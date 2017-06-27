Market History Teaches Patience And Perspective

By Gary Alexander

During most of June, I've chosen to ignore the headlines and read about a dozen history books. I've also been honored to be a film reviewer for the Anthem Film Festival at the upcoming Freedom Fest (July 19-22 in Las Vegas), where Louis Navellier and I will both speak. In reviewing nine full-length, non-fiction documentaries and 14 shorter films in June, I bathed my mind in history and today's greatest challenges.

Among the books I'm reading, the most relevant is Robert Prechter's study of investor psychology in the markets, "The Socionomic Theory of Finance," and Steven Pinker's "The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined," plus Alexis de Tocqueville's classic "Democracy in America" (1835).

That's where I'd like to begin - in 1835:

French observer Alexis de Tocqueville published a memoir of his 1831 tour of America as "Democracy in America: Volume 1" in 1835. In re-reading that masterpiece this year, I marvel at how well informed the public was about our Constitutional division of powers, and how free the press was. De Tocqueville cited this 1831 editorial, which sounds like a 2017 news report, if you substitute the name Trump for Jackson:

The language of [President Andrew] Jackson has been that of a heartless despot, solely occupied with the preservation of his own authority. Ambition is his crime, and it will be his punishment, too: Intrigue is his native element, and intrigue will confound his tricks, and will deprive him of his power … His conduct in the political arena has been that of a shameless and lawless gamester. He succeeded at the time, but the hour of retribution approaches, and he will be obliged to disgorge his winnings, to throw aside his false dice, and to end his days in some retirement, where he may curse his madness at his leisure; for repentance is a virtue with which his heart is likely to remain forever unacquainted. - An editorial in the early 1830s, quoted by Alexis de Tocqueville in "Democracy in America" (1835)

De Tocqueville noted that such vitriolic criticism of national leaders was punishable by prison in Europe.

In that same year, 1835, a stock market bubble was brewing, as exemplified by this "high volume" day:

As the banking system expanded, the stage was set for rampant speculation, fueled by torrents of paper money. The biggest day on the NYSE came on June 26, 1835, when over 7,800 shares were traded. At that time, some 80 commercial firms' securities traded on the Exchange, including 70 banks and insurance companies, and a total of 10 railroads, canals, and gas companies. Then the Panic of 1837 hit, creating a depression and many financial failures. - Gary Giroux, "Business Scandals, Corruption and Reform: An Encyclopedia" (in 2 volumes)

The Week of June 26-30 in Market History

Several other panics began near this date. On June 27, 1857, The New York Herald foresaw another panic:

What can be the end of all this but another general collapse like that of 1837, only upon a much grander scale? Government spoilation, public defaulters, paper bubbles of all descriptions, a general scramble for Western lands and town and city sites, millions of dollars, made or borrowed, expended in fine houses and gaudy furniture; hundreds of thousands in silly rivalries of fashionable parvenus, in silks, laces, diamonds and every variety of costly frippery are only a few among the many crying evils of the day. - Editorial by James Gordon Bennett, founder and publisher of the New York Herald, June 27, 1857

Yes, America has always loved spinning scary scenarios, spawning an army of Doomsday prophets.

On June 27, 1893, the Panic of 1893 began, when silver fell from 92-cents to 77-cents in one week. The proximate cause was the abandonment of silver coinage by India, a pro-silver nation. The U.S. silver dollar sank on world markets to 60-cents. The #1 subject in the minds of traders was the repeal of the Sherman Silver Purchase Law of 1890, so that silver certificates could be redeemed for their full value in gold, creating a bi-metallic standard. This never happened, so American entered a Depression in 1894.

On June 29, 1906, the passage of the Hepburn Act empowered the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) to investigate and set railroad rates. President Roosevelt, in signing the Act, called it a major victory against the "malefactors of great wealth." When a President calls business leaders "malefactors," stocks tend to fall. The Dow Jones Industrial Index fell 48.5% from January 1, 1906 to November 11, 1907. The Dow did not surpass its 1906 peak until 1916, during the middle of "The war to end all wars."

On June 28, 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austrian-Hungarian empire, was shot to death, launching World War I. Stocks collapsed. European markets closed. The U.S. stock market reopened in early 1915, more than doubling from a low on June 30, 1914 (Dow 52) to November 21, 1916 (Dow 110).

War briefly collapsed the market again in 1950, only to spur a big bull market in the early 1950s. On Monday, June 26, 1950, the Dow fell by a staggering 10.44 points (-4.7%), to 213.91, the largest one-day drop since 1937, and the worst decline we would see again until 1962 (below). The cause was the start of the war in Korea on June 25. On June 29, President Truman declared a naval blockade. For the week of June 26-30, the Dow fell 15.24 points (-6.8%), to 209.11, the worst weekly drop since the 1930s.

On June 26, 1962, the Dow fell to 535.76, mercifully reaching the end of a steep, six-month 36% bear market (the "U.S. Steel sell-off"), but it was also the start of an 11-month (+51%) bull market. (Source for stock data: Stock Traders' Almanac. All 'Dow' readings are based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average).

On June 26, 1974, Bankhaus Herstatt, one of Germany's largest private banks, collapsed-the first major bank failure since Western currencies began to float in 1973. On June 30, the famous beach scene from Steven Spielberg's hit movie, "Jaws," was filmed. A crowd of 400 screaming, panic-stricken extras in bathing suits ran from the surf - over and over again - until they were panicked enough for Spielberg. I like to imagine that those 400 extras might have been stock traders, because the 1974 bear market began in earnest that day. The Dow fell from 806 on July 1 to 584 on October 4th (down 27.5% in the quarter).

Then, on June 28, 1979, OPEC raised oil prices 24%. Gas lines and oil shortages followed. Very soon, President Carter issued stringent measures to address America's oil shortage and our national malaise.

So, when the news gets you down, read history for perspective. Then, today's news won't look so bad.

In one of the films I reviewed, "Is America in Retreat?" a series of eloquent spokesmen answered "yes" to that question, since America is not adequately policing the world in places like Syria or punishing China's incursion into fishing grounds in the Spratly Islands off the Philippines. But foreign affairs expert Walter Russell Mead came on camera near the film's end and put the question into historical perspective:

All my life, all I hear is 'America is in decline.' When I was in elementary school, the Russians launched Sputnik. Then, Kennedy ran on 'the missile gap.' We were told Russia was winning. Then came Vietnam, the oil embargo. Then, people talked about Japan 'eating our lunch' the way they're talking about China today. I keep hearing that America is in decline but then comes another Fort McHenry moment, 'the flag is still there…by dawn's early light.' I can personally remember 60 years of anguish over America's decline, never actually followed by America's decline. - Walter Russell Mead, in the film "Is America in Retreat?"

That quote doubles as great market analysis and a fine way to honor America's 241st birthday on July 4th.

