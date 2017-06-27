Rolls Royce: Dividend Cuts Are Not All Bad

Dividend growth investors thrive on companies which have a long record of consecutive dividend increases to shareholders. The record creates a sense of safety for the income they rely on. A common rule for this investor is the following: when a company with a long record of dividend increases either reduces or eliminates its dividend, the investor should sell their position.

In February 2016, I argued that the dividend cut in Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) (OTCPK:RYCEY) signalled the time to buy shares in the battled company. I will go into detail in this article as to why investors should not be so quick to adhere to this principle of selling on a dividend cut.

Rolls Royce: a quick summary of what happened

In February 2015, Rolls Royce would have been on many dividend growth investors' buy list. It was one year shy of reaching 'Dividend Champion' status after 24 years of consecutive dividend increases. Current dividend champions include such companies as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). They have increased their payouts by 34 and 31 years, respectively.

However, this long record of dividend increases masked the weakness the company was undergoing. The company had issued a couple of profit warnings and was due to issue several more over the next year. The quick drop in the oil price had created a great sense of uncertainty for the company and its customers, leading to reduced revenue and profits. Most notably, profits disintegrated in its marine division by 94% to £15m. Revenue had fallen for the first time in a decade and profit was also following suit.

Changes take place

In July 2015, John Rishton stepped down as CEO and was replaced by non-executive director of Rolls Royce and former ARM Holdings [ARMH] CEO Warren East. East was due to make huge changes to the company.

Firstly, the new CEO brought a large restructuring to the company, cutting many senior management positions, which would result in up to £200m in annualised cost savings and a more streamlined management.

In addition to this, East undertook major changes to the way the company accounts for its revenues that come from servicing aircraft engines. Originally, revenues from service contracts related to aircraft engines had been brought forward and were accounted for immediately. Revenues from servicing come when the engines are overhauled and serviced every five to seven years. This would mean revenues would be accounted for before they were actually collected. East revised this practice, stating that the change would have a £700m hit on profits, but would make revenues "more transparent" moving forward. The changes came as a shock to shareholders and confusion led the share price to fall further. Although no official word from management yet, investors feared a dividend cut might be on the cards.

But remember, the dividend had still not been cut. Dividend growth investors would still be holding onto the shares that have lost more than half their value by this point.

The dreaded dividend cut

On February 12, 2016, the dreaded news of a dividend cut was announced. The dividend payments would be halved. However, although an investor's first thought would be that the share price would drop on the news, the opposite happened. On the news of the cut, the share price rose 12% in pre-market trading and continued to rise throughout the day, closing on a 15% rise.

By this time, all potential bad news from profit warnings and a potential dividend cut had been baked into the share price, leaving the shares at a large discount to historical earnings over the past few years.

In his book, The Intelligent Investor, Ben Graham argues that attractive buying opportunities are generally a result of "the carrying to an extreme of popular disfavour toward individual issues." He then goes on to note,

Frequently we find a discrepancy between price and value which arises from the public's failure to realise the true situation of a company- this in turn being due to some complicated aspects of accounting or corporate relationships.

I believe, among other factors, that the shareholders were treating the new accounting change as a huge negative to the company. However, the contracts for service were still in place and the money would still be received albeit a few years down the line.

Shares have risen by 75% in just over 12 months from the day before the dividend cut to today.

What many investors seemed to completely ignore was the fact that Rolls Royce was a company that had been operating for over 100 years. It had maintained a strong worldwide reputation for quality and was operating in sectors with large barriers to entry. It has also continued to regain lost ground as it picked up many orders for its jet engines from the Paris Air show. Order commitments from the show were almost double that of the previous year. Meanwhile, the CEO has stated that the dividend payments would be "rebuilt over time."

Conclusion

Dividend cuts are very often the signal for investors looking for income to sell their holdings in the affected company. However, in this case, it has been proven that these investors would have lost capital on the loss of share price leading up to the dividend cut and would have missed out on large gains over the following year.

Dividend growth investors ought to take a more forward-thinking approach and aim to determine if the company in question is just hitting a bump in the road or if the underlying business is disappearing.

I am/we are long RYCEF.

