned with fundamentals is becoming a more dangerous proposition.

