Technical Review & Outlook - June 22, 2017
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
New highs suggest the path of least resistance for stocks is higher.
Momentum trends stronger for small caps than large caps.
Lack of volatility leaves investors comfortably bullish.
