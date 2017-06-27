Momentum's Rally Has Legs

Key points

We see the momentum equity style factor outperforming, backed by a sustained economic expansion.

Oil prices entered a bear market on concerns about higher-than-anticipated global supply.

This week's U.S. and eurozone inflation data could shed some light on the direction of central bank policies.

The momentum style factor - stocks that are trending higher in price - has been on a tear in 2017. Sustained above-trend economic growth and solid earnings prospects could help extend the gains, but it may be a bumpy ride.

Relative performance of world momentum stocks, 1992-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute and MSCI, June 2017.

Notes: The line shows the performance of the MSCI ACWI Momentum Index relative to the MSCI ACWI Index, dividing the former by the latter and rebasing to 100 at the start of 1992. Areas in blue show periods of drawdowns, or peak-to-trough declines, of more than 5%, based on weekly data.

Momentum has historically outrun the broader market, but with periodic sharp drops. The biggest dips in its relative performance have coincided with recessions and financial crises. Our research shows momentum tends to perform best during steady economic expansions - and we see this cycle having ample room to run.

Not just about tech

The technology sector has become the main driver behind momentum recently. The sector has the highest earnings growth forecast in 2017 outside of energy and materials, and technology is increasingly disrupting traditional business models.

A sharp drop in tech stocks caused a break in the momentum rally in mid-June. But we believe such episodes shouldn't spook investors. Momentum drawdowns typically last two months or less, barring major economic or financial shocks, our analysis of market data since 1991 suggests.

The momentum factor today includes significant exposure to financials, which can help cushion the downside during any tech sell-off. In addition, analysis by BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity team points to an unusually broad set of macro and fundamental drivers behind the momentum factor. And we don't see the factor as particularly crowded or expensive. This points to resilience behind the trend.

We see the sustained economic expansion keeping us in a low-volatility regime longer than many expect. This bodes well for momentum trades. But a sudden shift in stock leadership as a result of a global growth slowdown, weaker-than-anticipated profits or a spike in bond yields could threaten the rally. Bottom line: We like momentum in today's economic environment, even if its performance could be prone to short-lived reversals.

Oil prices entered a bear market on concerns about higher-than-anticipated global supply. Energy-related stocks dropped, high yield energy debt sold off and emerging market currencies fell.

MSCI announced it would include China A-shares in some of its indexes from mid-2018 - a key step toward opening China's stock market to foreign investment, though not an immediate game changer.

Federal Reserve officials' speeches reinforced Chair Janet Yellen's message of ongoing policy normalization. The U.S. dollar rose and the Treasury yield curve reached its flattest level since 2007.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 0.2% 8.9% 15.4% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 0.6% 4.9% 22.4% 1.2% Non-U.S. World 0.1% 14.2% 16.4% 3.1% Non-U.S. Developed -0.2% 14.1% 15.0% 3.2% Japan 0.4% 10.9% 18.5% 2.1% Emerging 1.0% 18.3% 23.8% 2.7% Asia ex-Japan 1.3% 23.0% 27.5% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.2% 2.6% -0.2% 2.1% U.S. TIPS 0.5% 1.6% 1.4% 2.1% U.S. Investment Grade 0.3% 4.4% 4.2% 3.1% U.S. High Yield -0.4% 4.6% 12.0% 5.7% U.S. Municipals 0.1% 4.1% 0.8% 2.2% Non-U.S. Developed -0.1% 6.2% -3.5% 0.7% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.3% 6.6% 7.7% 5.3%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -3.9% -19.9% -10.5% $45.5 Gold 0.2% 9.5% 0.0% $1,256.7 Copper 2.4% 4.8% 21.3% $5,800.5

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.0% 6.4% -1.7% 1.12 USD/Yen 0.4% -4.9% 4.8% 111.28 Pound/USD -0.5% 3.1% -14.5% 1.27

Source: Bloomberg. As of June 23, 2017.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

