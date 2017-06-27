Weekly Market Notes - June 26, 2017
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
The Conference Board’s leading Economic Index climbed 0.3% in May – argues economy not in jeopardy of recession; existing home sales improve in May – long-term trends best in 10 years.
New highs for financial assets could help trigger Fed rate hike in September.
Indicators of investor psychology show optimism but short of levels considered excessive.
