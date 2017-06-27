ING: A Customer-Centric Digital Leader Quickly Expanding Outside Benelux

This article is the fifth in a series where I'm covering my investment positions and the underlying logic for allocating my hard-earned capital towards them. This article emphasises on my biggest holding, ING. For the American Seeking Alpha readers who may not be familiar with the name, ING is the largest Dutch bank by assets and one of the largest financial institutions in Europe. Its operations are very vanilla, a retail division with strong deposit-gathering capabilities across Europe and a successful commercial bank.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company's digital transformation has been extraordinary, its CEO visionary, and its profitability is strong and resilient. This is down to a balanced business mix across products, business lines and geographies. The bank has learnt how to navigate in the unfavorable interest rate and regulatory environment, delivering adequate returns. ING is also committed to a progressive dividend policy that it can comfortably cover. Furthermore, its asset quality is excellent, reflecting the strong macro profile of the key countries where it operates (Netherlands, Belgium and Germany; in other words, the hard core of the eurozone experiment).

My ING position

The Brexit referendum gave me the opportunity to buy ING in 5 batches at an average cost of 9,026 euros per share. The conviction buy made ING the largest holding in my portfolio, as the opportunities to own a "best-in-class" bank at a 30% discount to book value are rare. Thank you, Mr. Market!

As I was writing this article, the stock was trading at 14.9 euros, an increase of 65.5% from my acquisition price. For 2017, ING's EPS is expected to be 1.3 euro with a DPS of 0.7 (offering me a 7.7% dividend yield that will hopefully improve over time due to its commitment for a progressive dividend policy).

Thinking long term, I figured out that if the bank can remain profitable during such torrid times, its prospects will rapidly improve when the European Central Bank stops its QE program and start normalising rates following the example of the US Fed. I consider any relaxation of the Basel Capital Requirements Rules a welcome bonus, as this is not something that I had accounted for in my investment thesis.

Readers should be cognizant of the fact that ING is no longer the bargain it used to be, as it now trades at a premium to its book value (12.84 euros as of December 2016). Despite the significant appreciation in price, there are still a number of positives that are likely to boost the bank's profitability for the years to come. Some of them are systemic, while others are idiosyncratic, and below I attempt to summarise them.

Unlike many of its European peers, ING has now put its troubled past behind it

As a consequence of the financial crisis, ING received aid from the Dutch State. In return, it agreed to undergo a painful restructuring process that included the divestment of ING Group's insurance and investment management businesses across the world. Key divestments included Voya Financial, the ING Direct operations in the US, UK and Canada, and its Insurance businesses.

By 2014, the total state aid ING received (amounting to 13.5 billion euros) was fully repaid, resulting in an annualised return of 12.7% for the Dutch State. In July 2014, NN Group, ING's insurance and investment management business, was listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. By April 2016, the company had fully divested its shareholding in NN Group, fulfilling its regulatory obligations.

With the exception of a recent Dutch criminal investigation related to the "on-boarding of clients, money laundering, and corrupt practices," the bank does not face any material conduct issues either.

A customer-centric digital leader

In addition to fulfilling its regulatory obligations on forced divestitures, ING introduced a "Think Forward" strategy that focused on having enduring relevance for its customers and empowering them to realise their own vision for a better future. This shift in strategy was a result of the realisation that while customers want banking services, it is less obvious that they need banks to deliver them. The company was therefore prepared to disrupt itself before it was disrupted, looking beyond traditional banking to develop new services and business models. While all banks claim to put their customers first, in practice very few have managed to succeed in the same emphatic way ING has.

The bank was quick to realise that before it can empower its customers, it had to first know what they want. And this could be best achieved if it became their main banking partners. To increase the number of primary relationships, ING has come up with products that are clear, use plain language and price fairly. Perhaps more importantly, it offers its customers a great digital experience not just with simplified products and services, but also smart tools that help them make better financial decisions. These include peer to peer payment apps and personalised plans that, based on the personal circumstances and risk appetite of the customers, allow them to achieve their savings, investment and retirement goals. What I find intriguing is that while some of these innovations are developed internally, many have stemmed from close cooperation with fintechs (such as inviPay, Kabbage, WeLab). The flow of digital innovation is constant, with plenty more initiatives at pilot and proof of concept stage.

The success of this client-focused strategy is measurable and reflected in the growing number of customers and high level of customer satisfaction. Just in the last quarter (Q1 2007), ING added 300,000 new retail customers, of which 150,000 primary customers. The company was also ranked no. 1 in Net Promoter Score in 8 of the 13 retail countries where it operates.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Financial performance

The forced divestitures and successful implementation of the Think Forward strategy have helped ING to accelerate earnings growth, return on equity and capital generation, leaving the company ample room to invest in the business, grow its lending base and increase dividends. Below is a summary of its financial performance based on the last annual statement.

Profitability

For 2016, ING recorded a full-year 2016 net profit of EUR 4,651 million, an increase of 16% year on year. The increase is healthy and primarily attributed to organic growth in net core lending and savings by around 6% year on year. Of particular interest to the reader should be that the main bulk of this organic growth stems from challenger and growth markets as opposed to Benelux (more on that later).

Earnings per share have jumped from 32 cents in 2014 to 1.2 euros in 2016. For 2017, analysts expect EPS of 1.3 euros.

RoE measures the ability of the bank to generate acceptable returns for shareholders and is calculated as profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders, divided by average shareholders' equity for the year. As a result of having to hold more equity (the denominator of the metric), being less leveraged, and having to operate in a low for longer interest rate environment, bank returns have been suppressed across the board and will never return to the pre-crisis levels.

It can, however, be seen that the bank has been able to improve profitability and generate returns that already meet its cost of capital (as a rule of thumb, the typical cost of capital for a bank is around 10%). ING's stated goal for 2017 was to generate ROE of 10-13%, and the company is well on track to achieve it. Based on Q1 2017 operating results, ROE has now improved even further to 10.8% on a 4Q rolling average basis.

Profitability has also been enhanced by the favorable operating environment and decline in risk costs (as measured by basis points of average Risk Weighted Assets). In can be seen that risk costs declined to 31 bps of average RWA (which is below ING's through-the-cycle guidance range of 40-45 bps) as macroeconomic conditions improved, especially in the Netherlands. The positive trends continue in 2017, with risk costs being EUR 133 million, or 17 bps of average RWA. This implies that ING is growing its business (both at home and abroad) by keeping the same high underwriting standards.

As of December 2016, nonperforming loans had fallen to less than 2.4% of total loans, down from a peak of 3.2% in 2014.

Dividends

With the restructuring being largely complete, the bank has reinstated dividends and is committed to pay a progressive dividend over time.

As of now, it returns 66 cents per share back to shareholders, representing a payout ratio north of 50%. Interim profits are partly reserved, and ING has decided to reserve an amount equal to one-third of the 2016 total dividend in each of the first three quarters of 2017. This is consistent with its aim of paying a progressive dividend over time and allows a smoother quarterly development of its capital position. ING pays its dividend in two batches - one interim in August and one final in May. While the exact amount will only be known after the publication of the Q2 2017 financial results, the ex-dividend date for the interim dividend of 2017 is August 4th.

Efficiency

The Cost-to-Income ratio measures operating expenses as a percentage of total income and is often used to gauge the efficiency and productivity of a bank. The bank targets a group cost income ratio of 50-52%, which would compare very favorably against its peers'. With a 2016 Cost-to-Income Ratio already at 54.2%, the additional EUR 800 million investment in digital transformation and the cost savings due to announced headcount reduction affecting 7000 jobs in the Netherlands and Belgium, the bank is well positioned to meet its efficiency targets.

Capital Adequacy

The CET1 ratio expresses the bank's capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), as defined by Basel's Regulatory Capital Calculation and Reporting Rules. Basel Rules dictate minimum capital requirements, and since equity is the purest form of capital that can absorb losses, this particular metric is viewed as a measure of the capital strength and resilience.

It can be seen that the capital base has strengthened over time, with ING's CET1 ratio rising to a robust 14.2% at year-end 2016 and 14.5% as of Q1 2017. This is well above both the fully loaded regulatory requirements (currently estimated to be 11.77%) and the 12.5% target that the bank had internally set in 2014. More importantly, it was achieved by growing assets (but without compromising underwriting standards) and retaining earnings. This is in sharp contrast to other European banks which had to shed valuable assets and reduce RWAs in order to meet their regulatory capital requirements.

Expansion beyond Benelux will strengthen profitability and offer further diversification of revenue streams

While ING retains market leader positions in the Netherlands and Belgium, these markets are now mature with little room for growth. The reason I'm still excited about ING and its growth prospects is its successful expansion into challenger markets (Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, Czech Republic and Australia) and growth markets (Poland, Turkey, Romania and parts of Asia). Its loan portfolio outside Benelux now accounts for just over half of the group's outstanding loans and pre-tax income. New loan origination is now also more geared towards the challenger and growth markets.

Interest rates in the eurozone are at historic low levels. The only way is up, benefitting ING and European lenders

I feel that in addition to the idiosyncratic factors, long-term investors should also be encouraged by the favorable impact that a normalisation of ECB rates will have on the net interest income margins of ING.

Despite pressure from the persistently low interest rate environment, the continued growth in lending has helped ING to increase its net interest income (NII), while keeping its net interest margins stable above 150 basis points. The bank has therefore learnt how to navigate in the unfavorable interest rate and regulatory environment, delivering adequate returns. These returns will, however, be further enhanced when the interest rate environment improves.

Mario Draghi still uses every opportunity to reiterate that policy rates are likely to remain low beyond the end of Quantitative Easing (QE). With the eurozone consistently beating growth expectations over the past quarters and rising inflation in Germany and the Netherlands, the time between the end of QE and rate hikes can, however, be shortened. The Germans are long-time critics of the ECB's current ultra-low interest rate policy and may ultimately have it their way. Ultimately, however, the question is not whether rates will be hiked (they will) but when and how quickly. And when that happens, the share price of ING and other European lenders will be re-priced to reflect the growth in NII and Net Interest Margins.

Some headwinds that potential investors and existing shareholders should be aware of

While ING's growth trajectory looks solid and unlikely to get off track, there are a number of headwinds that may cause temporary hiccups to the stock and allow the patient investor a better entry point.

Ongoing Criminal Investigation by the Dutch Authorities: As mentioned earlier, ING is subject to a criminal investigation by the Dutch authorities regarding onboarding of clients, money laundering and corruption practices. It has also received requests from the U.S. authorities. While the bank is fully cooperating with the investigation, it has yet to disclose anything in terms of the timing, scope and potential size of the fine.

Introduction of IFRS 9: Starting from 2018 onwards, all banks will have to change the way they calculate their provisions. The new paradigm requires banks to recognise credit losses and provision not just for credit events that have occurred, but also credit losses that are expected in the future for the assets that have shown significant credit deterioration since origination. Financial assets with high risk and long maturity profiles are expected to be subject to the biggest impact, and ING has a big book of mortgage Loans with long maturities. Loan loss reserves are expected to increase, reducing bank capital, which in turn will hit capital ratios. ING expects that any negative effect on equity may be partly offset by the release of expected loss elements currently included in the calculation of regulatory capital (i.e., the regulatory shortfall). Based on some recent surveys, most banks reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) expect their CET1 ratio to fall by up to 50 basis points. ING intends to quantify the potential impact of IFRS 9 no later than in the Annual Report 2017.

Changes in Basel Rules: The new Basel IV rules for Regulatory Capital Calculation and Reporting have yet to be agreed upon, as European banks and the European Commission argue that the new rules favour U.S. banks, where the economy depends less on bank loans for financing than on capital markets. The proposed new rules place constraints on the use of internal rating models for low-default portfolios where there is a lot of model risk and the banks can easily manipulate.



The big sticking point in the talks is the output floor, which limits how much lower banks' estimates of asset risk generated by their own statistical models can go compared with those produced by standard formulas set by regulators. The Basel Committee and the Americans are pushing for a deal under which the floor would begin to phase in at 45 percent in 2021, rising to 75 percent in 2027. A transitional maximum risk weight cap is also proposed for residential real estate exposures, a major concern for many European banks, including ING. The French, German and Dutch complain that the resolution regimes in Europe are different and as such they can recover more money from bad corporate loans and mortgages than their U.S. peers. They have, therefore, found the 75% floor unacceptable and continue to fight it rigorously.

The big sticking point in the talks is the output floor, which limits how much lower banks' estimates of asset risk generated by their own statistical models can go compared with those produced by standard formulas set by regulators. The Basel Committee and the Americans are pushing for a deal under which the floor would begin to phase in at 45 percent in 2021, rising to 75 percent in 2027. A transitional maximum risk weight cap is also proposed for residential real estate exposures, a major concern for many European banks, including ING. The French, German and Dutch complain that the resolution regimes in Europe are different and as such they can recover more money from bad corporate loans and mortgages than their U.S. peers. They have, therefore, found the 75% floor unacceptable and continue to fight it rigorously. Large Exposure to some High-Risk Industry Sectors: Each wholesale bank focuses on its strengths, and ING has significant specialisation in some risky economic sectors, such as Oil & Gas (2.1% NPL ratio), Metals & Mining (6% NPL ratio, primarily attributed to Ukrainian and Russian Metals & Mining exposure) and Shipping / Ports (4.1% NPL ratio).



A prolonged fall in the price of oil may therefore lead to NPLs ticking up materially, as ING's wholesale banking portfolio has significant exposure (14%) to the oil & gas industry. Having said that, the bank has long maintained that its exposure to the sector is senior and secure (thus resulting in high recovery rates if things go to the dogs).

ING has also reportedly been part of the group of creditors that recently rolled over a USD 2 billion credit line for struggling commodity trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF). While the bank may have already taken the necessary provision charges and holds sufficient collateral, restructurings of that magnitude can be messy and cause temporary spikes in the impairment amounts.

Summary and Conclusions

I have been lucky to build my ING position at a price that represented a 30% discount to its book value. With a 7.7% dividend yield that will hopefully improve over time, the stock will remain indefinitely as a core holding of my portfolio. I should, however, acknowledge that with the bank now trading at a premium to its book value (12.84 euros as of December 2016), this is no longer the bargain it used to be. Would I be a buyer of the stock at the current price levels? No, because the stock is fairly valued and does not meet my margin of safety criteria. Does the stock have more room to run over the coming years? Emphatically yes, supported by its unique customer-centric philosophy, digital leadership, outstanding management team, expansion beyond Benelux and a favorable policy rate environment.

Thanks for reading, and I hope you found the article helpful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ING.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.