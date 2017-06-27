Walgreens: Will A Close Below $76 Signal Trouble Ahead?

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shareholders should be getting nervous about the sharp sell-off since April in the stock quote. Of primary concern, odds of the Rite Aid (RAD) merger being completed are declining rapidly during mid-2017, and Wall Street analysts are projecting single digit sales and earnings growth for 2017-18. The 50% discount in the Rite Aid stock quote vs. the latest Walgreens offering price is telegraphing investors do not believe the merger will happen. In addition, rumors of the FTC suing to block the merger are everywhere in the press. The 20-month saga of the second and third largest pharmacy chains in America combining their firepower to take on the leading CVS (CVS) brand may be ending.

More bearishness to digest, weakening retail industry sales in 2016-17 have been compounded by fears of Amazon (AMZN) moving into grocery and pharmacy ownership through the recently announced Whole Foods (WFM) offer. The Amazon news has pushed Walgreens into a steeper sell-off during June.

Relative underperformance of U.S. equity market

I have drawn some charts below to compare Walgreens to the S&P 500 [^GSPC], the basic industry SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), peers Rite Aid and CVS, plus large box competitors with pharmacies Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT). Walgreens has underperformed the overall U.S. market averages for several years as pictured below, and a long list of retailers under 3-month time frames. Of particular concern for investors and speculators preparing for the next 10%-20% move in Walgreens, the $76.00 area of support on the 2-year and point & figure charts is critical. If the stock quote reaches a daily close under $76.00, a flood of momentum and technical traders may sell more aggressively. Any trades below $75.00 will mark a new 52-week low point. A host of nervous investors and institutions could begin large scale liquidations at that stage. The dive in the On-Balance Volume [OBV] line since April denotes significant selling on downticks and down days.



Fundamental reasons to own Walgreens are fading

The Walgreens balance sheet holds its greatest leverage in modern history today. A number of large takeovers have increased leverage/debt and reduced net tangible assets. Since completing the Alliance Boots transaction in 2015, equity market capitalization in the $85-$95 billion range vs. negligible tangible accounting book value under $5 billion is an abnormally high ratio for a retail business historically. The Walgreens stock price has basically flat-lined the last three years since Alliance Boots. Walgreens has followed the CVS acquisition spree business model. CVS holds a large “negative” tangible book value number, while its stock price has cratered 35% since 2015. In comparison, the average retail business with physical locations, outside of pharmacy, is selling for 2-3 times tangible book value today.

In 2007 before the Great Recession started, Walgreens held NO long-term debt and was frugally managed financially. By 2014, long-term debt rose to $3.7 billion. As of February 2017, long-term debt stood at $17.7 billion. Does Walgreens have extraordinarily high leverage vs. cash flow and earnings generation? No, but my point is the business holds greater long-term financial risk than ever, given the appearance of recessionary demand or competition stealing market share.

The share valuation of price to trailing sales has averaged 0.65 the last 10-years of trading history. The 2017 equivalent number of 0.72 is higher than normal, when cyclically adjusted, at a $77 stock quote. Price to trailing earnings has averaged 15 the past decade. Today’s number of 17 is not cheap. Price to cash flow is similarly overvalued. Against a 10-year average of price to cash flow under 13, the June 2017 equivalent reading is a little over 14.

At its low recession valuation of early 2009, Walgreens sold for 0.35x sales, 10x earnings and 7x cash flow. Given a similar valuation in late 2017 or 2018, unlikely but not impossible, Walgreens could sell for closer to $40 a share. If the wheels fall off the U.S. economy, a 40% to 50% drop in most stocks is possible from the super-high market pricing of 2017. From this perspective, Walgreens may not outline any better safe-haven investment return than the typical stock in a major bear market scenario.

Final Thoughts

While the pharmacy business may be a uniquely stable business model even during recessions, Walgreens stock trading the last several decades has highlighted it is not recession proof, nor bear market proof.

If pharmacy competition from CVS, Wal-Mart, Target and perhaps even new entrant Amazon heats up soon, Walgreens profit growth could be limited from here. President Trump’s push to lower drug prices for consumers could theoretically add pressure to how pharmacy profit margins are set in future years also. Economic growth remains sluggish in the U.S. during 2017, and the odds of recession after eight years of economic recovery may expand sharply later in the year, as rising interest rates begin to bite.

All told, buying Walgreens at a higher than usual long-term valuation, holding much greater leverage than before the last recession began, may prove an unprofitable decision going forward.

For investors getting nervous, or short-term traders looking for a quick gain, selling the stock on a break below $76.00 a share could be rewarded sooner, rather than later. For momentum investors and technically minded speculators, we may be near an opportunity to short Walgreens with a tight stop-loss level 5% or 10% above the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.