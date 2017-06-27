Street Capital: Better Bet Than Buffett's

Canadian mortgage lenders have seen increased attention in the wake of Home Capital Group's high-profile fraud write-downs and the recent capital injection from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). While many SA contributors and investors have looked at HCG in detail, few have closely examined one of their smaller peers, Street Capital Group (OTCPK:CXSNF). The company offers a better credit profile than Home Capital and has not been forced to take drastic capital infusions. Every reason Buffett highlighted for investing in HCG could equally apply to Street Capital, yet investors can get into Street without having to pay a Buffett premium.

Investors have been relatively trepidatious regarding the Canadian mortgage market, given the dramatic price appreciation over the last several years and specifically the last few months. Fitch has warned that the Canadian mortgage market could be entering bubble territory. Admittedly, I initially looked at some of the data points and believed the same thing. Canada, with a highly regulated lending system, isn’t prone to the same risks that toppled the US housing market in 2007-09.

Teranet-National Bank House Price Index

The Canadian mortgage market is currently comprised of 10% subprime loans. The US market in 2007 was 50% subprime. Household incomes in Canada are also materially higher than in America, making higher home values sustainable.

While many have been nervous about the rapid price appreciation, Warren Buffett relieved many of those nerves by buying a 20% stake in HCG, with a second round of investment that would bring his stake to 38%. In addition to the equity purchase, Berkshire issued a $2 billion line of credit. The LOC will replace an existing line at slightly more advantageous terms for HCG. Investors have reacted to the Berkshire investment with joy and have bid up the equity nearly 50% in a matter of days. Buffett has essentially endorsed the strength of the Canadian mortgage market.

Street Capital has the same customer demographics as HCG. Both target small business owners, individuals with attractive risk profiles who have lower credit scores, and immigrants. Each are great growth markets, especially the last. Canada, recognizing that their internal birth rates are not high enough to sustain the economic growth the nation is accustomed to, has laid out an aggressive immigration plan that seeks to dramatically increase the number of economically stable immigrants. With the current administration in America, which promises to deport 11 million immigrants and effectively halt most new immigration, Canada will see a boom in new migrants. That should boost Street Capital, which has existing expertise in the risk management of immigrant borrowers.

Source: SCG 2016 Investor Presentation

While Home Capital focused on loan volume growth at the expenses of loan quality, Street Group management has stressed their commitment to loan quality, even if that means ceding market share. That has allowed the company to boast lower default and arrears rates than the overall industry.

In 2017, the company will enter several new business segments. They have recently started taking consumer bank deposits and have launched an uninsured mortgage product. Both offer an enhanced risk profile for the firm going forward. Banking deposits offer more liquidity at better costs and the uninsured mortgage products, which require greater initial capital requirements and higher credit quality buyers, will bring in more revenue as the mortgage market stabilizes in Canada.

Street Capital is seeing their equity pop as consumers become more bullish on lenders in the wake of Buffett's cash infusion in HCG. In a statement on the matter, Buffett stated, “Home Capital’s strong assets, its ability to originate and underwrite well-performing mortgages, and its leading position in a growing market sector make this a very attractive investment.” That same logic applies equally to Street Capital. Investors can get into a Buffett-sanctioned investment without the premium associated with HCG. Additionally, Street Capital does not have the egregious loan terms associated with the Berkshire $2 billion line of credit, which has a 9.5% interest rate on drawn funds and 1.75% on undrawn funds. With Street Capital now acting as a schedule 1 bank, the cost of capital is much lower than HCG's. Even with a higher P/E at 15x vs. HCG trading at 9x, Street Capital is an attractive investment for those looking to gain from a strong mortgage market in Canada, a market now essentially blessed with Warren Buffett’s approval. Generally, if Buffett sees value, there is probably value.

